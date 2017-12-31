Steelers Injury Report: Finney Only Player Listed By Tomlin After Browns Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers closed out their 2017 regular season with a home win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and it sounds like they only had one player injured during the contest, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

“We got out of the game I think pretty good from an injury standpoint,” Tomlin said during his post game press conference. “B.J. Finney’s being evaluated. I don’t have a lot of information there. I’ll give it to you obviously at the appropriate time the next time we get together.”

B.J. Finney, who started at center for the Steelers on Sunday in place of the resting Maurkice Pouncey, suffered a right thigh injury in the first half of the game and never returned. Tackle Chris Hubbard replaced Finney at center for the remainder of the game.

The Steelers now have two weeks off before their first playoff game and hopefully that will be enough time for Finney to get healed.

In addition to Pouncey, the Steelers decided to hold quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, guard David DeCastro and defensive end Cameron Heyward out of Sunday’s regular season finale. Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was also inactive on Sunday as he continues to rehab his injured left calf.