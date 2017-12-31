Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 17

    By Dave Bryan December 31, 2017 at 11:31 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Sunday afternoon Week 17 home game against the Cleveland Browns and as expected, it induces the names of several healthy starters.

    Sitting out Sunday with a calf injury is wide receiver Antonio Brown and that was excerpted with him being officially ruled out earlier in the week by head coach Mike Tomlin. This will be the second game in a row that Brown has missed with his calf injury and the team is hopeful he’ll be ready to play during the Divisional Round of the playoffs two weeks from now. With Brown out again, fellow Steelers wide receiver Justin Hunter will dress and play Sunday against the Browns.

    A few starters are being held out of Sundays game by Tomlin and they are quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, guard David DeCastro, running back Le’Veon Bell, defensive end Cameron Heyward, and center Maurkice Pouncey.

    With Roethlisberger inactive backup quarterback Landry Jones will make his first start of the season and he’ll be backed up by rookie Joshua Dobbs, who is dressing for the first time this season.

    Also inactive Sunday is cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.

    Steelers Inactive Players

    WR Antonio Brown
    QB Ben Roethlisberger
    RB Le’Veon Bell
    C Maurkice Pouncey
    CB Coty Sensabaugh
    G David DeCastro
    DE Cameron Heyward

    Browns Inactive Players

    QB Cody Kessler
    G Geoff Gray
    FB Danny Vitale
    C Marcus Martin
    WR Matt Hazel
    TE Matt Lengel
    LB Jeremy Cash

    • Chris

      If coty is healthy this speaks volumes. Only expect haden to play a quarter or two.

    • Chris92021

      Surprised we are not sitting McDonald given he has struggled to stay healthy but when available in the 2nd half of the season, he’s been a strong weapon for us, adding another potent option.

      Also a good message to the defense. None of them except Heyward has earned a day off, especially as run stoppers. Here is hoping all of them finish the regular season strong.

    • T R

      i mean he may not play much.. u cant put everyone on inactive.

    • T R

      I mean i rather play in that cold then to be inactive and just standing.. will they get to stand by the heaters. LOL

    • Chris92021

      True but we could have done the same with Sensabaugh!

    • Danny Young

      Too bad we don’t have Conner, this would be a perfect game for him to start.

    • CoachCot

      Brian Allen makes his defensive debut today?

    • hoptown

      Wouldnt be surprised if Mitchell plays little to none. Perhaps just in an emergency.

    • BurghBoy412

      Looks like more playing time for Sutton. Really like what that kids been doing.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m not against this decision. But the practices better remain spirited and the Landry Jones Express better beat this 0-15 team they are playing — so that if the J – E – T – S pull the upset, we don’t look like the biggest idiots in sports.

    • Jason

      I’d have activated Sensabaugh and sat Haden.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Definitely going to be hotly debated. No matter the outcome today or during the playoffs.

      I don’t normally like the idea of sitting guys out entirely )benching them with a huge lead is different to me). But I’m guessing the injury to AB may be more concerning than we know and Tomlin knows that with Shazier out we already have our backs against the wall. Losing one of Heyward, Ben or Bell would be devastating to our chances. I’d say we’d have zero chance to win out without Ben and next to zero without Bell or Heyward.

      On balance I, thinking it’s the right decision, but this will be a long time between meaningful reps for Ben (not too worried about the other guys). He tends to get a little amped up for big moments which hasn’t always been a good thing. Hope this doesn’t cause him to have one of those infamous off days he can throw out there from time to time.

    • FanInExile

      I’m getting nervous about AB. We saw his video a week ago, showing him cursing fluently (or so it sounded to me) as he struggled to climb stairs and walk at pace. I’ve seen nothing else that’s particularly meaningful since then.

      Based solely on my nervous view, then, it would have been helpful to have Ben get a few reps with Hunter if AB is out for one (or more) playoff game(s). That can now happen only on the practice field.