    Steelers LB Vince Williams Not Fined For Monday Taunting Penalty

    By Dave Bryan December 29, 2017 at 04:17 pm

    While Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams was penalized this past Monday for laying down on the ground beside Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after failed two-point conversion pass attempt the league reportedly decided not to fine him for his actions, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette.

    Williams’ playful act in the end zone in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game happened after a two-point conversion pass attempt from Texans quarterback T.J. Yates to Hopkins fell incomplete. While Hopkins was laying flat on his back after failing to catch the throw from Yates, Williams rushed in and nestled himself alongside the Texans star wide receiver before he was quickly pushed away. A flag was immediately thrown and the Steelers were penalized 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff.

    Several players around the league have been fined this season following them receiving taunting penalizes during games so Williams should probably consider himself lucky that he didn’t lose some of his weekly game check for his Monday actions.

    Williams, by the way, took responsibility for his seemingly poor decision on Twitter after the game was over.

    As previously reported, Texans outside linebacker Jadevon Clowney was fined earlier this week for his face mask penalty on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during Monday’s game. Additionally, we now know that Texans tackle Julie’n Davenport was also fined $9,115 this past week for his Monday face mask penalty that he incurred during the second quarter of the contest.

    • Wayde Philpot

      That was hilarious. He just wanted to hang with his buddy lol

    • nutty32

      way better than anything Ju Ju has scripted this year so far.

    • Renohightower

      You young people get off my lawn

    • Renohightower

      I busted out laughing and apparently so did the NFL

    • JC

      Yea, and get that darn ball away from my car, you little b??????s!!

    • JC

      Well…I don’t know about that, I still think the ‘Hide-n-go-seek’ is pretty awesome, but that’s just me. Anyways everyone have a safe and blessed New Year.

    • JC

      He was bent over trying to catch his breath after the play was over, and was accidentally pushed by one of the Texans players who didn’t see him there…There was no unsportsmanlike antics intended. 🙂

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Thought it was a petty call at the time and one of the rare times the NFL has actually seen reason with these things.

      Good on Vince to man up but he really doesn’t have anything to apologize for here.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Agreed. Almost feels like a lot of the announcers and media are really trying to over sell how great these celebrations are just to show they can be cool too.

      I am fine with celebrations but I haven’t seen one I thought was particularly inspired. Best one was probably JuJu being someone self depricating and putting the chain over the bike on the sideline.