    For Steelers, New England Epitomizes ‘Bend But Don’t Break’ Defense

    By Matthew Marczi December 15, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Depending on which statistic you look at, you might say that the New England Patriots have a terrible defense. They give up the fourth-most yards per game in the entire NFL. They allow 5.9 yards per play, tied for second-worst. On third down, they are middle of the pack in getting off the field. They allow more yards per rush than any team, by far.

    But when all is said and done, they rank fifth in the league in scoring defense, the only statistic that ultimately matters. And while they average 19.2 points allowed per game on the season, that looks considerably better in recent months.

    The Patriots gave up 128 points over the course of the first four games of the season, surrendering an average of 32 points per game. They held their next eight opponents to 17 points or fewer before the Dolphins just put up 27.

    But other those nine games, they gave up fewer total points than they did in just the first four combined, despite accounting for more than twice the amount of playing time. their 122 points surrendered over nine games yields an average points allowed of just 13.6. That’s scary.

    How can the Patriots be so bad statistically in so many areas, yet allow so few points? Why, red zone defense, of course, coupled with a handful of timely turnovers and third-down stops. The closer teams get to scoring, the worse they fare.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are aware of this. “They’re the definition of a team that bends but doesn’t break”, Le’Veon Bell told Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “They technically are not very good in first and second downs. But on third downs they’re excellent. They get off the field. In the red zone, they get off the field”.

    “The possessions downs and red zone is where they specialize, and we have to capitalize”, he said. And, fortunately, there is some good news in that department. For starters, they have put up over 30 points in three of their past four games after failing to do so once in their first nine.

    Over the course of the past four games, the Steelers have converted 28 of 55 third-down opportunities, with a success rate of just over half. They are coming off their best performance of the season, going 12-for-18 against the Ravens. They have also gotten it done in the red zone more frequently.

    A number of Steelers reflected on the team’s AFC Championship game loss to the Patriots, and what they must do better. While they converted nine of 15 third downs, many of them came late while down several scores. They went just one for three in the red zone, and zero-for-two in goal-to-go situations.

    “When you do that those kinds of things, it’s going to be rough against a very good offense like they have”, Todd Haley said. The whole team knows the problem, and they hope they have the fix for it, but they’ll have to find out on Sunday.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • NCSteel

      All 3 aspects of this team, offense/defense/ and please do not forget special teams are going to have to play out of their skull for the full 60 this time, not just the last 30.
      I think they know this.

    • NCSteel

      I have faith Haley and Ben have some high percentage third down plays ready but they will need laser focus all game to execute. This cannot be a repeat of the Baltimore game, God bless em but we will need a sense of urgency from the start

    • The Tony

      After week 4 the Patriots have been fortunate to play some mediocre offenses at best.
      Tampa Bay scored 14
      Jets 17
      Falcons 7
      Chargers 13
      Broncos 16
      Raiders 8
      Dolphins 17
      Bills 3
      and the dolphins with the win 27

      Aside from the Falcons and the Chargers who at the time were just starting to hit their stride, that list proves to be mediocre.

    • NCSteel

      OK, I’ll admit it, crappin’ nails over here…

      All year this has been the only game on my mind. Here it is and we’re down two (possibly two anyway) of our best defensive players…

      Yep, still have faith but crappin’ nails.

    • NCSteel

      That first game against the Jets, they should have lost, refs took that TD away from Sedarian Jenkins, that was BS. They should have lost that game.

    • Grant Humphrey

      I remember watching that game and it seemed like that the Patriots could mug the receivers of the Jets and not get called for PI.

    • Jim Foles

      3rd down conversions by referee…. someone should get the league stats to see the numbers

    • Jim Foles

      Wait till this Sunday afternoon.. It will be ridiculous.

    • ThatGuy

      On the bright side, we all always say the Steelers play to the level of their opponent. If that’s true we should have our best game of the season so far.

    • Chris92021

      All I ask is please don’t get greedy. Sure, our WR corps is better now than it was last year (Hamilton was a try-hard guy and Coates is a big guy with 4.4 speed but 5.2 hands). However, I believe two things led to the loss:
      1. early injury to Le’Veon Bell (he says now he tore the groin for good on the 2nd play of the game)
      2. taking those deep risks and not getting any of them when it was still a game

      I want Big Ben to keep doing what he had been doing the last 5-6 weeks, which is check it down to Bell and James, forcing their LBs to make plays. I know our offense has the capability to go deep but we should not do so very often this Sunday. I would rather see Bell on a 7 yard catch and run 10 times rather than 1 deep 50 yard shot out of 5 hit to Bryant/JuJu/DHB/Hunter/Rogers. If Bell and James combine for at least 15 catches for us this Sunday, I believe we win convincingly.

    • westcoasteeler

      Exactly and with Corrente’s crew, we gotta play a clean game. How many points have we lost due to penalties?

    • hdogg48

      The thing that excites me the most about our offense
      is the amount of clutch plays that Ben, Bell and Brown
      have made over the last month.

      We have come from behind by double digits in the past two
      games against Division rivals.

      Prior to that we won on late field goals against the Packers
      and Colts.

      While we have been struggling on defense there is no team
      in the league that has a hot QB and top WR, and RB
      at making clutch plays to pull out close games.

      Time for the Killer B’s + JuJu to BREAK the Patriots D
      and end this curse.

    • The Tony

      I am really worried about that this week. I can see the Pats getting to extend multiple drives this week from penalities.

    • ThatGuy

      If we win on Sunday I am immediately booking a hotel for the playoffs.

    • PittShawnC

      The Pats know how to play defense. For as fantastic as our defenses have been since 2000, NE’s have been just as consistently good. They know how to play defense.

    • The Tony

      They have been consistently good without big time players like the Steelers have had the good fortune of developing

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I hope they have fun trying to defend Bell catching out the back field. He’s been an absolute Monster these last few weeks!
      Good Luck (in my Albanian “Taken” voice)

    • PittShawnC

      Pit is #1 in points allowed, NE is #2 since 2000. The difference is a lil over a 100pts, total.

    • razaard2

      You forgot the last killer b, who is also as clutch as they come: Boswell