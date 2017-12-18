Hot Topics

    Steelers Given Roster Exemption For T Marcus Gilbert

    By Dave Bryan December 18, 2017 at 04:26 pm

    Now that hes served his four-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy, tackle Marcus Gilbert is back with the team as of Monday.

    With Gilbert now back, the Pittsburgh Steelers asked for and received a roster spot exemption for him and that’s generally standard practice for situations such as this one. In short, the Steelers don’t have to make a corresponding move until Monday, Dec. 25 at 4 p.m.

    The Steelers next game is a on the Dec. 25 so we can probably expect the team to make a corresponding roster move around that time. There are several candidates for possible removal from the roster to make room for Gilbert and they include tackle Matt Feiler and quite possibly even Coty Sensabaugh or defensive tackle Daniel McCullers.

    Running back James Conner, who suffered an MCL injury Sunday against the New England Patriots, might be moved to the team’s Reserve/Injured list in the coming days as well if hes expected to miss several weeks. However, if Conner is ultimately placed on IR the team would likely promote running back Terrell Watson to fill his spot on the depth chart.

    While Gilbert was suspended, tackle Chris Hubbard started in his place at right tackle and filled in admirably. Hubbard, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season ends, will likely go back to being used as an occasional extra blocker on offense with Gilbert now back in the fold.

    In addition to missing four games to a suspension, Gilbert has also missed five other games due to a hamstring injury.

     

    Rob H

      As I said when it happened, this suspension might have been a blessing in disguise. I would imagine that bad hammy he was dealing with is 100% after an entire month off, and he still has two games to knock any rust off and get back up to speed before the playoffs start

    colingrant

      I’d imagine Hubbard will need to be replaced, as he will be an affordable tackle for a few teams. His price might be similar to that of Valenzuela, lower on the tackle scale, but too large for a non-starter. Perhaps a better example might be the tackle Big Al replaced who signed with the Jaguars. He was too expensive to be kept.

    Jason Dock Dudley

      Welcome back big fella. Hubbard is a very good backup, but Gilbert I think is a better run blocker. Both about equal in pass protection

    steelburg

      It’s a good thing that Gilbert is coming back but it’s almost like you don’t want to mess with the chemistry that the line has built with Hubbard in there. But I think Gilbert will help improve the running game a little bit more.

    Dshoff

      Hubbard has done VERY well for us as a backup. He will certainly be gone next year because he will be too expensive to keep. But he deserves it.

    GravityWon

      If.this is standard practice than nothing was “given” to the Steelers.

    Conserv_58

      Hubbard’s excellent play in place of Gilbert dramatically increased his asking price once he hits free agency. Good for him too.

      With Hubbard’s good job of filling in for Gilbert the suspension may have been a blessing in disguise for both players. It was a win for each of them. Hubbard’s resume’ will no doubt make him a valuable commodity for another team in free agency and the four weeks off allowed Gilbert’s banged up body to heal up. With Gilbert back Haley can employ Gilbert as an additional blocker in goal line situations by designating him as a TE.