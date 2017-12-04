Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Carted Off Field With Back Injury In Game Against Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier has left the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals early in the first quarter with what appears to be a back injury.

Shazier injured himself while tackling Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone following a short reception in the middle of the field. Shazier had to be taken off the field on a flat board.

Shazier had his fifth-year option picked up by the Steelers this past offseason.

The Bengals are currently driving deep into Steelers territory following them intercepting a pass by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Tyler Matakevich replaced Shazier in the defense.

Ryan Shazier is being taken out of the stadium in an ambulance right now. He kept pointing to his waist. #Steelers — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 5, 2017