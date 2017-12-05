Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: Nothing New On Shazier From Tomlin, Matakevich Being Evaluated

    By Dave Bryan December 5, 2017 at 01:02 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a few injuries during their Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals with linebacker Ryan Shazier leading the list of them when it comes to seriousness.

    My now, you’ve probably read all of the updates on Shazier that surfaced Tuesday morning and head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t have any new news to pass along as far as medical updates go during his noon press conference.

    “I really have no update in terms of his medical status other than what was released earlier,” Tomlin said of Shazier. “I’d imagine at the appropriate time those that are responsible for his care will give you a reasonable assessment of where he is. I’d imagine that could occur as soon as later on today.”

    As for other injuries suffered by the team Monday night, Tomlin somewhat updated the stats of linebacker Tyler Matakevich, who had replaced Shazier in the defense after he left the game with his back injury.

    “His shoulder is being evaluated as we speak,” Tomlin said. “I don’t understand his status or availability potentially for this week.”

    Tomlin also hinted Tuesday that we might see a few other names on the teams Week 14 injury report when it is released Wednesday afternoon.

    “I’d imagine there’s some other bumps and bruises associated with play,” Tomlin said. “I’ll highlight those things as we push through the week. Most of them will probably be revealed through practice participation and so forth.”

    With Shazier and Matakevich both currently injured, Tomlin said Tuesday that there might be a few roster moves forthcoming.

    “Maybe a personnel move or two where appropriate,” Tomlin said. “Hadn’t thought a lot about those things at this juncture. Really just accessing some of the things that transpired last night and really trying to make a quick transition in terms of preparation for the Ravens.”

    As things stand right now, the Steelers only have two healthy inside linebackers on their 53-man roster in Vince Williams and L.J. Fort. They also have rookie linebacker Keith Kelsey on their practice squad so he might be an option to be promoted sometime this week. Former Steelers linebacker Sean Spence is also currently a free agent so he might be a name to watch as well this week.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • pcantidote

      Is there a timeline for Haden? If Haden and Shazier could be back for the playoffs that would be awesome. And that’s a hell of a lot better than I felt going to bed last night where I felt sick to my stomach after a big win.

    • Danny Porter

      If Shazier and Dirty Red end up on IR, is it your best guess they will bring in someone from the outside or practice squad?

    • steeltown

      Never has win felt so much like a loss. I’ll take the ‘W’ especially in Division play, but man that game was just ugly all around

    • Stevie D

      Call Miami and see about getting Larwernce Timmons

    • NW86

      I wonder if we could also see Steven Johnson return this week?

    • Heywood Jablome

      Hoping for the best for Shazier above anything else.

      I think talking to Sean Spence would be wise.

    • Ed Smith

      No brainer – go get Spence. He HAS to be better/more familiar with the D than a rookie PS player.

    • Ed Smith

      OK that’s another option. Was just thinking of Spence as a FA…

    • Stas

      I think Ravens signed him a few weeks back, no?

    • Reader783

      Yes

    • stan

      Based on how Matakevich played last night, he’s probably better than Matakevich too. It didn’t look comforting to see Fort running around pre-snap to try to get positioned either.

    • Reader783

      Sounds like we will have to cut someone now (Hunter, etc.) and sign someone to be ILB (Spence, Kelsey). When Gilbert returns, we will know more about Shaz and TM and can make a decision then to IR someone or cut wheoever we sign.

    • stan

      It might make sense to IR Matakevich or Shazier.