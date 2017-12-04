Steelers Vs. Bengals 2017 Week 13: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2) vs. Cincinatti Bengals (5-6)

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

Site: Paul Brown Stadium (65,515) • Cincinnati, Ohio

Playing Surface: UBU Speed Series S5M

TV Coverage: ESPN (locally WTAE-TV, channel 4)

Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Jon Gruden (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

National Radio: Westwood One

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Boomer Esiason (analyst), Steve Tasker (sideline)

Odds Line: Bengals +4.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games

Pittsburgh is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Cincinnati

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Cincinnati

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing Cincinnati

Pittsburgh is 11-2-1 ATS in its last 14 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

Pittsburgh is 15-2 SU in its last 17 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

Cincinnati is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games

Cincinnati is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games at home

Cincinnati is 0-4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Cincinnati is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh

Cincinnati is 2-13-2 ATS in its last 17 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Cincinnati is 2-15 SU in its last 17 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Steelers Injuries:

CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Out

TE Vance McDonald (ankle) – Out

S Mike Mitchell (ankle) – Doubtful

WR Antonio Brown (toe) – Questionable

Bengals Injuries

LB Vincent Rey (hamstring) – Out

LB Nick Vigil (ankle) – Out

S Shawn Williams (hamstring) – Out

DE Michael Johnson (back) – Questionable

Weather:







Game Release: