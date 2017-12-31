Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Sunday afternoon Week 17 home game against the Cleveland Browns and as expected, it induces the names of several healthy starters.

Sitting out Sunday with a calf injury is wide receiver Antonio Brown and that was excerpted with him being officially ruled out earlier in the week by head coach Mike Tomlin. This will be the second game in a row that Brown has missed with his calf injury and the team is hopeful he’ll be ready to play during the Divisional Round of the playoffs two weeks from now. With Brown out again, fellow Steelers wide receiver Justin Hunter will dress and play Sunday against the Browns.

A few starters are being held out of Sundays game by Tomlin and they are quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, guard David DeCastro, running back Le’Veon Bell, defensive end Cameron Heyward, and center Maurkice Pouncey.

With Roethlisberger inactive backup quarterback Landry Jones will make his first start of the season and he’ll be backed up by rookie Joshua Dobbs, who is dressing for the first time this season.

Also inactive Sunday is cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.

Steelers Inactive Players

WR Antonio Brown

QB Ben Roethlisberger

RB Le’Veon Bell

C Maurkice Pouncey

CB Coty Sensabaugh

G David DeCastro

DE Cameron Heyward

Browns Inactive Players

QB Cody Kessler

G Geoff Gray

FB Danny Vitale

C Marcus Martin

WR Matt Hazel

TE Matt Lengel

LB Jeremy Cash