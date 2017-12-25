Steelers Injury Report: Nothing Significant Suffered Against Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers easily beat the Houston Texans 34-6 Monday afternoon on the road and according to head coach Mike Tomlin, the team will get out of Houston on Christmas night without any serious injuries.

“Nothing significant from an injury standpoint to mention,” Tomlin said during his post game press conference. “Really appreciate the efforts of the men. We were able to get some guys back to help us in a significant way, guys like Joe Haden and Marcus Gilbert. For that we’re thankful.”

In addition to getting cornerback Joe Haden and tackle Marcus Gilbert back on Monday, the Steelers also got tight end Vance McDonald back. Haden had been sidelined since Week 10 while Gilbert missed the team’s last four games due to a suspension. McDonald, on the other hand, just got over a shoulder injury that cost him one game.

While Tomlin didn’t mention them, Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt and Vince Williams both left Monday’s game at different points with minor injuries, Both, however, quickly returned to the game.

Missing Monday’s game because of injuries were wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf), guard Ramon Foster (concussion) and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder). Brown is not expected to play in the Steelers regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns.