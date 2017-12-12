Steelers Injury Report: CB Joe Haden To Resume Practicing This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting ready to play the New England Patriots Sunday at Heinz Field and while it’s still unclear if cornerback Joe Haden will play in that contest, head coach Mike Tomlin did say Tuesday during his weekly press conference that he will resume practicing this week.

“We’re getting back into the phase of things where it’s time to have a Joe Haden discussion,” Tomlin said. “He’s worked hard and has done some good things. He’ll be on the practice field in some form or fashion this week. The amount he’s on the practice field will be determined by what he does when he gets out there and obviously his availability will be determined by what he does when he gets out there and the quality of it. So, that’s something that bears watching day-to-day.”

Haden has been sidelined since Week 10 with a fractured fibula and it will now be interesting to see if he ultimately plays Sunday against the Patriots.

As far as other injured players for Week 15 goes, Tomlin said Tuesday that cornerback Coty Sensabaugh and tight end Vance McDonald are both currently dealing with shoulder injuries that they suffered during the team’s Sunday night game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Those guys will be evaluated and their participation and the quality of their participation during the week will determine their availability,” Tomlin said of Sensabaugh and McDonald.

As for inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich, who missed the Week 14 Sunday night game against the Ravens, Tomlin didn’t give much of an update on his Week 15 status on Tuesday outside of saying he has yet to check on him this week.

Tomlin also didn’t mention running back Le’Veon Bell during his injury rundown. Bell, who left briefly in the first half against the Ravens, was listed by Tomlin as having a quad injury after the Sunday night game.