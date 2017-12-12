Hot Topics

    Steelers Not Paying Special Attention To Patriots Monday Night Loss

    By Alex Kozora December 12, 2017 at 02:29 pm

    The New England Patriots got their butt kicked on Monday Night Football, falling to the Miami Dolphins 27-20, a score that isn’t totally representative of how much the Patriots were dominated start to finish. Mike Tomlin, however, isn’t going to harp on that game too much. At today’s press conference, he was asked how much he’d mimic what Miami did to be successful.

    “I’ll look at it but I won’t weight it any differently than the others,” Tomlin said. “This is a group that is capable, like I said earlier, of changing their personality and thoughtfully so. Last night’s game was good for Miami, they were able to put together a winning formula. The variables that they had versus the variables New England had.”

    In the win, Jay Cutler completed 25/38 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions. He was sacked only twice. Miami also ran the ball effectively. Starting running back Kenyan Drake averaged 4.6 yards per carry and busted off a couple of big runs.

    Defensively, they picked Tom Brady off twice and sacked him two more times. It took until the third quarter for the Patriots to complete a pass to a wide receiver. Running backs Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead led the charge for most of the night. New England was an abysmal 0-11 on third down, the first game they played in which they didn’t record a third down conversion since 1991.

    The caveat to all this is the Patriots’ offense was without Rob Gronkowski, serving his one game suspension. Tomlin was quick to point that out.

    “New England was without Gronk. So it’s a different ball game. You’re talking about one of the most dynamic players of this generation, not just tight ends of this generation. It’s something to look at but nothing to hang your hat on in terms of building your plan.”

    Matching up against Gronkowski is one of the biggest challenges any defense could have. And frankly, I’m not entirely sure how the Steelers will on Sunday. A discussion for later in the week but I’m interested to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

    What the Dolphins did well the Steelers will certainly have to replicate is solid cornerback play. Xavien Howard picked off two passes in the win. Pittsburgh doesn’t need to match that production exactly but if Artie Burns and whoever starts at LCB can play at a high level, they’ll have a puncher’s chance.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • MP34

      It might be worth to take a peek. LOL

    • BlackAndGold97

      Take a peek of how the Dolphins shredded the Pats Defense at least. Gronk coming back is going to be huge though. First team to 50 wins?

    • Richard Smith

      Steelers need to score 30+ points to win!

    • Conserv_58

      Just finished listening to Tomlin’s press conference and I must say it was one of his better ones because he didn’t shy away from being candid about how he feels about this upcoming game. He didn’t mince words and he was concise on what he felt his team not only needs to do to prepare, but what they must do better, especially defensively to be competative and win.

      When he addressed the question if he has studied the game tape of last nights game to gain any insight to how miami beat them I thought his answer was absolutely spot on when he said, “That’s AFCE football.” Mike was also spot on when he said, Gronk didn’t play in the game, but he will against us and that will have a whole different affect on how the patriots plays us vs miami.

      Tell ya’s one thing, Mike didn’t hold back saying how disappointed he was the Steelers defensive performance against the ravens and how much they need to play much better if they hope to beat the patriots. I get the sense that Mike is especially focused in on making sure this weeks practices leave no stones unturned.

    • Dan

      Pats faked the loss. They can beat the Dolphins any time they really want. Just took the night off. Now the players are reminded they’re not invincible and to focus and prepare well for the game that really matters in Pittsburgh. Any tape from last night is useless.

    • Thomas

      If we don’t either play a TON of dime or put LJ on as the 2nd backer they are going to set a record for yards on swing passes and outside runs. 😐

    • ThatGuy

      Our biggest issues every time we play them screens and Gronk.

    • They faked the loss???

      You have got to be joking…

      What is the difference between the Steelers “playing down” to bad teams and when the Pats do the same? Oh wait, they do it on purpose…

      *FACEPALM*

    • FATCAT716

      Wish people would realize we faked all our loses

    • Rob

      All losses in my life, i faked. let the record show