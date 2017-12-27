Hot Topics

    Steelers Had To Know Full Well James Harrison May Sign With Patriots, Were Not Concerned About It

    By Matthew Marczi December 27, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Let’s just state this with abundant clarity: the Pittsburgh Steelers knew full well when they released James Harrison that his signing with a potential future playoff opponent was a distinct possibility. The fact that the New England Patriots are known to be in need of pass-rush help, or at least depth, means they would have known that he may end up signing with them.

    Having known that and still choosing to release him anyway means that they are not worried about what he can supply them on or off the field. If they were so afraid of Harrison potentially signing with the Patriots, they would have found somebody else to release. His being in New England will not be the catalyst of a potential future loss.

    Let’s keep in mind, right off the bat, that the Steelers have one of the top offensive lines in the entire league. They have only given up something like 20 sacks on the season, and frankly, many of those have been on Ben Roethlisberger. He has taken a sack on just 3.6 percent of his dropbacks, the second-lowest rate of his career, behind the 2016 season.

    They have already faced, and handled, a number of excellent pass-rushers this season who are, frankly, much better at this point in their careers than is the James Harrison of 40 snaps and one sack against Eric Fisher.

    That is not to diminish what Harrison is still capable of doing. But he is just another guy now. He is not the 2008 guy, nor even the 2010 guy. He’s not even the 2016 guy. And now he is going to be playing in a new system that he is unfamiliar with.

    Truly, what are the odds that he is going to be an impactful player for the Patriots’ defense at this stage of the game? And what is the reasoning behind the belief that the Steelers would not be able to handle him? Nobody knows him better than the people who go up in practice against him all the time.

    Is it entirely possible that they may learn some small tidbits of information about the Steelers that they might not otherwise have had without signing Harrison? Sure. But it wouldn’t be anything that is enough to decide a game. After all, the Steelers are aware that he is with the Patriots. They will adapt what they plan to do accordingly. You can’t steal somebody’s signals if they know you’re doing it and have the power to do something about it.

    Let’s first see if he even gets on the field for the Patriots, to begin with. Will he dress on Sunday? Will he dress in the Divisional Round? How many snaps will he get, assuming that he plays? And how will he look doing it? Will they use him only in passing situations? Is he any better than the players already at the position? They list him at the bottom of the depth chart.

    • James Tripp

      I will miss him.

    • James Tripp

      Are the Patriots going to play Remegade for JH.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Just saying what everyone else is thinking.. should Deebo make a sack against Ben, getting past AV, and cause a fumble to win the game.. that’s just it. No more next year. It’ll just be too much, considering what the league has become these past couple of decades, and what we as Steelers fans have had to endure with these cheating patriots.

    • rdjmsr53

      I agree with you. To me the biggest thing is Harrison was/is a fan favorite and was a very good player for the Steelers. I think his reputation should have been enough to keep him on the team for the remainder of the year. I think the Steers owed him that respect and privilege. This isn’t a normal Steeler/Tomlin move. I think something personnel took place.

    • cencalsteeler

      James was a disgruntled employee who let it be known he wasn’t happy. We all loved James, but truth be told, he’s been in the league so long that the position has evolved since his heyday. He was a pure pass rusher and now the position requires coverage skills. That, is where the position has passed him by. He’ll probably feed the Pats some insight, which I believe is the primary tactic for the Pats swiping him up. If I’m wrong, exploit his a** in coverage with Bell, James and McDonald. It’s as simple as that. Btw, haven’t the Steelers released James like 4 other times? And lastly, it’s a positive that we have developed guys to supplant James. Afterall, remember he was brought back because of Jarvis’ lack of development. Win Win and best of luck James over there on the dark side.

    • Guest12

      The guy hasn’t played all season long, so there was no chance they were going to just throw him in there in the playoffs, he hasn’t received PT and expressed his displeasure in that and he won’t see the field during the playoffs, so instead of making him ride the pine the rest of the way they agreed to part ways for his best interest, in doing so they knew his intentions would be to sign win a contender that he may get some PT with.

    • walter

      I dont see as having an impact either, but he does have motive.

    • Guest12

      TJ Watt has dropped back into coverage at one of the highest rates for an OLB in the league, this year. So for those saying “what if TJ gets hurt” I doubt Deebo was the answer for that anyways since he is a liability in coverage.

    • RGS71

      I seriously think this is just a PR stunt by the Patriots. While I was disappointed to see the Steelers release 92, I’m not worried about what he will do on the field. None the less, it will be sad to see him in a Patriots uniform (assuming he gets a helmet).

    • EdJHJr

      Not looking too much into it, we never seem to have enough linebackers and we seem to have too many at the same time

    • Dshoff

      I think something personal took place the whole year.

    • will

      Exactly my sentiments! But Matt seemingly is okay with that.

    • Dshoff

      If the Pats use him as a pass rusher, I don’t think the Steelers will be able to exploit him in coverage.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Maybe Renegade is disgruntled too for only being used once a game, so I guess it’s ok too.

    • VRWC

      I’m sorry but, as usual, I don’t think Tomlin thought this decision through.

      Harrison’s skills are diminished, but it is just VERY bad karma to release a popular team leader after GAME 15!! I have a very bad feeling this one will come back to bite the Steelers in the a**

      I don’t blame Harrison one bit for signing with the Pats… if the Steelers show no loyalty to him, he owes no loyalty back. If the Pats beat the Steelers (again), I’ll be rooting for Harrison to get another ring.

    • 太阳三联

      Gtfoff this site now.

    • Jason Vancil

      I just envision a key drive late in the Champ game and Ale has to deal with Deebo. Tall tackles are his specialty.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      he food

    • MDPensFan

      Have him try to cover Bell out in space all game long.

    • John Phillips

      Boykin revisited. For someone who is a “players coach”, sometimes he seems the exact opposite.

    • ThatGuy

      A lot of you guys are better at understanding contracts than me. How does this affect the cap?

    • Steel Realist PAul

      C’mon, you know he would be puking in his cereal just like the rest of us. He has confidence in the organization and their processes to be less worried, and likely needs to force journalistic approaches to his thoughts and feelings here – but he’s still a fan at heart!

    • Donte Williams

      just like harrison had no loyalty for the organization just 2 yrs ago when he decided to play or the bungles for less than what the Steelers asked him to take?
      How did he fair against the Steelers that season we played then twice?
      2ndly what majority of fans are missing is that the defensive schematics of things, the Pats do not run a 3-4 defense very often we see how JH looked in a 4-3 scheme ala Bungles. The steelers had to make a choice and those chose someone that only offered one hat PR. so the pats who needs PR picked him up. like the article states lets see how he looks if he plays

    • GravityWon

      I find it amusing that Pat’s fans are so accepting since Harrison always accused Pat’s of being cheaters. I wouldn’t accept burfict or Doug dieken with open arms.

    • Donte Williams

      both teams have to make it
      I like our chances if we see jaxs as opposed to if the Chiefs go to Pats they already embarrassed them when they were healthy so who knows lets have these talks AFCCG week

    • PA2AK_

      I would assume the exploitation comes from knowing he is one dimensional.

    • PA2AK_

      James knows well what ‘loyalty’ means in the NFL these days. He’s a perfect example of it, or the lack there of.

    • Ken Krampert

      If he even gets 1 sack or gives 1 sliver of usable information, it is more than should have been given. Even 1 tackle or pressure or tipped pass….anything James does positive for them could and should have been avoided. If given the playing time, my guess is that he does much more……could you imagine Belichick releasing a Wilfork or Bruschi or Revis or Rodney Harrison in week 16 of a possible playoff opponent if they would have any need for the position? I couldnt disagree with releasing James even more afyer reading this article.

    • Stairway7

      I feel a little like I did when I saw Franco wearing a Seahawks jersey!

    • cencalsteeler

      Some get it! 😉

    • Rocksolid20

      I threw up seeing Franco .

    • heath miller

      10000% agree with everything you said .. hope if he plays the steelers he gets 3 sacks.. no injury to ben and the steelers still win .. but love JH ot get 3 sacks and an INT pic 6 be sweet as the time runs out and steelers win 37-33

    • heath miller

      yes to this