    Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Now Back In Pittsburgh

    By Dave Bryan December 6, 2017 at 05:18 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is now back in Pittsburgh.

    According to a late Wednesday afternoon press release from the team, Shazier has now been transported back to Pittsburgh and will continue his recovery at UPMC. There was no update on his condition and the statement only says that he will continue to undergo tests and evaluations before his medical team provides any other updates.

    Shazier, who suffered an injured spine during the first quarter of the Steelers Monday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, spent Monday and Tuesday night in a Cincinnati hospital where he was surrounded by several members of his family.

    “Dr. David Okonkwo was traveling with us and has been with Ryan since the incident occurred,” head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday during his press conference when talking about the quality of care Shazier has received since suffering his injury.

    Tomlin also opened his Tuesday press conference by thanking the people in Cincinnati, specifically, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff and personnel, the Cincinnati paramedics, and the Cincinnati police department for going above and beyond in terms of assisting Shazier and the Steelers organization in dealing with the circumstances.

    “He is being given expert medical care. We are really pleased with the efforts of those people involved,” Tomlin said.

    It is believed that Shazier suffered either a concussed or contused spinal cord when he attempted to tackle Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone early Monday night following a short completed pass. Shazier reached for his lower back after making the tackle and then slowly proceeded to rollover on to his back. He did not appear to be able to move his lower extremities prior to him being carted off the field while strapped to a flat board.

    Tuesday night, Shazier made his first social media posts since suffering his injury in it he thanked people for their prayers and support.

     

     

    • TroymanianDevil

      This is really good news!

      But everyone please continue to keep him in your prayers, he’s not out of the woods just yet

    • Doug Andrews

      Best news of the day. Prayer continue for Shaz

    • Timothy Rea

      They aren’t saying anything more about mobility yet. Very concerning. Just hoping he can live a normal life at this point.

    • steeltown

      I’ll take any positive news we can get…

    • Truth Dispensary

      Him still being in the hospital demonstrates that his injury is truly significant. There are varying degrees of a Spinal Contusion, and the care he is receiving is suggesting his injury is on the more serious side of the range. Prayers to him…

    • pittsburghjoe

      No update on mobility. The longer it goes, the more concerning no news becomes. This just means he is stable enough to transfer to another hospital. The fact that Dr. Okonkwo has not left his side is concerning as well. For this to occur, he would have to clear his neurosurgery schedule at UPMC, unless he had no cases for Tuesday or Wednesday. The good news is that Dr. Okonkwo is the Jerry Rice of neurosurgeons.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Yup… this just means he is well enough to be transported to UPMC.

    • Rob H

      If his condition was as dire as you imply, they wouldn’t even think of allowing him to travel less than 48 hours later.
      You might want to tap the brakes on drawing those kind of conclusions, especially considering no one knows what his diagnosis even is yet, be it a contusion, concussion, or otherwise.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I’m surprised one of his teammates has not said anything about his mobility, or lack there of. I thought someone would have loose twitter lips by now. I have been checking the news feed like four times per day hoping to hear he is walking.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I pray he continues to gain strength and one day forget that day ever happened.

    • William Weaver

      Transported via wheelchair? Able to stand up without help and change seats? They wouldn’t transport him if he was still prone, right? Hoping like crazy to see him walking soon!!!

    • Scott

      Plus, he would already be placed in season ending IR if it was in fact diagnosed a Contusion. Even the lowest degree contusions require several months of recovery time.

    • Ray

      Yes its funny how everybody thowing around these because scenarios. I expect our doctor not leave his side why would he

    • AndreH

      All of Steeler Nation is praying for a full recovery.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Everyone should just relax. There will not be a final diagnosis until the swelling subsides. The fact there is swelling does not indicate one way or the other the severity of the injury.

    • ryan72384

      I just want to hear that he’s moving his legs and is having the doctors timing his 40 down the hallways at the hospital. The no updates on his condition is concerning. That image of Ryan grabbing his back and rigidly rolling himself onto his back and unable to move his legs was just disturbing and sad all at the same time. Man he was probably terrified. Come on Ryan just get better.

    • AndyR34

      Perhaps the only good news of the day

    • blackandgoldBullion

      It’s surprising to me that they have transported him to Pittsburgh already. I will take that as good news and hope to hear much better news soon. Still quite scary. Let’s hope for the best.

    • Joe6606

      I’m concerned about this too. We are approaching 48 hours and no update. You’d think if there were some good news it would be released or leaked

    • AndyR34

      You posters aren’t doctors and need to stop speculating. Go back and re-read Dr. Friedlander’s recent post and try reading it with some level of comprehension.

    • BigBodyBeer

      I’m surprised all these “loose lip” players and media analysts haven’t committed some kind of HIPAA violation.

    • Aaron H

      HIPAA only applies to health care providers that bill electronically. A football player can not violate HIPAA because it is not applicable to them.

    • Aaron H

      He could easily have been transported on a litter in an ambulance.

    • T3xassteelers

      I know this is literally last priority question.. but I know we’re all thinking it.. but does anyone think he’ll be back for the season?

    • hdogg48

      It looks like he will have no problem walking and living
      what most of us consider a normal healthy life…
      maybe even playing again.

      The question is will he want to?

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I would bet yes but just a gut feeling.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I think I saw something earlier today where Harbaugh said he opened the meeting today with a team prayer for Shazier. Have to love when your most hated rival shows class and things transcend football.

    • Mike367

      I have a bad feeling about this. If he was up and able to walk, they would have said so. Hopefully all he needs is time with an injury like this. Keep praying for the young man.

    • PaeperCup

      yeah, Ravens were one of the first on twitter to share their well wishes

    • Rich Stafford

      I am admittedly a glass half empty kind of guy. Having said that if it was good news they would have released it by now. I just hope he gets back a reasonable amount of his mobility and can live a normal life. I think football is a real long shot at this point.

    • Rich Stafford

      Eddie B. Reported that Tommy Maddox was up and walking the night of his injury. He said he was told the longer the swelling lasts the more likely there will be permanent nerve damage.