    Steelers Open As 2.5-Point Home Underdogs To Patriots In Week 15

    By Dave Bryan December 12, 2017 at 05:08 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New England Patriots Sunday at Heinz Field and not surprisingly, the home team opened as 2.5-point underdogs to the defending Super Bowl championship, according to vegasinsiders.com.

    This now now marks just the second time this season the Steelers have opened a week as underdogs as that previously happened back in Week 6 ahead of their road game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers wound up beating the Chiefs 19-13 on the road.

    As for this Patriots, they’re fresh off of a surprising 27-20 Monday night loss to the Miami Dolphins. In that game, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed 24 of his 43 total pass attempts for 233 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Patriots offense also failed to convert a single third down against the Dolphins defense on eleven opportunities.

    For the season, Brady, who remains a favorite to win the annual NFL MVP award once again, has completed 67.4% of his pass attempts for 3,865 yards with 27 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. He has also been sacked 29 times in total this season.

    The Patriots leading rusher entering Week 15 is running back Dion Lewis as the Pittsburgh product has 607 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 117 total carries. Lewis has also registered 20 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown this season.

    Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who sat out Monday night due a one-game suspension, leads the Patriots in receptions with 55 for 849 yards and 7 touchdowns. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks currently leads the Patriots in receiving yardage entering Week 15 with 924 yards and 5 touchdowns on 54 receptions.

    Defensively for the Patriots, safety Devin McCourty leads the team in total tackles with 76 while defensive end Trey Flowers leads the team in sacks with 6 quarterback take-downs. Flowers, however, has missed the Patriots last two games with a rib injury.

    Patriots safety Duron Harmon leads the team in interceptions with 3 while flowers and cornerback Malcolm Butler are tied for the team lead in forced fumbles with two each. Butler also leads the Patriots in passes defensed with 11.

    Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Patriots is a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game. The Patriots of course won that game 36-17 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Since Mike Tomlin became the Steelers head coach in 2007 his teams are 2-6 against the Patriots and just 1-6 against them in games that Brady has played in. Those records include the one time the two teams have met in the playoffs which was just last season.

    In 12 career games against the Steelers, of which three were playoff matchups, Brady has only been intercepted by a Pittsburgh defense a total of three times. He’s thrown 29 total touchdown passes against the Steelers during his career as well. Since 2007, however, Brady has thrown 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the seven total games he’s played against the Steelers, including that lone playoff game.

    Should the Steelers beat the Patriots Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field they will clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs. Additionally, should the Steelers ultimately beat the Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars ultimately tie or lose their Sunday game against the Houston Texans, Pittsburgh would lock up home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

    The over/under total point number for the Steelers Week 15 game against the Patriots opened up at 54.5.

     

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      I thought they played at Heinz field this year. The title says road underdgs?

      Edit * nvm I must’ve read it wrong originally.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Honestly, I’m surprised the Steelers are that “favored.” This team has everything to prove, having seen what the Patriots have done to them in recent years. We’ll see early on if the defense has answers for Brady, Gronk, and the Patriots’ stable of running backs.

      I’m as curious as the next fan to know the answer.

    • TroymanianDevil

      I think you read it right and it was edited, the url link still says road underdogs and I could’ve sworn I read road underdogs too in the title

    • NinjaMountie

      And the Steelers should be underdogs. I expect them to lose because that’s what they do to the Pats. I will never think they’ll win until they start doing it.
      That being said, I think they’ll win. LMAO

    • 2winz

      that makes no sense lol you think they will win but you are expecting to lose? quite the contradiction, which 1 is it lol

    • gdeuce

      and we’ll see if their defense has an answer for Ben, AB, Bell, JuJu, maybe Bryant

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      Who do you think should be more scared, based on both this season and the past match ups?

    • NinjaMountie

      It depends on what second you ask me. Right now I think they’ll win….wait, there it just changed.

    • Chris92021

      With New England being favored in this game, this marks the 11th time that the Steelers were home underdogs since Mike Tomlin has been our head coach. Which ten times?

      2010 against Atlanta: +1.5 (opening week with Dennis Dixon at QB) (win in overtime)
      2011 against New England: + 3 (a convincing win)
      2012 against Baltimore: + 3 (Byron Leftwich started at QB) (lost on a Jacoby Jones punt return)
      2013 against Chicago: +2.5 (last Sunday night game we lost) (lost badly but we were in the midst of a 0-4 skid)
      2013 against Detroit: + 3 (won by 10)
      2013 against Cincinnati: +1.5 (the Terence Garvin-Kevin Huber game) (won by double digits)
      2014 against Indianapolis: + 4.5 (we scored 51 that day and won)
      2015 against Baltimore: +2.5 (Michael Vick’s first start and Josh Scobee biffs two 4th quarter FGs) (lost in OT)
      2015 against Arizona: +3.5 (Martavis Bryant scores two TDs with Landry Jones’s first action as a pro) (won)
      2016 against New England: + 7.5 (Landry Jones started this game) (lost)

      So our total record? 6-4 with 4-1 when Big Ben starts those home dog games. I am so happy that we are home dogs because past history has shown Big Ben as a home dog is really good.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Ugh. Why did you have to remind me of the Scobee game!?

    • BurghBoy412

      I believe this game will be more of the same. Once again we’ll see a Carnell Lake coached secondary be out coached and taken advantage of by inferior athletic Patriots. If this secondary gets torched again I believe it’ll be long past due to start calling for Carnell Lake to be let go. IMO it has been proven time and again that Lake lacks the knowledge to coach DB’s in a very different NFL that he once played. It is my belief that his coaching knowledge and technique that he teaches are outdated and vastly ineffective. It’s time for the Steelers to bring in a coached with more current knowledge of the game and techniques required to thrive in the modern pass heavy NFL.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Good. That just shows the disrespect. I LOVE it. Fuel for the burning, churning, fire of desire.

      Pats are so worried and nervous, they had to go out and sign Kenny Britt to a 2-year deal.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      54.5 huh? I’ll take the over. Based on the way these 2 defenses played last week, I’d take the over if it were 60. Lol

    • Chris92021

      I wish I could erase that ^%#$ out of my head too!

    • Chris92021

      Britt is good for a late drop or three.

    • BurghBoy412

      Thanks for the research!

    • John

      I just don’t see how we can cover the Pats. We talk about playing man to man. But we have no one to cover the backs out of the backfield; we can never cover Gronk; and if Coty starts or plays they will pick on him all day. And that is just getting started. We have had no consistent pass rush in weeks except for blitzes and schemed rushes. Brady is far too veteran to be fooled much there. I see it being the usual Pats walking down the field with pitch and catch and then 5-8 yard surprise runs. We will need a blocked kick, a fluke fumble and something else to even have the ball enough to maybe win. That is what logic says at least. I realize the games sometimes go differently but is is hard to get one’s mind there. Let’s hope I am wrong. Maybe Brady will get hurt and leave the game.

    • DarthYinzer

      He Shalt Not Be Named!

    • Ichabod

      Can’t see us stopping Brady.
      That said, if O shows up, they won’t stop us.
      We must win or their dominance continues.