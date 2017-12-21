Steelers Sign WR Justin Thomas To Practice Squad, Release T Jake Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a familiar change to their practice squad on Thursday.

Signed to the 10-man unit on Thursday was wide receiver Justin Thomas and to make room for him tackle Jake Rodgers was released.

We have seen Thomas and Rodgers swap spots on the Steelers practice squad several time this season and Thursday’s switch isn’t overly surprising with wide receiver Antonio Brown out injured and tackle Marcus Gilbert now back from his four-game suspension.

Brown has already been ruled out for the Steelers Week 16 road game against the Houston Texans and is unlikely to play in the regular season finale as well.

Thomas’ last stint on the Steelers practice squad ended Nov. 20 when Rodgers was signed to the 10-man unit.