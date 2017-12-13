Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Hot Topics

    By Dave Bryan December 13, 2017 at 09:51 am

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had another solid game Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens that included him throwing for 506 yards. On Wednesday, Roethlisberger was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14 for his Sunday night performance.

    Against the Ravens, Roethlisberger attempted a career-high 66 pass attempts and he completed 44 of them with two of those resulting in touchdown passes to running back Le’Veon Bell and fullback Roosevelt Nix.

    Sunday night also marked the third time in his career that Roethlisberger has hit the 500-yard passing mark in a game and no other NFL quarterback has ever accomplished that feat.

    The Steelers 39-38 win over the Ravens also clinched the AFC North division for Pittsburgh.

    On the season Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,744 yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and has completed 63.3% of his total pass attempts.

    This is the 15th time that Roethlisberger has won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

