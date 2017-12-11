Steelers Injury Report: McDonald Injures Shoulder In Win Over Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers won the AFC North Sunday night with a great win over the Baltimore Ravens and after the game was over head coach Mike Tomlin ran down the injuries suffered during the game.

According to Tomlin, Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell suffered a quad injury during the first half of the game but was able to return. Tackle Alejandro Villanueva also left briefly with a shoulder injury but like Bell, he returned to the game and finished it.

Tight end Vance McDonald also suffered a shoulder injury Sunday night but unlike Bell and Villanueva, he was unable to return to action.

“Those things and others that may come up here in the next 24 or so we’ll update you on Tuesday,” Tomlin said.

Sunday night was the first game back in several weeks for McDonald as he had been sidelined since the team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts because of an ankle injury.