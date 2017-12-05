Hot Topics

    Steelers Sent Plane To Florida To Pick Up Shazier’s Parents

    By Dave Bryan December 5, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier currently remains in a Cincinnati hospital following him suffering a serious back injury Monday night and now we know that his parents are by his side.

    According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, the Steelers sent a private plane to Florida to pick up Shazier’s parents and bring them to Cincinnati. Vernon Shazier tweeted Monday night that prayers for his son are needed.

    As of Tuesday morning, the early prognosis for Shazier appears to be favorable. Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Shazier has shown promising signs this this morning and that the linebacker has some movement in his lower extremities. He adds that the next 24-48 hours are key for his increased improvement.

    Mike Mitchell passed along great news from Shazier on Tuesday morning as well.

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will hold his weekly press conference at noon eastern and hopefully he is able to provide another positive update on Shazier.

    • Dan

      Classy organization through and through.

    • Doug Andrews

      Somewhere in heaven the fallen Rooneys are smiling seeing the level of class and humanity being carried on within this organization. This shows how much the Steelers value Shazier as a person first. The mindset and values of this organization can’t be overlooked and it makes you a proud Steeler fan

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I work at UC hospital. Thought about going to see Shazier and telling him how much I loved him and the Steelers. Unfortunately, I don’t feel like violating HIPPA and getting fired lol.

    • Bryan Ischo

      You made the right call, and not because of HIPPA.

    • DirtDawg1964

      I’m imaging a comedy sketch where you march into his room, wearing his jersey, with signs pointing to how the Steelers have owned the Bungles, and you loudly proclaiming your love for him. You then proceed to beg him to sign a variety of stuff for you as you take endless selfies with him.

      But like in the movie Ted, instead of being fired, you get promoted for all of the despicably insane things you do.

      And then the sketch pivots to a scene between yoh and your buddies at some beer hall where you’re still being a total goof and they are left asking you “okay, explain one more time how YOU became CEO of the hospital again?”