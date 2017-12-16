Steelers Dominate In 2018 Pro Bowl Fan Voting

The 2018 Pro Bowl is still a few months away but the annual fan voting portion of the selection process ended on Friday. The votes have now all been tabulated and several Pittsburgh Steelers wound up being the top vote-getters at their respective positions.

For starters, Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell was the top vote-getter this year as he edged out New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown finished third overall in fan voting.

Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, inside linebacker Ryan Shazier and special teamer Tyler Matakevich were also all top vote-getters at their respective positions in this year’s fan voting.

As you can clearly see, the Steelers figure to have more than half a dozen players voted to the Pro Bowl this year and we all hope that none of them ultimately play in annual all-star game due to them needing to prepare for this year’s Super Bowl.

The 2018 Pro Bowl rosters will ultimately be announced exclusively on Tuesday, December 19 live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 8:00 PM ET. Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches cast their votes on Friday, December 15.

The 2018 Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 28, will be televised live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.

Le’Veon Bell led all players in Pro Bowl voting. Top 10 doesn’t include a single defensive player or OL: pic.twitter.com/ehQwPJJLVL — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 16, 2017