    Steelers Vs. Bengals 2017 Week 13: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan December 4, 2017 at 12:01 am

    2017 Week 13

    Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2) vs. Cincinatti Bengals (5-6)

    Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

    Site: Paul Brown Stadium (65,515) • Cincinnati, Ohio

    Playing Surface: UBU Speed Series S5M

    TV Coverage: ESPN (locally WTAE-TV, channel 4)

    Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Jon Gruden (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    National Radio: Westwood One

    Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Boomer Esiason (analyst), Steve Tasker (sideline)

    Odds Line: Bengals +4.5

    Trends:

    Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games
    Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games
    Pittsburgh is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games on the road
    Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road
    Pittsburgh is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Cincinnati
    Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Cincinnati
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing Cincinnati
    Pittsburgh is 11-2-1 ATS in its last 14 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati
    Pittsburgh is 15-2 SU in its last 17 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

    Cincinnati is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games
    Cincinnati is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games at home
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games at home
    Cincinnati is 0-4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Cincinnati is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Cincinnati is 2-13-2 ATS in its last 17 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
    Cincinnati is 2-15 SU in its last 17 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

    Steelers Injuries:

    CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Out
    TE Vance McDonald (ankle) – Out
    S Mike Mitchell (ankle) – Doubtful
    WR Antonio Brown (toe) – Questionable

    Bengals Injuries

    LB Vincent Rey (hamstring) – Out
    LB Nick Vigil (ankle) – Out
    S Shawn Williams (hamstring) – Out
    DE Michael Johnson (back) – Questionable

    Weather:



    Game Release:

    at Cincinnati Bengals (Dec. 4)

