    Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 13

    By Dave Bryan December 4, 2017 at 07:02 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Monday night Week 13 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and it does not include the name of wide receiver Antonio Brown (toe) on it.

    Brown, who ended the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report after failing to practice on Friday and Saturday due to a toe injury, will play Monday night against the Bengals.

    After being ruled out for the Monday night game against the Bengals on the team’s Saturday injury report, cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) are both now officially inactive as is safety Mike Mitchell (ankle), who ended the week listed as doubtful.

    This will mark the third game this season that Haden has been inactive for and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh will start in his place Monday night. As for McDonald, this marks the fifth game he’s missed this season because of injury.

    The rest of the Steelers Week 13 inactive list includes healthy scratches and those players are: quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Matt Feiler, Daniel McCullers and outside linebacker James Harrison.

    Steelers Inactive Players

    QB Joshua Dobbs
    CB Joe Haden
    TE Vance McDonald
    S Mike Mitchell
    T Matt Felier
    DT Daniel McCullers
    OLB James Harrison

    Bengals Inactive Players

    WR John Ross
    CB KeiVarae Russell
    S Shawn Williams
    LB Vincent Rey
    LB Nick Vigil
    OL Alex Redmond
    OL Christian Westerman

    • will

      Harrison inactive is a disgrace! Sit Bud

    • Michael Mosgrove

      agreed. sit bud in favor of chickillo. sit burns in favor of sutton, allen i dont care. burns needs punished for poor play.

    • Steeldog22

      Yeah. I was hoping Harrison got a hat tonight.

    • Jones

      AB is playing per ESPN just now

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Me too. Especially if things get ugly out there. I’d like his presence on the field for that.

    • Jason

      Figured the inactive list would have sorted that out. LOL

    • I sure hope that 1) he doesn’t injure it further and miss extended time–especially the Patriots game, and 2) he’s able to play at 100%. When a player favors one body part, they’re often prone to injuring others.

    • Matt Manzo

      Mitchell out worrys me the most! Golden an Wilcox better be ready to deliver!

    • Rocksolid20

      I’m sure he took the needle to be able to
      get on the field tonight . Fans should know he is
      wanting this one bad to go to that degree for the team .

    • NinjaMountie

      Secondary has me worried. Dalton has been playing well. Argh….never easy.

    • Stairway7

      McDonald is ladarius green 2.0
      Is Barnidge still available?

    • GravityWon

      AB could be limited since Hunter isn’t inactive.

    • Jason

      I’d say insurance policy.

    • alevin16

      At this point they should teach Dan McCullers to catch

    • PaeperCup

      Go up big, so we can sit Brown.

    • PaeperCup

      Meh,

      I trust the coaches and their decision.

    • Joey

      maybe you need to get off the bud…

    • WB Tarleton

      We do not ask our OLBs to rush the passer over and over anymore.

      James makes us less versatile in our scheme when he is out there. That’s why he does not get a hat.

    • PaeperCup

      “Dalton has been playing well”

      That just doesn’t roll off the tongue well.

    • Jones

      Lol… Guess I just got excited.

    • dany

      If he’s out against the pats, though, I’d get worried. Even the ravens game is prime for him to play, history and all

    • Aaron

      free deebo

    • Sam Clonch

      Ready for Cam to have another 2 sack game! And Vince to terrorize Mixon again!!!