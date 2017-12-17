Steelers Injury Report: Tomlin Has No Update On Brown; Conner Suffered MCL Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers a heartbreaker Sunday evening at home to the New England Patriots and now we’ll sit and wait to find out the status of wide receiver Antonio Brown, who according to the team suffered a left calf injury during the first half of the game.

After the game was over, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t have an update on Brown but he did have one on running back James Conner.

“AB is getting his lower leg injury evaluated” Tomlin said of Brown. “Don’t have a lot of information there. I think James Conner has an MCL knee injury. Other than that, bumps and bruises associated with playing.”