Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Monday night Week 13 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and it does not include the name of wide receiver Antonio Brown (toe) on it.

Brown, who ended the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report after failing to practice on Friday and Saturday due to a toe injury, will play Monday night against the Bengals.

After being ruled out for the Monday night game against the Bengals on the team’s Saturday injury report, cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) are both now officially inactive as is safety Mike Mitchell (ankle), who ended the week listed as doubtful.

This will mark the third game this season that Haden has been inactive for and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh will start in his place Monday night. As for McDonald, this marks the fifth game he’s missed this season because of injury.

The rest of the Steelers Week 13 inactive list includes healthy scratches and those players are: quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Matt Feiler, Daniel McCullers and outside linebacker James Harrison.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Joshua Dobbs

CB Joe Haden

TE Vance McDonald

S Mike Mitchell

T Matt Felier

DT Daniel McCullers

OLB James Harrison

Bengals Inactive Players

WR John Ross

CB KeiVarae Russell

S Shawn Williams

LB Vincent Rey

LB Nick Vigil

OL Alex Redmond

OL Christian Westerman