Hot Topics

    Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Carted Off Field With Back Injury In Game Against Bengals

    By Dave Bryan December 4, 2017 at 08:43 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier has left the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals early in the first quarter with what appears to be a back injury.

    Shazier injured himself while tackling Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone following a short reception in the middle of the field. Shazier had to be taken off the field on a flat board.

    Shazier had his fifth-year option picked up by the Steelers this past offseason.

    The Bengals are currently driving deep into Steelers territory following them intercepting a pass by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

    Tyler Matakevich replaced Shazier in the defense.

    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • O’Neal

      I have been worried about this with him.

    • taztroy43

      Any movement on his lower extremities?

    • taztroy43

      Please update ASAP Steelers depot

    • thechamp

      mr glass

    • Gloria Burke

      Prayers going out… and up. Hands over face as he left tunnel. Not a good sign

    • jconeoone C

      I didn’t see any movement

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      Me too, looked pretty bad. I honestly thought it was only a matter of time with the way the launches himself crown of the helmet first into people. I noticed it with the celebrated hit in the playoffs that caused a Bernard fumble and and innocenct looking hit in his 1st or second year against a receiver that made him miss 4-5 games.

    • capehouse

      none

    • S.T.

      go eff yourself.

    • Nathaniel Sullivan

      dude seriously?