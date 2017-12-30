Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Browns 2017 Week 17: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan December 30, 2017 at 08:00 pm

    2017 Week 17

    Cleveland Browns (0-15) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)

    Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

    Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass

    TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

    Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    National Radio: Westwood One

    Announcers: TBA

    Odds Line: Steelers -6.5

    Trends:

    Cleveland is 1-7 ATS in its last 8 games
    Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games
    Cleveland is 1-9-1 ATS in its last 11 games on the road
    Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games on the road
    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Cleveland’s last 14 games on the road
    Cleveland is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Cleveland is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
    Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games
    Pittsburgh is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 15 games
    Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games at home
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Cleveland
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Cleveland
    Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Cleveland
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing at home against Cleveland

    Browns Injuries

    FB Dan Vitale (groin) – Out
    CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee, not injury related) – Questionable
    RB Matthew Dayes (knee) – Questionable
    S Derron Smith (hip) – Questionable
    CB Jamar Taylor (foot) – Questionable

    Steelers Injuries:

    WR Antonio Brown (calf) – Out
    C Maurkice Pouncey (hip) – Questionable

    Game Release:

    vs. Cleveland Browns (Dec. 31)
    • ThatGuy

      For how much negative garbage we’ve all spewed in 2017, let’s all relax the next two weeks and gear up for what should be an awesome playoff run!! Happy New Year to everyone who writes for Steelers Depot and to everyone who comments! Go Steelers! Here We Go!