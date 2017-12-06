Steelers Vs. Bengals: Player Snap Counts – Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers got yet another win Monday night as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at Paul Brown Stadium The snap counts from the game have now been compiled and as usual, while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

Offensive line – Once again, all five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Chris Hubbard, played every snap Monday night. Additionally, tackle Jerald Hawkins, who dressed Monday night for just the second time during his young career, played 5 offensive snaps as a blocking tight end.

Running backs – Le’Veon Bell played all but three offensive snaps Monday night against the Bengals on his way to touching the football 23 times in total. Backup James Conner played just 3 offemsive snaps Monday night while Fitzgerald Toussaint only saw playing time on special teams. Fullback Roosevelt Nix played 5 offensive snaps against the Bengals.

Wide receiver – Despite a toe injury, Antonio Brown played every offensive snap Monday night. Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster played 54 snaps on offense while Martavis Bryant (40 snaps) and Eli Rogers (17 snaps) and Darrius Heyward-Bey (1 snaps) bringing up the rear in playing time at the position. Despite dressing, Justin Hunter did not even see the field against the Bengals.

Tight ends – Jesse James played 58 of 66 snaps with Vance McDonald inactive again Monday night with an ankle injury. Xavier Grimble played 18 offensive snaps in total against the Bengals.

Defensive linemen – Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt both played 57 of the 64 total defensive snaps against the Bengals. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played 22 snaps while defensive end L.T. Walton played 2 snaps and fellow defensive end Tyson Alualu played 11 snaps.

Outside linebackers – As usual, Bud Dupree (54) and T.J. Watt (54) once again played the lion’s share of defensive snaps against the Bengals as both were only off the field for ten plays. Anthony Chickillo (10 snaps) and Arthur Moats (10 snaps) filled in for Dupree and Watt on those ten plays.

Inside linebackers – Vince Williams was on the field for 54 snaps while Ryan Shazier played only 3 snaps because of an early back injury that he suffered. Tyler Matakevich replaced Shazier and played 41 defensive snaps before exiting the game with a shoulder injury. L.J. Fort relived him and played 17 defensive snaps to close out the game.

Defensive backs – Cornerback Artie Burns, safety Sean Davis and safety Robert Golden all played all 64 defensive snaps Sunday night. Nickel cornerback Mike Hilton played 43 snaps while dimeback William Gay played just 13 snaps. After starting the game at left cornerback, Coty Sensabaugh was benched after playing 40 snaps. His replacement, rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton, played the remaining 24 defensive snaps, his first in the NFL. Cornerback Brian Allen and safety J.J. Wilcox were limited to special teams work only.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS R.Foster G 66 100% 0 0% 5 19% C.Hubbard T 66 100% 0 0% 5 19% A.Villanueva T 66 100% 0 0% 5 19% D.DeCastro G 66 100% 0 0% 5 19% A.Brown WR 66 100% 0 0% 0 0% B.Roethlisberger QB 66 100% 0 0% 0 0% M.Pouncey C 66 100% 0 0% 0 0% L.Bell RB 63 95% 0 0% 0 0% J.James TE 58 88% 0 0% 5 19% J.Smith-Schuster WR 54 82% 0 0% 0 0% M.Bryant WR 40 61% 0 0% 5 19% X.Grimble TE 18 27% 0 0% 0 0% E.Rogers WR 17 26% 0 0% 5 19% R.Nix FB 5 8% 0 0% 18 67% J.Hawkins T 5 8% 0 0% 0 0% J.Conner RB 3 5% 0 0% 7 26% D.Heyward-Bey WR 1 2% 0 0% 13 48% R.Golden S 0 0% 64 100% 18 67% A.Burns CB 0 0% 64 100% 8 30% S.Davis S 0 0% 64 100% 8 30% S.Tuitt DE 0 0% 57 89% 9 33% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 57 89% 9 33% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 54 84% 12 44% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 54 84% 8 30% B.Dupree OLB 0 0% 54 84% 3 11% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 43 67% 5 19% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 41 64% 14 52% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 40 62% 7 26% C.Sutton CB 0 0% 24 38% 2 7% J.Hargrave NT 0 0% 22 34% 0 0% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 17 27% 19 70% W.Gay CB 0 0% 13 20% 0 0% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 11 17% 3 11% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 10 16% 19 70% A.Moats OLB 0 0% 10 16% 10 37% R.Shazier ILB 0 0% 3 5% 0 0% L.Walton DE 0 0% 2 3% 6 22% F.Toussaint RB 0 0% 0 0% 14 52% B.Allen CB 0 0% 0 0% 12 44% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 9 33% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 9 33% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 9 33% J.Wilcox S 0 0% 0 0% 6 22% B.Finney C 0 0% 0 0% 5 19%