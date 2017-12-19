Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign RB Stevan Ridley, Place RB James Conner On IR

    By Dave Bryan December 19, 2017 at 02:59 pm

    As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a few roster moves on Tuesday that included one running back being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injure list and another being signed to take his place on the 53-man roster.

    The Steelers placed rookie running back James Conner on their Reserve/Injured list because of a knee injury he suffered during the Sunday loss to the New England Patriots. Conner’s MCL injury needed to be surgically repaired and his rookie season as now come to an end.

    Signed to the 53-man roster on Tuesday was free agent running back Stevan Ridley, who was originally drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Ridley played his first four seasons in the league with the Patriots and has since been a member of the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. He was released by the Vikings in October and has yet to carry the football this season.

    For his career, Ridley has average 4.2 yards per carry on 688 total regular season rushes. He has 22 rushing touchdowns and has also registered 144 yards on 22 receptions. Ridley also returned 7 kickoffs for 152 yards during his rookie season with the Patriots.

    For now, Ridley will likely be the Steelers No. 3 running back behind Le’Veon Bell and Fitzgerald Toussaint.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Welcome to the squad, Steven Ridley!

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Is too early to call Connor “injury prone”? Between the preseason and the little game action he saw, his playing time to injury ratio seems concerning.

    • NCSteel

      I was expecting a promotion for Watson but OK, grab an ex-Patriot, that sounds like a Belichik move. I am actually a bit surprised.

    • Intense Camel

      What playing time?

    • Roblisberger

      Yes, I think missing two games in your rookie season would be too early to consider injury prone

    • Intense Camel

      No pats talk please. Too soon.

    • NickSteelerFan

      I like the move. Experienced depth is never a bad thing. I think Bell, Fitz, Ridley and Watson on the PS is a stronger group than Bell, Fitz, Watson and a random unsigned street FA on your PS

    • The Tony

      I’m just waiting for someone to say we should have signed DeAngelo Williams.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      True, but got nicked up a couple of times in the preseason and now season ending knee injury with little touches. I’d think we need to take RB high in the draft again if Bell signs elsewhere, which is probable.

    • JZ

      we should have

    • Intense Camel

      No

    • Thomas

      wtf? why not just promote Watson? Ridley doesn’t know the playbook, will have issues passblocking, totally washed as a runner.

    • SteelerMike

      Stupid move! He’s a bad player that is more likely to spy for NE than actually help the team.

    • The Tony

      Hard to say an MCL is injury prone or soft. It’s definitely just unlucky

    • The Tony

      agreed. We don’t need to sign Williams who hasn’t touched a ball all year.

    • Renohightower

      yuck 39 carries since 2014

    • Renohightower

      ex pat, jet, lion, viking won’t be here long

    • Renohightower

      Yep totally has a pocket camera taking photos of the playbook

    • Renohightower

      ask and ye shall receive how bout no

    • ThatGuy

      Yeah definitely don’t need a guy who knows the playbook who has no carries, instead we need a guy who knows nothing and has had no carries.

    • Intense Camel

      They need to draft a RB with speed. That’s something this offense has been missing for years. Bell is great but he’s far from a homerun threat.

    • The Tony

      Good point but I’d prefer the guy that has been on a roster this season

    • SteelerMike

      He also had a bad fumbling problem.

    • Intense Camel

      He’s not arguing for Ridley. I would have preferred they promote Watson, but it’s clear that D-will is not the answer.

    • The Tony

      Dri Archer and Chris Rainey. We need too draft a RB that has size and speed.

    • Intense Camel

      I’m not saying they have to be midget track stars. Just fast enough to make explosive 20-30+ plays here and there. Currently, we don’t have that. A guy like Bernard or Duke Johnson would suffice.

    • The Tony

      Bernard would do some amazing things in a Steelers uniform

    • Steeler Fanatic

      I say this with all respect to James for all he’s been through. I wonder if him and Eric Berry were physically affected by the chemo and it had longer term effects on the body. I am not assuming that but could those horrific chemicals weaken the body’s structure? Good luck in recovery JC.

    • T R

      Ridley has not touch the ball all year either.. but he is younger thou

    • The Tony

      Ridley was at least on a roster

    • Intense Camel

      Tarik cohen would have been perfect. Could have got him. I can’t help but feel like they drafted with their hearts instead of their heads. I think Conner can be really good, but he’s basically a bell clone. They needed a playmaker like Cohen. He also would have solved the kick return issue.

    • The Tony

      Yes but everyone would freak out at the time of the draft that we drafted another 5’7 180 pound back

    • T R

      uhm you was suppose to sign Ridley before the Patriots game.. that’s the Belichick way..

    • Intense Camel

      Lol you’re right, didn’t think about that, but even a broken clock is right twice a day. Just when they decide not to stick with their guns.

    • CP72

      Sony Michel is interesting.

    • CP72

      Ridley played 3rd back throughout his career. If he couldn’t pass block he wouldn’t have been in the league for 7 years.

    • WB Tarleton

      For 5 days in October. He was cut from Broncos camp.

      D-Will has played meaningful snaps in the NFL since 2014. Ridley cannot say that.

    • WB Tarleton

      Ridley brings exactly ZERO usable Patriots knowledge to the Steelers. He has not been there since 2014.

    • Renohightower

      What??? Berry tore an ACL What was every other player who tore an ACL suffering from??

    • Renohightower

      Ridley is not 34 Dwill cannot say that

    • ryan72384

      And the nightmare scenario of Bell getting injured and a street free agent becoming our starting running back for a playoff game is now in the back of my mind. Ah the memories from 2014.. and 2015..

    • Charles Mullins

      Hmm… I would rather of had D Will

    • Thomas

      My point was that not knowing the playbook & checks etc would limit him there even if he’s physically capable. Watson knows it, has played well when asked and definitely physically capable.

    • WB Tarleton

      We are literally talking about being the third RB for 2 regular season games and the playoffs. If this was week 3, you may have a point. This is week 16. Knowing the playbook is infinitely more important for what is going to be a “Use only in emergency” situation.

    • Orlysteel

      Won’t be surprised if they’re still spying, the New England Patriots are bad for the NFL, The NFL would be naive to think otherwise, given their history and unparalleled success, I know a hell of a lot of people won’t watch the Super Bowl if they are in it.