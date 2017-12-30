Steelers Vs. Browns 2017 Week 17: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 17

Cleveland Browns (0-15) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

National Radio: Westwood One

Announcers: TBA

Odds Line: Steelers -6.5

Trends:

Cleveland is 1-7 ATS in its last 8 games

Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games

Cleveland is 1-9-1 ATS in its last 11 games on the road

Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Cleveland’s last 14 games on the road

Cleveland is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

Cleveland is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 15 games

Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Pittsburgh is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Cleveland

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Cleveland

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Cleveland

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing at home against Cleveland

Browns Injuries

FB Dan Vitale (groin) – Out

CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee, not injury related) – Questionable

RB Matthew Dayes (knee) – Questionable

S Derron Smith (hip) – Questionable

CB Jamar Taylor (foot) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

WR Antonio Brown (calf) – Out

C Maurkice Pouncey (hip) – Questionable

