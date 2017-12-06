Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Now Back In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is now back in Pittsburgh.

According to a late Wednesday afternoon press release from the team, Shazier has now been transported back to Pittsburgh and will continue his recovery at UPMC. There was no update on his condition and the statement only says that he will continue to undergo tests and evaluations before his medical team provides any other updates.

Shazier, who suffered an injured spine during the first quarter of the Steelers Monday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, spent Monday and Tuesday night in a Cincinnati hospital where he was surrounded by several members of his family.

“Dr. David Okonkwo was traveling with us and has been with Ryan since the incident occurred,” head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday during his press conference when talking about the quality of care Shazier has received since suffering his injury.

Tomlin also opened his Tuesday press conference by thanking the people in Cincinnati, specifically, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff and personnel, the Cincinnati paramedics, and the Cincinnati police department for going above and beyond in terms of assisting Shazier and the Steelers organization in dealing with the circumstances.

“He is being given expert medical care. We are really pleased with the efforts of those people involved,” Tomlin said.

It is believed that Shazier suffered either a concussed or contused spinal cord when he attempted to tackle Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone early Monday night following a short completed pass. Shazier reached for his lower back after making the tackle and then slowly proceeded to rollover on to his back. He did not appear to be able to move his lower extremities prior to him being carted off the field while strapped to a flat board.

Tuesday night, Shazier made his first social media posts since suffering his injury in it he thanked people for their prayers and support.

Thank you for the prayers. Your support is uplifting to me and my family. #SHALIEVE — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) December 5, 2017