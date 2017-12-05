Steelers Sent Plane To Florida To Pick Up Shazier’s Parents

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier currently remains in a Cincinnati hospital following him suffering a serious back injury Monday night and now we know that his parents are by his side.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, the Steelers sent a private plane to Florida to pick up Shazier’s parents and bring them to Cincinnati. Vernon Shazier tweeted Monday night that prayers for his son are needed.

As of Tuesday morning, the early prognosis for Shazier appears to be favorable. Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Shazier has shown promising signs this this morning and that the linebacker has some movement in his lower extremities. He adds that the next 24-48 hours are key for his increased improvement.

Mike Mitchell passed along great news from Shazier on Tuesday morning as well.

For those concerned just got off the phone with 50. He’s in good spirits already making progress! God has him. Keep praying keep believing in faith. Never thought I’d say this but #Shalieve lol — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) December 5, 2017

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will hold his weekly press conference at noon eastern and hopefully he is able to provide another positive update on Shazier.