Steelers Vs. Bengals 2017 Week 13: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 13
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2) vs. Cincinatti Bengals (5-6)
Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET
Site: Paul Brown Stadium (65,515) • Cincinnati, Ohio
Playing Surface: UBU Speed Series S5M
TV Coverage: ESPN (locally WTAE-TV, channel 4)
Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Jon Gruden (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
National Radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Boomer Esiason (analyst), Steve Tasker (sideline)
Odds Line: Bengals +4.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games
Pittsburgh is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Cincinnati
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Cincinnati
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing Cincinnati
Pittsburgh is 11-2-1 ATS in its last 14 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati
Pittsburgh is 15-2 SU in its last 17 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati
Cincinnati is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games
Cincinnati is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games at home
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games at home
Cincinnati is 0-4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cincinnati is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cincinnati is 2-13-2 ATS in its last 17 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Cincinnati is 2-15 SU in its last 17 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Steelers Injuries:
CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Out
TE Vance McDonald (ankle) – Out
S Mike Mitchell (ankle) – Doubtful
WR Antonio Brown (toe) – Questionable
Bengals Injuries
LB Vincent Rey (hamstring) – Out
LB Nick Vigil (ankle) – Out
S Shawn Williams (hamstring) – Out
DE Michael Johnson (back) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:at Cincinnati Bengals (Dec. 4)