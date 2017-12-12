Steelers Place ILB Ryan Shazier On Reserve/Injured List

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers placed inside linebacker Ryan Shazier on their Reserve/Injured list Tuesday morning as he continues to recovery from his spine stabilization surgery that he underwent last week.

“Unfortunately Ryan will not be able to contribute on the field during the remainder of this season,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a team statement. “However, even off the field Ryan will continue to be one of our team leaders. We know his spirit and positive outlook will help him to continue in his recovery, as well as serve as an inspiration to our team.”

Shazier, who suffered an injury to his spine during the first quarter of the Steelers week 14 Monday game against the Cincinnati Bengals, is still reportedly recovering from his surgery at UPMC.

With Shazier being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list Tuesday morning that should open up a roster spot for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is scheduled to be reinstated from the Reserve/Suspended this week after being suspended for the team’s week 14 game for his illegal hit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Prior to him suffering his injury, Shazier recorded 89 total tackles, 11 defensed passes, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Following the Steelers Sunday night win over the Baltimore Ravens the team connected with Shazier via a video chat and presented the game ball to him.