    Steelers Injury Report: Tomlin Has No Update On Brown; Conner Suffered MCL Injury

    By Dave Bryan December 17, 2017 at 07:41 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers a heartbreaker Sunday evening at home to the New England Patriots and now we’ll sit and wait to find out the status of wide receiver Antonio Brown, who according to the team suffered a left calf injury during the first half of the game.

    After the game was over, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t have an update on Brown but he did have one on running back James Conner.

    “AB is getting his lower leg injury evaluated” Tomlin said of Brown. “Don’t have a lot of information there. I think James Conner has an MCL knee injury. Other than that, bumps and bruises associated with playing.”

    • Rocksolid20

      Mostly hurt in this game was mine and other Steeler Nation fans feelings .

    • Matt Manzo

      I hope to god ABs is just a 2/3 week thing! Or less!

    • Maanik Singh

      To add insult to injury (no pun intended)

    • Slab

      Well that pretty much guarantees that if Bell doesn’t get hurt in the next 2 games, he will go down in the first series in New England in January. Connor was good insurance, Toussant is not.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      ESPN reports a partially torn calf muscle. Out 2-3 weeks.

    • Steve Johnson

      Man, the Steelers just can’t seem to get a break. This team didn’t quit, even after loosing AB, they almost won the game.

    • Chris

      Great game. Thought the catch was too close to overturn but if we get the bye we ll have a punchers chance in January. Personally, it was just nice to see we didn’t get out coached.

    • nitrous12

      What’s Deangelo Williams up to?

    • francesco

      I think Butler was out coached by one player…Gronk.

    • Chris

      At least he put one guy on him. This Is an improvement from the season opener in 2015. Pretty sure shazier would have covered gronk with safety help over the top. Butler couldn’t go small to have two dbs since he probably assumed we couldn’t stop the run. Adjustments will be made for January.

    • Doug Andrews

      Rough season for Conner so far. Hamstring and now a MCL in limited action. I like the way the Steelers were giving him a few carries early to spell Bell.

    • NCSteel

      Um, that series in the 3rd quarter was as clear an example of a team playing not to lose as I’ve ever seen. It was as if Ben was told” don’t you dare throw the ball”. It ran time
      Off the clock but not enough and what was needed was points. Maybe not outcoached in an x’s and o’s dimension but certainly we played scared there and that was horrible coaching at home.

    • NW86

      Mostly unleashing verbal diarrhea on sports talk hosts. So, not much I guess.

      It’s more likely that we bring Watson back up from the PS though.