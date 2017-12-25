Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: Nothing Significant Suffered Against Texans

    By Dave Bryan December 25, 2017 at 07:52 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers easily beat the Houston Texans 34-6 Monday afternoon on the road and according to head coach Mike Tomlin, the team will get out of Houston on Christmas night without any serious injuries.

    “Nothing significant from an injury standpoint to mention,” Tomlin said during his post game press conference. “Really appreciate the efforts of the men. We were able to get some guys back to help us in a significant way, guys like Joe Haden and Marcus Gilbert. For that we’re thankful.”

    In addition to getting cornerback Joe Haden and tackle Marcus Gilbert back on Monday, the Steelers also got tight end Vance McDonald back. Haden had been sidelined since Week 10 while Gilbert missed the team’s last four games due to a suspension. McDonald, on the other hand, just got over a shoulder injury that cost him one game.

    While Tomlin didn’t mention them, Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt and Vince Williams both left Monday’s game at different points with minor injuries, Both, however, quickly returned to the game.

    Missing Monday’s game because of injuries were wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf), guard Ramon Foster (concussion) and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder). Brown is not expected to play in the Steelers regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • CP72

      Come on Vance. You are the X-factor that could make this offense ridiculous. STAY HEALTHY.

    • Bill

      Was McDonald injured again? Didn’t see him much in the 2nd half.

    • gdeuce

      took him out to preserve him for the playoffs

    • pittfan

      he played some. lead the blocking on martays end around

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Who should sit in finale vs. Cleve? #7 and #26 for sure…probably 53, 66, 91 and 97 as well.

    • John Pennington

      To bad the NFL is not like MLB where you can call up a few players to add to the roster.Thats what they need to bring up this spring and increasing the roster to 60 and every few years add to the roster and practice squad.

    • Cullen James Riley

      I doubt we sit anyone – we could still technically take the AFC #1 seed with a win/Patriots loss. All of Steelers nation would be calling for Tomlin’s job if we sat Ben & Bell, lost to the Browns, only to find out the Patriots lost to the Jets and we could have made the playoffs go through Pittsburgh.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Steelers Nation would also be calling for Tomlin’s job if a significant player got injured in a meaningless regular season game and miss the playoffs. Chances of Jets defeating NE is slim and none, and Slim has already left the building.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Steelers nation would be calling for his job if he went 12-3 and secured a first round bye

    • 2winz

      That would be nice, or at least take away the inactive list. Allow all the players to be active