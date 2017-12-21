Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign WR Justin Thomas To Practice Squad, Release T Jake Rodgers

    By Dave Bryan December 21, 2017 at 03:40 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers made a familiar change to their practice squad on Thursday.

    Signed to the 10-man unit on Thursday was wide receiver Justin Thomas and to make room for him tackle Jake Rodgers was released.

    We have seen Thomas and Rodgers swap spots on the Steelers practice squad several time this season and Thursday’s switch isn’t overly surprising with wide receiver Antonio Brown out injured and tackle Marcus Gilbert now back from his four-game suspension.

    Brown has already been ruled out for the Steelers Week 16 road game against the Houston Texans and is unlikely to play in the regular season finale as well.

    Thomas’ last stint on the Steelers practice squad ended Nov. 20 when Rodgers was signed to the 10-man unit.

    • Bill Sechrengost

      I see Jake Rodgers was added to the Houston Texans practice squad today in the NFL Transactions. Coincidence since they’ll be playing them on Monday?

    • StolenUpVotes

      Probably not. O’Brien is a BB disciple after all. Many tricks to be had

    • Steve

      They will try to get some info on the Steelers – Good luck.
      Then the Texans will let him go a week later.

    • John Pennington

      Another smart move by the steelers.Justin never going to play so why sign him now.Have to find a OT good luck with that.He will sit with Dangerfield Kelsey and the rest who can help the team.Signing cheerleaders.Need safeties and ILB but didn’t sign neither one of those.