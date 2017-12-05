Steelers Issue Statement On Condition Of Ryan Shazier

Pittsburgh Steelers General manager Kevin Colbert just released a short statement in which he updated the condition of inside linebacker Ryan Shazier

“Ryan Shazier suffered a back injury and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he had a CT scan and an MRI to evaluate the condition of his back.

Ryan’s injury will not require surgery at this time, and he continues to improve. He will stay overnight to continue evaluations with the hopes of returning to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

We will provide further updates at the appropriate time.”

This is certainly encouraging news for Shazier, who many are reporting suffered a spinal cord concussion during the first quarter on the Monday game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Statement by #Steelers GM/VP Kevin Colbert on LB Ryan Shazier pic.twitter.com/WEp6wktNCu — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 5, 2017