Steelers K Chris Boswell Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week For Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 13 for his performance Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Boswell, who kicked a game-winning 38-yard field goal as time ran off the clock hit Monday night in Cincinnati, kicked a total of three field goals in the game. One of those three also came at the end of the first half with time expiring as well.

Boswell has had quite a bit of success against the Bengals in Cincinnati during his career as he has connected on all 17 of his field goal attempts in the four games he’s played in Cincinnati, including one playoff game.

Monday night was the third time in four games that Boswell has hit a game-winning walk-off field goal as his previous two came in the Steelers wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers.

This marks the second time during his career that Boswell has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week as he had previously won the award for Week 6 of the 2015 season.