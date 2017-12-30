Steelers Vs. Browns 2017 Week 17: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 17
Cleveland Browns (0-15) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
National Radio: Westwood One
Announcers: TBA
Odds Line: Steelers -6.5
Trends:
Cleveland is 1-7 ATS in its last 8 games
Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games
Cleveland is 1-9-1 ATS in its last 11 games on the road
Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games on the road
The total has gone OVER in 10 of Cleveland’s last 14 games on the road
Cleveland is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cleveland is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games
The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 15 games
Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games at home
Pittsburgh is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games at home
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Cleveland
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Cleveland
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Cleveland
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing at home against Cleveland
Browns Injuries
FB Dan Vitale (groin) – Out
CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee, not injury related) – Questionable
RB Matthew Dayes (knee) – Questionable
S Derron Smith (hip) – Questionable
CB Jamar Taylor (foot) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
WR Antonio Brown (calf) – Out
C Maurkice Pouncey (hip) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:vs. Cleveland Browns (Dec. 31)
steelers-browns-week-17