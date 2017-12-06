Hot Topics

    Steelers Struggling To Juggle Top 3 Receivers

    By Matthew Marczi December 6, 2017 at 07:00 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have this year really tried to put together something of a supergroup at wide receiver, but especially lately, it hasn’t been easy. Injuries, whether self-inflicted or otherwise, are preventing the team from fielding the best offense that they can muster.

    Third-year wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been up and down for most of the season, and even got himself benched for a game due to disciplinary reasons. Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster with his suspension upheld yesterday, will now have missed two of the past three games, previously sitting out one game with a hamstring injury.

    Meanwhile, Antonio Brown, the star of the show, is still working through a sprained toe that had him questionable for Monday’s game. In spite of the fact that he put up 101 yards and a touchdown on eight grabs, he is still injured, and he said after the game that he was just thankful he was able to finish. On a short week, he will still be affected by the toe injury.

    The last time Smith-Schuster was down, the Steelers struggled to find somebody to step up in his absence opposite Brown. Eli Rogers, Justin Hunter, and Bryant all dropped passes, and Rogers and Bryant continued to do so in the last game as well.

    But somebody is going to have to step up, and, obviously, it should be Bryant. He has continued to make a couple of key catches per week, and even had his second touchdown of the season a couple of games ago, despite dropping a pass earlier.

    Add in the fact that the Ravens just lost Jimmy Smith, and we are building toward a prime opportunity for Bryant to finally prove once and for all that he is still capable of being the dominant receiver that we saw the makings of two years ago.

    It is great, of course, to see the one or two clutch contributions from him per game mixed in with what is otherwise a generally unremarkable performance, but he is supposed to be able to deliver more than that, and he expects it of himself, as well.

    Don’t get me wrong, he is still overall being a contributor. From the attention that he still draws due to his size, strength, and speed, to the effort that he gives on plays even when he is not the one with the ball, he has been there for his team.

    But he has not been the guy, or even the guy next to the guy, pretty much all year, despite having had opportunities to do so. This weekend might be the last chance he really has, at least for the foreseeable future, to show that kind of capability.

    • capehouse

      Bryant can’t catch 50/50 balls. Just not strong enough to box defenders out. He’ll never be a dominant receiver. Stop throwing it deep to him and he’ll do just fine though. The slant pass he caught to help set up the game winning FG was clutch.

    • Simon Cutts

      Bryant is a body catcher. Even on the deep ball failure on Monday he tried to body catch it. Until he extends his hands and catches away from his body he will continue to fail in contested catches. You cannot watch a ball all the way into your hands when you clutch against your chest. He is sadly just technically bad.

    • Michael Conrad

      Rogers seems to be regressing as a WR. I would love to Marcus Tucker get a look in the slot.