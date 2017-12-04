Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Monday night Week 13 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and it does not include the name of wide receiver Antonio Brown (toe) on it.
Brown, who ended the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report after failing to practice on Friday and Saturday due to a toe injury, will play Monday night against the Bengals.
After being ruled out for the Monday night game against the Bengals on the team’s Saturday injury report, cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) are both now officially inactive as is safety Mike Mitchell (ankle), who ended the week listed as doubtful.
This will mark the third game this season that Haden has been inactive for and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh will start in his place Monday night. As for McDonald, this marks the fifth game he’s missed this season because of injury.
The rest of the Steelers Week 13 inactive list includes healthy scratches and those players are: quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Matt Feiler, Daniel McCullers and outside linebacker James Harrison.
Steelers Inactive Players
QB Joshua Dobbs
CB Joe Haden
TE Vance McDonald
S Mike Mitchell
T Matt Felier
DT Daniel McCullers
OLB James Harrison
Bengals Inactive Players
WR John Ross
CB KeiVarae Russell
S Shawn Williams
LB Vincent Rey
LB Nick Vigil
OL Alex Redmond
OL Christian Westerman