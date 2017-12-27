Hot Topics

    Steelers Players Claim Harrison Wanted Out Of Pittsburgh

    By Dave Bryan December 27, 2017 at 03:53 pm

    When outside linebacker James Harrison exited the Pittsburgh Steelers facility for the last time over the weekend he probably felt more relieved than anything else. Face it, Harrison wasn’t happy about his role with the team this season and you could tell that long before he told the media a few weeks ago that he wouldn’t have re-signed with the Steelers this past offseason had he known he would barely play this season.

    With Harrison’s Tuesday signing with the New England Patriots now roughly 24 hours old, a few of his former teammates are starting to give us a little better glimpse as to what kind of person Harrison may have been during the last several weeks.

    Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree reportedly said Wednesday that he doesn’t want to see the media turn Harrison into “the victim” or make it sound like the Steelers “made him leave”, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

    “He chose to leave. He chose to leave, and he did,” Dupree reportedly said.

    Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey also said Wednesday that Harrison wanted out of Pittsburgh.

    “It’s funny to read the stories. This is something he wanted to do. It’s not like they got together and said, ‘We’re going to go cut James.’ No, that’s not what happened and he needs to come out and admit that,” Pouncey said.

    If you have paid attention to a few social media remarks made by a few Steelers players since Harrison signed with the Patriots and combine them with what Dupree and Pouncey both said on Wednesday, then it’s not hard to speculate that Harrison wanted out of Pittsburgh. Specifically, if you saw the social media video that Harrison posted a few weeks ago in which he basically mocked the Steelers for listing on their injury report a few times you could tell there was friction between him and the organization.

    After not playing in the Steelers Week 15 game against the Patriots despite being dressed for the game, that was probably the straw that ultimately broke Deebo’s muscular back.

    So, did the Harrison demand that the Steelers waive him ahead of the team’s Week 16 game against the Houston Texans? That’s what it sounds like. If that was the case then head coach Mike Tomlin was clearly covering for Harrison during his Tuesday press conference after stating that the reason the linebacker was released was just merely a football-related move.

    “I’ll let the discussion that James and I had between he and I. I think that is appropriate,” Tomlin said.

    Get yourself some extra popcorn ready as I’m sure the war of words between Harrison and his former Steelers teammates is just now getting started. We can only hope that the Steelers ultimately get to play the Patriots in the AFC Championship game as the storylines ahead of such a contest would be epic.

    In the meantime, however, fans will continue to debate if Harrison has now ruined his Steelers legacy. Will he ever make amends with the Steelers down the road, or will he distance himself from the organization much in the same way that former Steeler greats Terry Bradshaw and Troy Polamalu both seemingly have? Time will tell.

    • Jason

      Doesn’t matter what anyone says, some that are more loyal to Harrison than the Steelers will see a reason to blame mostly Tomlin for some reason. He was unhappy with his lack of playing time and maybe justifiably. At any rate he wanted out and they obliged.

    • Paul RK

      do not sign him to a 1-day contract when he wants to retire as a Steeler.

    • StolenUpVotes

      HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    • CountryClub

      Some players also said he ruined his legacy. So it’s not just some fans/media saying it.

    • WreckIess

      Yeah if that’s the case, screw him. He apparently just wasn’t the leader that the media portrayed him to be. He wasn’t willing to help the younger players along and even Dupree laughed at the notion that he was a mentor. Chickillo downplayed his role as a “leader” too. By all accounts the guys was an ass and the team found a new guy in TJ Watt so he took his ball and went to NE. By the end of it all he turned into a distraction so good riddance.

    • StolenUpVotes

      All that talk about how the Steelers were the bad guys and they were willing to cover for him and take all the brunt of the blame in this situation by not saying this when they cut him

    • nutty32

      Is 92 worse than Moats? They done him wrong & he doesn’t believe in (non) participation trophies.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Based on snap counts they viewed them as equals until the Shazier injury

    • StolenUpVotes

      Where can I find these comments? Twitter?

    • Rene Gonzalez

      I found it curious that when Ben and Heyward, the captains of the team, where asked about the effect of Harrison’s leadership leaving, they didn’t actually awknowledge it. Sure they didn’t deny it but they never affirmed he was much of a leader, they just went along with the question.

      Considering the comments about this unit being “more of a family” that have increased as the season unfolds, it seems odd Harrison has never actually been seen as a part of it, at least not that I can remember.

    • capehouse

      Oh damn, Harrison. Who woulda thought he was such a jerk…

    • Gizmosteel

      Dude wanted out so he could play in what are likely his last few games. The Steelers obliged and I’m willing to bet it was out of respect for his contributions. I bet the final conversation was very cordial.

    • StolenUpVotes

      And the organization did the man a solid by keeping this quiet. Tomlin not once mentioned that Harrison was wanting out.

    • Renohightower

      Business decision im not going to be mad about someone who wants an opportunity. Lets no look at this as prime mvp James Harrison wasn’t playing and asked for his release. He was playing about as many snaps as Justin Hunter who cares.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Who?

    • Applebite

      Well, that changes quite a bit for me…..
      SMACK ‘EM IN THE MOUTH.
      Because Pittsburgh.

    • CountryClub

      Pouncey for one

    • WeWantDaTruth

      This team has more drama then a teenage girl. Oy vey!!!

    • CountryClub

      at least they seem to handle it well.

    • Jason Kelley

      Exactly my take. Why does either side have to be the villain? He wanted the play and the team couldn’t offer that, so they granted him his release. There’s no blame here, unless he was being an a-hole to his teammates.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I didn’t hear him say he ruined his legacy lol

    • StolenUpVotes

      Well some are insuating that apparently

    • gdeuce

      Moats plays on ST, and can backup inside/outside

    • CountryClub

      Ray Fittipaldo: Maurkice Pouncey just went off on James Harrison. He said he forced his way out and ruined his Steelers legacy. Much more coming in a story

    • PittShawnC

      When you take a step back…
      When you take off the black and gold tinted glasses…
      You’ll see the recent developments absolutely fall in line with the M.O. of James Harrison.

      Not saying you should love or hate him, just that it follows his pattern of behavior.

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      Agreed. What Pouncey and Dupree had to say said it all about Harrison’s displeasure about wanting to stay and even what Harrison said himself in a video about not being played would tell you he wasn’t happy about the lack of playing time in pittsburgh, so to see him gone now was a good decision for both sides.

    • Leek

      These are Steeler fans where’re talking about. There will always be that overly emotional, irrational group of fans who have something to say whenever this team is involved with drama.

    • Chad Weiss

      Meanwhile all these people dogging the organization,coaches,mgt and owners. Good grief just wish they would root for someone else. People repeatedly do this crap and never learned their lesson. The draft prime example.. Where’s the idiots that was saying they hope Steelers lose cause how wrong they did Harrison now? I can only imagine the comments if I went back to when it first happened.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      What I figured. I don’t see how this is big news to some. He’s been complaining for a lil bit. I mean I hate it’s come to this, but give the F.O. the benefit of the doubt. James is a legacy player and will probably ultimately retire a Steeler, but he cast the first stone. Some were just too naive to see it.

    • Cavallonator

      So funny that the steelers are 12-3 for the first time in god knows how long and have a legit chance to beat the pats in the playoffs, but we are sitting here talking about another emotional nfl player… Who cares? He was apart of the squad we root for and now he isn’t. Done.

      JOEY PORTER NEEDS TO THROW THE PADS BACK ON AND SHOW THEM WHAT A REAL PASS RUSHER LOOKS LIKE!

    • StolenUpVotes

      Ah gotcha

    • JNick

      The gf he slapped up….

    • Mr. Goodkat

      When has Harrison been known for being a leader outside of the gym? He’s always given off more of that silent, “lone wolf” vibe, no? I never saw him as a Joey Porter hype-type or a James Farrior “player-coach” type. Seemed much more like a “lead by example” type, who later accepted a role as a weight-room leader for the LB’ers who wanted to join.

      HOF’er (in my biased opinion), glad he came back last year, asset in the weight room for sure, but I don’t think we lose ANYTHING from a leadership standpoint with his departure. If anything, it sounds like it should help.

    • The Tony

      I am trying to go through the weeks this year to see how many weeks were without drama. Hard to find any.
      We started the year with Bell holding out
      Then we had the Ben fiasco
      Then we had Bryant being a knucklehead
      Then JuJu got suspended
      Then Artie Burns said he has CTE
      Now we have James Harrison

      Am I missing anything?

    • StolenUpVotes

      My feelings wouldn’t be hurt if he is one of the few that don’t a 1 day contract lol

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Did you read the article? Or any of the player comments? Or anything JH said all year? It’s becoming quite apparent that he pushed for this. Steelers very well may have cut someone else if that wasn’t the case…

    • The Tony

      Completely agree. It’s nice to finally see the yinzers stop screaming the sky is falling

    • Cavallonator

      AB slapping the water cooler
      haley and ben needing a buffer on the sideline

      doesn’t get much more emotional hahahaha

    • Rod Dehart

      I’m starting to think James is an oversized child. He KNEW his role with the team this year just like Blount KNEW his role with the team but both cried like little bitches and left town to go jump on the Patriot bandwagon like every other loser who wants an EASY ring.

    • The Tony

      Both in their primes, I would take Harrison over Joey all day

    • Rod Dehart

      neither one of these a-holes are anything resembling a TEAM player.

    • The Tony

      I disagree, I think james thought he would be playing at least 25 percent of the time. Watt proved even as a rookie that he was better suited to start

    • Chris92021

      No one is bigger than the team. No one.

      I guess Harrison made it known so much that he wanted out of Pittsburgh that everyone got sick and tired of it. We actually did him a favor because he got his choice of which team he wanted to go to because we cut him before the regular season ended. We could have been cold and calculating like Belichick and cut him on New Year’s Day, you know, the day after the season ended and thus make him ineligible to sign with any other team. But we did not do it. I now see that Jamaal Charles is trying to do the same thing with Denver, hoping he can latch onto the Chiefs again for the rest of the way.

      If James Harrison did not want to be here, fine. But I agree with Dupree. Making Harrison out to be some sort of victim of football business is laughable. The Steelers as an organization should be lauded, not criticized for this move.

    • Cavallonator

      Even in a dark alley? Still has the best super bowl interview ever… F Jeremy Stevens!! hahahaha

    • T R

      AV and the American Flag situation, one of the biggest ones. lol

    • John

      I don’t get Harrison’s side of it either. As I remember the odd-season, he was thinking about retiring and hanging with his family. He then came back for another run with us. There was nothing I saw about how he wanted to keep playing no matter what or how he was going to play elsewhere if we did not sign him. So his year with us did not work out. That is a shame but he was here the whole year and we were shooting for the SB. I can see some sour grapes for it not working out. I don’t see how it becomes I am going to the Pats. And no doubt his agent had behind he scenes conversations before the release with the Pats about doing this. Selfish move by 92.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      And thru all that a 12-3 record. I know either McVay or Pederson will get coach of the year, but man Tomlin has done a damn good job thru all this.

    • Leek

      You can’t blame a professional athlete for wanting to play especially Deebo considering how he has performed for the previous two seasons. I fully understand why he’s not playing now but look at this from Deebo’s perspective. He’s a workout warrior with an manic drive to contribute on the field. Now at this point, TJ Watt is a better player, but I still can’t fault Deebo for wanting to play. It fits his personality.

    • The Tony

      That’s a tough one. I’d still go with “Deebo” on that one

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Wow! I get it tho. Stuff like this really urks my feelings, but I can’t deny what he’s done on the field.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Harrison and “cordial” go together about as well as Bettis and “svelte”!

    • StolenUpVotes

      Going to be an interesting America’s Game

    • The Tony

      Harrison clearly wanted to play longer. He signed a two year contract

    • JNick

      The word fan is derived from fanatic
      You just described every fan base. 🙂

    • StolenUpVotes

      Fringe HOFer in my opinion. Won’t change that opinion I have on him. An absolute monster for 5-6 seasons where he was dominant, but that doesn’t mean he has to have the luxury of retiring a Steeler

    • T R

      i mean thats what backups are for. for limited roles, he was a backup. It would be different if he was the started and not played. if anyone should have the most complaint would been Martaviuis Bryant of playing time cause he was listed as a starter. but he waited his time and now he is out there more. James forget that he was brought out of retirement to help the team not be the starter. and i am a Harrison fan after meeting him and all.

    • Rod Dehart

      Learn proper grammar before you go dissing people. And stop lumping us into one group. Every team has its share of idiot fans…..

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😬😧

    • taztroy43

      I’ll go with Porter he’s a legit gangster CRIP…. dude in his prime was nuts…

    • Rod Dehart

      It’s not the team fueling the drama, but instead dumbass fans and trolls.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m willing to say they would have cut someone else.

    • pittfan

      this is getting comical. daytime soap opera stuff. maybe we can find out what all the girlfriends have to say. that’s always a riot.

    • T R

      because Tomlin is not the one to say this type stuff, just like he never said anything about Bryant wanting out or even Blount.

    • nutty32

      I’ve known all along it was a mutual parting. The issue is that they didn’t give him the chance that he was promised/expecting & not that it was a cold blooded cutting. I mean your girlfriend can say she’s not breaking up with you but she’s just going to be playing man coverage with another dude – it’s just not what you signed up for.

    • nutty32

      He’s also great in the community, but 92 deserved his chance to fail on the field.

    • nutty32

      55 < 92

    • T R

      The only way to get the point across to James is for us to win a championship this year and he see that he lost out in a ring. Being a team player is not always about getting paying time contribute till its your time. Starters kill me when they not starters no more do they feel sorry for their backups behind them.

    • Renohightower

      Let the jersey burning begin…. Me to a coworker before going on google. Bet you people burning his jersey. Nah, google… ty internet crazies

    • nutty32

      Ben and Cam are the front row kids. 92 is the leader of the badass back row crew.

    • Leek

      Even with bad grammar my point still remains. Maybe I don’t read enough articles from other teams, but I would love to see how often Patriot fans call for the hoody to get fired after every loss. You think Seahawk fans call for Pete Carroll to get fired after every loss? If so then I’ll admit that I’m wrong but I like my chances…

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I feel you! I totally understand!

    • Cavallonator

      Don’t know if you could lose either way, but I think I like Porters s#$% talking and ability to back it up. Guy retired with 98 sacks too.

      Harrison was a beast in the super bowl and also won NFL Defensive player of the year too.

      Can’t lose either way

    • HondoCogburn

      Please specify you Mean Lagarret and Not Mel, threw me off for a minute.