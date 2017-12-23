Hot Topics

    Steelers Spin: Rebuilding A Championship Run

    By Michael K. Reynolds December 23, 2017 at 05:19 pm

    That unmistakable gushing sound you hear is the wind rushing out of the Pittsburgh Steelers championship balloon following one of the most disappointing losses in the team’s history by a score of 24-27 to the New England Patriots in the NFL’s game of the year.

    Sadly, defeats by the Patriots are crowding the Steelers top 20 worst game billboards, especially during the New Millennium. The Bostonians have stolen the joy of Whoville and Steelers Nation once again as even Jim Carrey couldn’t play a better Grinch than Bill Belichick and his wicked elf Tom Brady.

    Even the Spin would have a hard time spinning it any other way. There is no denying Pittsburgh’s championship ambitions took a major downturn as one of Ben Roethlisberger’s worst decisions of the year bounced off of Eli Rogers and floated tragically in Matrix-like suspended animation toward the gleeful, unsuspecting arms of Duron Harmon.

    The horror! The horror!

    But, no my friends, we will not let this year toboggan down into a heart of darkness. ‘Tis the season for cheer and goodwill, and with every remaining core of my being, we…will…spin…those Terrible Towels again.

    For Steelers Nation to start having that feeling again? We don’t need no stinkin’ Patriots win. We don’t need no stinkin’ badges. Let’s Spin it to win it. But first, we’ve still got some coal to take out of our stockings.

    Deebomaniacs

    We’re the Steelers front office and we just suffered the most traumatic loss of our season. We’re going to sell the notion that all is not lost. That the rats aren’t jumping the ship. We’re circling the wagons and letting everyone know all is fine in the family. That we haven’t lost our momentum heading into the playoffs.

    So…what do we do? We release one of Steelers Nation’s favorite players of all time in James Harrison. And at a time where the defense just got shamed in front of a global audience and could use some attitude injection from a reliable source. Uh…could you please connect me with the Steelers Public Relations office? What? Nobody working there this week?

    Clowned In Controversy

    It used to be the biggest villain in Steelers history with the name “Al” has always had the last name of Davis. But apparently Al Riveron is making a heavy run for the roses in this category. For those of you who have been hiding in a cave, Riveron is the man most responsible for overturning the Jesse James catch that would have given the Steelers the victory. Apparently these Steelers homer glasses I’m wearing (the ones with the flashing blue, red and yellow diamonds) has made me blind to the obvious truth the rest of the planet has accepted, but I have yet to see any “irrefutable evidence” that James didn’t make that catch.

    Yes, the ball moved, but can you be absolutely certain he didn’t have a pinkie between the ball and ground? I would have no problem agreeing with the call if it was originally identified as a drop. But there is no way you could have overruled that catch with the video that was presented. Forget about all of the creative photography that tried to prove the point after the fact this week. As it turns out, Mr. Riveron has helped the Patriots out on several occasions this year from his lofty tower. As far as the Spin is concerned, this Al Riveron decision will always be remembered by this phrase: “The receiver was unable to survive the Clown.”

    Ike’s Law

    Was there anyone else out there who knew the game was foreshadowed as a loss when Sean Davis dropped a highly catchable interception on Tom Brady’s game winning drive? How many times in recent Steelers history, dating back to the days when Ike Taylor was buttering up his fingers before each game, have you seen this happen? After extensive research the Spin has determined the following rule to be true 100% of a time: If a defensive player drops an interception in the final minutes of a game, it is over. Cue Dandy Don Meredith. In the future, I’ll just turn off the television and find the closest bridge.

    Catch The Ball!

    Few of the Spin’s few readers probably are aware I had the finest hands in the world as a receiver and safety in my youth. Sadly, these hands were attached to a body that couldn’t break a 4.7 forty with hurricane winds at my back. Fortunately, these same hands worked out as collegiate setter in volleyball, but they left me absolutely unforgiving to any NFL professional who drops a football. I learned how to catch by…get this…practicing how to catch.

    I mean…c’mon…even if you are the water boy for the team, this is what you do for a living! You’ve worked this forty hour gig your whole life. If you’re an accountant, you can’t tell your client, “Sorry about forgetting those deductions.” As a historical novelist, I can’t put a fitbit watch on Abraham Lincoln and as a marketing pro I can’t spell the word “Sale” as “Sail”. So gentlemen…please…if you put on the Steelers uniform…whether your name is Ike, Sean or Jesse…CATCH THE BALL!

    Hamlet’s Secret

    William Shakespeare knew how to end a play. With everyone dying at the conclusion, like when his Danish prince finished things up at the end of Hamlet. It’s called a catharsis. It makes us get tragedy out of our system. And it’s what we need to do in this episode of the Spin. Get it out. Get it over with. Complain, gripe, point fingers.  And then let’s move on. We’ve got the rest of the season to deal with. Let’s pull it together, people.

    Already A Successful Season

    Despite needing to sit on my couch in a catatonic state for hours following the Steelers loss, my heart was still filled with gratitude. Even as my wife kept saying, “Are you okay?” over and over again to a lifeless shell of a man, I knew the Steelers game was a major victory. It’s because I will never forget the happiness I experienced by seeing Ryan Shazier in the booth waving to the crowd. Yes…there are things, much, much more important than football. You keep going, young man. You’re an inspiration to us all, and help us put it all in a proper perspective.

    Pretty Paper, Pretty Ribbons

    This could be a tough Christmas, folks. After all that transpired this week, will the Steelers really be able to pull it together to win a very winnable game against the Houston Texans? The Mike Tomlin template of the past few years has been to wrap these up as a gift to an inferior team. But, this has been a different year for Tomlin, and a special year for the Steelers. Rebuilding a championship run? Starting to get our mojo back? That’s all Steelers Nation wants for Christmas.

    And as for all of you, my good friends of Steelers Depot, the Steelers and all of Steelers Nation…have a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

    Michael K. Reynolds

    Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers fanatic and author of the acclaimed Heirs of
    Ireland series. MichaelKReynolds.com

    • heath miller

      it is my guess that IF AB comes back… if joe is still playing .. if all the starters are playing INNNN N E for the playoffs .. and ifffffffffffffffffffff the headphones works and they dont plow the field of snow only on the NE side.. and iffffffffffffff roger doesnt nudge the refs to favor the pats and thats a hell of a lot of iffffs .. but if that all happens WE WIN THAT GAME IN N E .. book it HEEEEATH

    • Jaybird

      Merry Christmas Michael, to you and your family!

    • John Phillips

      Should make James Harrison head coach.
      Tomlin is head basket case, but he’ sooooo articulate.

    • Jaybird

      Heath I’m with you man, we are going to win a rematch with the New England B*tches. Guarenteed.

    • heath miller

      i think the last pats game did nothing but fire up our guys.. it proved to them that we can play with them even without shaz and AB.. it showed them we can win the bug a boo magic is over .. now its up to us to finish and play mean .. we too the big step… another baby step and we get the W … and how sweet it would be to do that in NE HEATHHHHHHHHHH

    • Bill

      I don’t care what they win; to me, for the release of Harrison at this exact time, the organization can only be champions of the manure pile.

    • Ghost of Greg Lloyd

      Senseless ball should have been cut. Seriously l cannot fathom how the front office did this unless there is truly some injury affecting Deebo. If given half of Dupree’s snaps he would have around 10 sacks and 8 tfl at least. One of the greatest run stoppers at his position.

    • PittShawnC

      “And at a time where the defense just got shamed in front of a global audience…”

      I don’t feel this is even close to the case. No Haden. No Shazier. This defense gave our Killer B’s the ball with 3:52 left, UP 24-19. To this point, Brady had 221yds. Gronk didn’t even have 100.

      Yeah, after the O went 3&out, we know what Gronk did. But it’s what Butler and this D did in the first 56:00 that gives me great confidence should we meet again.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Good read; the only thing missing is the Patriot that grabbed a handful of Eli Rogers jersey to propel himself forward to tip the ball. Without that defensive interference; Eli had a good shot at catching that ball but we of course will never know.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Merry Christmas Michael. And Merry Christmas to all Steeler nation.

    • I don’t disagree with your point. I thought they were feisty throughout. I loved the man to man. But when it mattered most they let Brady go up the field like he was a Globetrotter and they were the Washington Generals. What they allowed Gronk do was a coaching embarrassment. One stop would have won it. So…yes it was a good effort but in the end it was an embarrassing finish. I do think Haden will be a stabilizing force for the secondary and am looking forward to seeing him on the field.

    • Nah. Never should have thrown it. If it was Antonio…sure, but it was a forced pass into quadruple coverage to a receiver who’s been struggling to get his confidence. Ill advised. Never should have been only one receiver in the pattern. It was a major cluster all the way around.

    • Thank you

    • Thanks Jaybird!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      You would not be saying it if he had either caught the ball or if the referee had thrown the flag on the interference that enabled the int. In any case, on to Houston.

    • You’re right there. I wish he would have caught it. On to Houston.

    • cencalsteeler

      That clock was winding down in his head. He had to do something (though a shovel pass to JJ and he wouldve strolled in). 🙂

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I am with you Michael and most specifically on the “catch the ball” part. It is shocking to me NFL calibre players have so much trouble catching the ball. I can understand having some trouble if you are facing a Michael Vick and are surprised by a 300 MPH pass getting in on your chest but these tipped passes are like taking candy from a baby. I could catch those in my sleep.

      It really is insane to me that high level athletes have so much trouble catching the ball.

      Merry Christmas Michael.