Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Browns Winners/Losers

    By Alex Kozora December 31, 2017 at 04:21 pm

    You won’t find any wins in Cleveland but you’ll get some right here. Here we go.

    WINNERS

    Pass Rush: Anytime you set a season sack record, you gotta start there and tip your cap. The Steelers sacked Deshone Kizer six times on the day, setting a new team record. Tyson Alualu led the team with two. There needed to be better contain and Kizer was too often able to leave the pocket but hey, six sacks are six sacks.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster: What more can you say about the rookie? 143 yards receiving, another touchdown, and a 96 yard kick return touchdown to break a seven year drought. Smith-Schuster set the Steelers’ rookie receiving record for yards in a season. He makes tough catches, he makes big plays. Just has to work on making a proper snowball.

    Stevan Ridley: The Browns might be…the Browns, but their run defense is tough. Tops in the league, coming into today allowing 3.7 YPC. But the Steelers got off to a hot start running the ball, partially thanks to Ridley, who ran tough and showed the explosion that’s immediately made him the #2 and early down back.

    Darrius Heyward-Bey: He made his impact early but you gotta give props to DHB. A true pro and still standout special teamer, his speed has never left him, outracing everyone on his 29 yard end around touchdown. Great moment for him and got the Steelers on the board first.

    Stephon Tuitt: Maybe not the loudest day, he didn’t get a sack on a day where seemingly everyone else did, but he was solid against the run. At least two tackles for a loss and the Browns run game didn’t have much success. Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson held in check.

    Matt Feiler: Can be difficult to evaluate the linemen on the first watch through but Feiler looked good. Mobile, physical, nothing that looked out of sorts. And the Browns have some good interior linemen. An early kudos to his first career start.

    Tyler Matakevich/Sean Spence/Vince Williams: Throwing all the ILBs on this list. Spence didn’t have the most spectacular game but to his credit, keeps getting better each week. Williams, as he’s done all year to running backs, ran through Johnson for his 8th sack of the season. And Matakevich, despite needing shoulder surgery in the offseason per Mike Tomlin, did his thing on special teams. A punt deflection and forced a punt returner out of bounds for a loss. Good stuff all around.

    LOSERS

    Secondary: It wasn’t all terrible. But come on, these are the Browns. Making some plays against them is pretty much a given. What can’t happen are all the big chunk plays given up. A 54 yard completion to Josh Gordon where he was the only receiver in the pattern. A 56 yard touchdown to Rashard Higgins, outrunning everyone to the end zone. A 30 yard completion to David Njoku, making Joe Haden look silly in the process. And though this is a team thing, the multiple screens and third and long conversions given up. Sean Davis had his moments but he and Mike Mitchell haven’t been consistently good enough at safety.

    Deshone Kizer has only looked competent against the Steelers. That’s a problem.

    Chris Hubbard: To be totally fair, what a tough spot to be in. No fun having to come in as the emergency center in the cold with the backup QB in the game. But Hubbard objectively struggled with several bad snaps that stalled several promising drives. That’s always going to get you on the list. Still a big fan of what he’s done this season; just a rough spot and an equally difficult day.

    Bud Dupree: More crickets from Dupree. On a day where everyone else at least got pressure, Dupree was nowhere to be found. I’m really hoping it’s all stemming due to his shoulder injury but it’s hard to use that as a metaphorical crutch for much longer. Dupree’s official stat line?

    0 tackles, 0 sacks. Zero plays.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • nutty32

      92 with 2 sacks; one of them a strip sack…

    • BurghBoy412

      Let’s not forget that was garbage time. Not really impressive.

    • nutty32

      lol

    • David Henderson

      That’s when Dud usually shows up for the Steelers!

    • BurghBoy412

      It really is laughable. The sacks meant nothing

    • Matt Manzo

      I kinda wanna see Harrison beat up Dupree!

    • BurghBoy412

      Why? I kinda disagree with you. Violence isn’t a good thing.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Bud Dupree sucks, zero doubt in my mind James Harrison made it known to the coaches that he should have been playing along with Watt and that is why Dupree decided to run his mouth so much, Dupree is a joke, great athlete with no football instincts.

    • Wayne’O

      92 with 2 sacks; one of them a strip sack…
      Dupree should have focused on his game instead of commenting on 92 all week.

    • BurghBoy412

      They were garbage time sacks. Meant nothing to the outcome of the game.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      A sack is a sack.

    • SouthernSteel

      MM come on! Super loser list…can’t take a correct angle for a tackle to save his life

    • BurghBoy412

      Truth! But only if it’s Harrison. Watt and Dupree don’t have that luxury.

    • treeher

      Meanwhile, Deebo has two sacks in two consecutive plays.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yeah Mitchell should have been singled out and not lumped together with everyone else.

    • kdubs412

      Dupree’s lack of plays is why, for me, the harrison excuses fall flat. Dupree *should* have been losing snaps to harrison because Harrison is a good pass rusher and bud isn’t. They created the situation by not playing him when they should have been. Doesn’t excuse harrison’s reported behavior but this seems like another instance of the team being too loyal to its first round picks. No way dupree wouldn’t have lost some snaps if he didn’t have first round pedigree.

    • BurghBoy412

      So Harrison rushed from the front side? I thought he only played back side.

    • BurghBoy412

      No way they should keep him at a 8 mil cap hit next year.

    • Conserv_58

      I agree with all that you said, Alex.

      I would add the third down defense, especially in the second half, as losers.

      I’m glad to see that Alex acknowledged how down right patheic Dupree was in this game. On the other hand, Deebo got two sacks in the final minutes of the patriots game. That makes me wonder what the heck Tomlin was thinking by keeping Dupree on the field over Deebo. Dumb decision.

      JuJu was the game MVP.

      Ridley was impressive.

    • kdubs412

      Move watt to the other side. Or take one off to rush the whole d line like they were doing vs patriots. They could have made it work

    • heath miller

      and harrison had a strip sack and a regular sack in about a dozen snaps .. hummmmm .. just saying

    • Michael James

      Funny thing is that people now crawl out of their holes “but but but Harrison’s two sacks were in garbage-time!”.

      Well, those were two quality sacks where he actually won against his blockers. Something that Dupree still can’t do if his life depended on it, not even in garbage time against Kizer.

      Harrison is still thrice the player that Dupree is (yep, I watched most of the Pats game and Harrison was good).

    • BurghBoy412

      They chose to go another way though. Right or wrong it’s your opinion. Why not support the players that are still in Pittsburgh?Why divide?

    • kdubs412

      Yeah. I know it was garbage time but he’s clearly still an effective pass rusher. They needed to find ways to get him on the field, especially when one of the guys ahead of him on the depth chart just hasn’t gotten it done and is quickly trending towards bust status.

    • heath miller

      if it looks like a duck .. quacks like a duck .. and if the QB is tackled behind the LOS its a SACKKKKK

    • Shane Mitchell

      LMAO, damn you are ignorant as hell, keep trying to discredit the man, LMFAO, moron.

    • BurghBoy412

      He’s not a Steeler anymore

    • Conserv_58

      Mitchell was a big reason why the Browns were able to exploit the middle of the field. His only play was falling on the fumbled ball that William gay caused.

    • heath miller

      i do too

    • Conserv_58

      and?

    • BurghBoy412

      Keeping it classy I see.

    • heath miller

      lol yeah seen you post garbage time about 20 times .. wtf does that have to do with anything? do u think in garbage time the OL jsut opens and lets guys sack the QB? I DONT ..

    • BurghBoy412

      Not if it’s Dupree or Watt though, huh? Their sacks are insignificant?

    • CountryClub

      Kaiser threw for 314 yds. What a joke.

    • Shane Mitchell

      you deserve worse

    • John

      As to the secondary and certain defenders, we should keep in mind that staying healthy was most important. Haden seemed to shy away at times from contact or tough angles. Others likely dialed it down a few notches. Let’s not worry.

    • BurghBoy412

      Ok I’ll block you now

    • GravityWon

      No. He also showed up (late) for the Coleman drop at the end.

      Please draft Marcus Allen from Penn State.

    • heath miller

      sorry dude … i cant even respond .. your logic and post make no sense .. dilly dilly

    • kdubs412

      Because I’m not some blind follower who’s never gonna criticize the team when they do something bad, in this case directly helping our biggest rival and bully address their biggest weakness right before the playoffs due to mismanagement. I hope we still win the super bowl and love the team, but the coaches deserve some flak for how this has all played out. Would be a different situation if Dupree was actually good.

    • BurghBoy412

      I suppose

    • Conserv_58

      Perhaps keeping your ridiculously inane comments to yourself would be best for all.

    • Chad Weiss

      Alu alu to the winners list please

    • Chris92021

      Sorry, I have to put Landry Jones on the losers’ list as well. He went against a bad defense with only one real playmaker (Myles Garrett) and he made a lot of bad decisions. The team should have put in Dobbs if this was truly a game that Mike Tomlin did not care about. You cannot go halfway. If you were going to sit the starters on offense, then play everyone on offense and see what they can do. Jones did nothing except make me cringe every time he dropped back. Jones is not even bad. He is unprofessional. The Steelers need to draft a QB next season, whether if Big Ben retires or not.

    • Conserv_58

      Says the brave one.

    • heath miller

      hey you replied ot the wrong guy its that bugh boy that keeps saying garbage time .. not me … you got the wrong guy … i agree with you .. garbage time or not a sack is a sack . you got the wrong guy

    • The Chin

      No R-rated movies for you then young man

    • BurghBoy412

      No, I don’t believe they deserve any “flak”. I support the players still in Pittsburgh.

    • GravityWon

      He is a cubhouse guy. I hope they draft a FS in round one and keep Mitchell for 2018. Let him show the rookie the ropes.

    • Paul RK

      Dupree and Harrison play opposite sides of the field. Doubtful that Harrison would be as effective coming off of the left side for the first time in his long career.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Lol friendly fire

    • Joseph Shaw

      This ^.

    • Conserv_58

      Then that makes you an unrealistic homer.

    • Paul RK

      Again…. Dupree and Harrison play opposite sides of the field. Doubtful that Harrison would be as effective coming off of the left side for the first time in his long career.

    • BurghBoy412

      Just because you disagree with me doesn’t mean you need to start name calling. So you agree that guy has the right to call me an idiot? I didn’t do anything to him.

    • dennisdoubleday

      Jones did everything a backup should do. 85% completion rate, 100 rating. Two drives at least were killed by bad snaps from the 3rd string center.

    • The Chin

      Yep. Often “ do as I say, not as I do “ is a good method

    • Doogie

      Ouch, damn thats harsh.. He is a career backup..

    • BurghBoy412

      Would be a good idea

    • heath miller

      yep loved to have seen dobbbbbbbs. we know what we have in landry … a lifetime back up QB

    • kdubs412

      Lol I know you didn’t say it I just wanted to acknowledge it so yinzer fundamentalists didn’t jump all over me for not mentioning it. Same wavelength on this one heath

    • Michael James

      Harrison had every right to do so.
      Judging by his comments “Ask T.J., if I trained with him!” it’s pretty clear imho. He thinks highly of T.J., he doesn’t respect Bud one bit.
      Deebo probably did some real talk and told the coaches that Dupree isn’t worthy being starter.
      Bud has always been the guy to make excuses. I still remember his “rookie wall” excuse, which is just bs, T.J. for example said so himself. In addition Dupree hasn’t shown any improvement since then.

    • Doogie

      So James Harrisson had two sacks? Well Brice Petty? is like 5 foot 7, 190 lbs isnt he? probably fell over from a stiff breeeze

    • Joseph Shaw

      Steelers had six sacks in garbage time today. Today was ALL garbage time.

    • Conserv_58

      LMAO! You would be more effective than Dupree is. I have no doubt that Deebo would have done better.

    • Rocksolid20

      They won’t but they sure need him the rest of this year

    • heath miller

      alualu is amost always deseving ot be on the winner list.. he jsut does whats asked for .. he is the epitome of the NEXT MAN UP … very little drop offf there

    • kdubs412

      I don’t buy that excuse either. They took Dupree off vs Ravens at the end of the game to rush watt and Harrison. They could have made it work, no reason to think watt can’t play the other side, probably more effectively than Bud.

    • BurghBoy412

      Again you disagree with me so you feel you need to name call?

    • heath miller

      dilly dilly lol

    • Steelers32

      Jones handled himself and the game pretty well, it was damn cold, good run defense, add hoc front line, loss of center, repeated bad snaps.
      A look at all that and i think he kept his head and lead the team well
      No I am not a big Jones fan, but he is due kudos here.

    • Rocksolid20

      Not sure if he played two consecutive plays for us ?!

    • heath miller

      MAN DOWNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN yeah its that burg boy that keps spewing garbage time … dilly dilly

    • BurghBoy412

      I agree

    • Doogie

      What you wouldnt want umm crap, Cam something? 3 yrs ago from San Diego? Cam Thomas? Now that guy was something.. bad

    • Rocksolid20

      Wonder what happened to his bad back ?

    • kdubs412

      JuJu really was outstanding. Looks like a future pro bowler.

    • heath miller

      happy new year B B

    • BurghBoy412

      Same to you Heath! Dilly Dilly

    • Chris92021

      Sorry, have to disagree. After 5 seasons, Landry is not even good enough to be a backup. Honestly, I hope Lincoln Riley calls him up in a few weeks and makes him the OU QB coach. No doubt Landry knows what to do but he lacks the ability to do it consistently.

    • GravityWon

      Yeah, I got the sense that #92 didn’t respect Bud. Due to that I was extra disappointed in buds play today. Thought he might step up after running his mouth.

    • Doogie

      Id like to see him tried at inside backer next season, if he cant do that bye bye. Edge rusher 1st or 2nd round again.

    • Shane Mitchell

      He played on the right and left in the game today for NE, just as I predicted they would do with him.

    • Chad Weiss

      I’m just saying two sacks,four or more tfl,and at least two or more tackles on top of that

    • BurghBoy412

      Garbage Time I tells ya! Lol

    • treeher

      He did … and had a sack and a pressure.

    • Doogie

      Deebo is Deebo. I wish they had given him enough reps to stay.. 10-15 a game would have kept him here.

    • Jason

      Assuming because Harrison post cool squatting videos that he can beat up a dude 15 years younger and just as big. The 92 man crushes are out of hand. Lol

    • Right. It’s professional football. Which of the Steelers 56 sacks shouldn’t count cause they were garbage time. Bottom line, James has two less sacks than the ‘uber athletic’ Bud Dupree despite playing 92% of all defensive plays this season and James…? Btw, we’ll find out what James has in the tank if we make it to Foxboro.

    • heath miller

      hahhahah… seems tomlin should get some kind of discipline for that lie …false reporting of an injury ..the only think JH had hurt was his pride by not playing

    • Jason

      Sadly looks like MLB will be our #1 need

    • heath miller

      CTRFB… got it ? lol

    • T R

      Sad on Dupree. needs to get his attention off James and get to work. harrison wins.. he got 4 tackles and 2 sacks today

    • Doogie

      Safety play hasnt been “above the line” all year. Coaching?

    • Chris92021

      The loss of Finney was bad, I agree. But Jones did not exactly light it up before that happened. Sorry, you are not going to convince me otherwise. Jones is not a bad quarterback. He is unprofessional as far as I am concerned. He needs to go ASAP. I am still surprised we did not play Dobbs at all.

    • Conserv_58

      I beg to differ. He was playing without Pouncey and with third string center, Hubbard against a pretty stout defense filled with high round draft picks and with Greg Williams as their DC. Landry did a darn good job considering he rarely ever sees playing time.

    • nutty32

      Haters gon’ hate.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yes, ignorance is bliss

    • The Tony

      You’re way off here. What more would you want from Landry? He never sees the field and came in and had complete control of the offense. Yes he threw a bad interception (with regular pt probably doesn’t make that throw) but today Jones was efficient and effective.

    • BurghBoy412

      I tried making that point. Lol apparently they should’ve switched Watt and let Harrison have his usual spot. Lol

    • Chris92021

      This is why I don’t pick up that 5th year option on Dupree, who is still more athlete than football player. If James Harrison had Dupree’s body, he would be Lawrence Taylor.

    • Doogie

      I support them, just wish they PLAYED BETTER!!!

    • T R

      who says it was a game that Tomlin didnt care about? Landry was not bad at all. and Cleveland defense is not that bad.

    • Shane Mitchell

      and you are still ignorant

    • nutty32

      Meanwhile, Moats, Bud, Chick put up zero on the stat sheet.

    • Doogie

      TJ!!!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Winners: Those who like sacks. JuJu.
      (everyone loves JuJu) Winning with backups.
      Losers: Mitchell was ruff and I love Mitchell, but this has been the most disappointing season he’s had here. Haden seemed really nonchalant.

    • BurghBoy412

      They did win today. So there’s that.

    • Shane Mitchell

      and again he did play snaps on the left with us and he played the right and left OLB positions in the game today for NE

    • The Tony

      I get what he is trying to say that we shouldn’t worry about it be concerned on what a player on another team is doing. However, this player was on the Steelers last week and many people believed that he should have played more. If I liked a player that was a formal Steelers player, I would still support that player on their new team

    • heath miller

      haden played perfectly….just NOT to get hurt.. arm tackled everything that i got to see (only got to see the last 5 mintues .. we had the NE game her in FLA )

    • Conserv_58

      No one expected Landry to light it up, except you. The Steelers won the game with him behind their second and third string centers. He rarely ever gets to play too. If anything he earned respect for playing as well as he did.

    • Steelers32

      think the idea would be to get Jones as much as possible time in as he will be Bens primary back up.
      if it were a pre season game i think you would have seen Dobbs for 1/2

    • Chris92021

      Agree to disagree. That INT was flat out awful. That was a rookie mistake. He accounted for one touchdown that was because the Browns are gonna Brown. Sorry, but I’ve never liked the Landry Jones selection and he’s done nothing to make me change my mind. Happy New Year.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yeah I had the ne game hear in Alabama, but I watched the Steelers game at a restaurant. I’m not worried about Haden, I think like you said he played super safe.

    • Shane Mitchell

      LOL, post of the year.

    • Jason

      Not coaching. When you’ve been in the league this long and have no idea how to take proper angles it’s a player issue.

    • steelmann58

      so it been Bud shoulder why he been playing way below the line

    • The Tony

      I’m not trying to say I’m a Landry fan, but I don’t think he is as bad as people make him out to be

    • Steelers32

      lol i had 2 TVs going watched Deebo on one and Steelers on other good day both won.

    • Conserv_58

      Of course I disagree with you. You deserve what you get since you fail to understand reality.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Goes all the way back to college with Bud, when he said he didnt have many sacks in college because he didnt have good coaching at Kentucky.

    • BurghBoy412

      Loser for me would be Carnell Lake. Is he teaching these guys anything? What exactly is he doing?

    • Taylor Williams

      Violence and aggression in football is needed sometimes

    • Conserv_58

      Just stop. You know not what you’re talking about.

    • Michael James

      On another note, some draft thoughts (since the regular season is over now).
      Safety, ILB and OLB are the top needs right now imho. If Ben retires then QB become the top need of course.

      I don’t know if the front office thinks the same way about OLB, but Dupree won’t become a pass-rusher anymore. That train left the station. One of the worst pass-rushing OLBs I’ve ever seen and zero improvement since day one.

      Safety play is really poor right now. I have still hope for Davis, though.

      ILB is pretty obvious. Quality depth was always paper-thin (nonexistent if we’re being honest), but now Shazier’s future is completely uncertain.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Im going to add Cleveland to the winners list! That team, even at 0-15 took us to the mat and played 4 full quarters never taking a play off and almost pulled it out. And to the guy on there team who scores each week and then does the nod to Shaz by making a 5-0 with his hands. Thats losing with style and I can respect that.

    • Matt Manzo

      No, cuz Bud was too lippy with no production against the Browns.
      And how can you be mad at Harrison fans? Have you paid any attention to his career?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Duke Johnson

    • Conserv_58

      Ben through five interceptions in one game this season.

    • BurghBoy412

      Secretly wants to be a Steeler

    • Shane Mitchell

      he cant play inside he has no instincts for the game.

    • Conserv_58

      Yes to all of the above.

    • LabRat0116

      That right there is a very good reason why the Steeler’s Defense isn’t better than they are.

      Ya keep swing and missing in the Draft on OLBs and you can’t get better draft picks elsewhere. This has taken a heavy toll on them.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He is a very versatile back.

    • pittfan

      1-16.

    • BurghBoy412

      We need a player from the “U”

    • Chris92021

      No no no. I am not expecting Landry to light up anything except a Christmas tree or a New Year’s eve firework. Having said that, I expect him to look like a pro and yes, I agree with you that missing Pouncey and Finney hurt but it’s not like Landry is the second coming if he had all the healthy players available in the first place. The good plays he made were mostly because JuJu bailed him out by making those contested catches. I guess I am spoiled given I saw Charlie Batch play a good backup role and should not expect so much out of Landry, who had proven you can get far in the NFL if you are a nice guy who never gets in trouble. I feel he kept the Browns in the game with his bad decisions. Welcome to the 2017 Steelers, where the fans argue even after wins. Sorry if I offended you but from what I saw, Landry was bad enough to go on the losers’ list. Thank goodness the Browns were worse.

    • LabRat0116

      Too bad we can’t afford to get rid of him. Too many needs elsewhere. Gotta quit picking busts at OLB in the Draft.

    • BurghBoy412

      They did win

    • Chad Sanborn

      I would add HIlton to the winners list. He made some big plays today and almost had 2 picks

    • Steelers32

      Ben retiring or not I think its time to address QB, there is no way to guarantee you get it right the first time.
      Can take a few years of trying, it is time and it trumps everything else

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I get hot and cold with Lake. I personally do not think he is a good DB coach.

    • BurghBoy412

      Huh? Interesting. Thanks for the well wishes my friend.

    • BurghBoy412

      Yes on the football field I agree. I don’t think it needs to leave the playing surface though.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      we do…Artie Big Play Burns….big plays for the other team that is

    • Mark

      Mike Mitchell and Sean Davis, scare the ish out of me on the backend of our defense. Both take horrible angles to the football in attempting to limit big plays. Mitchell has the worst understanding of route running than any FS I’ve seen. This has to be his last season at FS, how much more do we need to see. The Josh Gordon catch for 56 yards was inexcusable as he wasn’t close enough to Josh to even make a play on the ball.

      Bud meets initial contact and stops moving/driving his legs to get closer. His pass rush angles are elementary at best, Joey you owe us more from this role. We will need an ILB and OLB in the 1st and 2nd rounds. We will also draft a FS and WR in the 3rd or 4th round. At least try B. Allen at FS.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Mitchell is due to make 8+M next year too. He does not earn that type of money with his play.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      In the my mental I knew James Harrison would get two sacks. Late, but I tell ppl all the time a sack is a sack! Props to the Man, but we got a megaton of pressure without him and Heyward. Won’t ever know everything that happened and honestly don’t wish to anymore. You’re not Steeling my shine! I won’t allow it! 😊😝✌️

    • BurghBoy412

      Oh crap I forgot Artie lol

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He had a couple good plays today!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Jones does have a winning record as a starter which is nothing to take lightly.

    • BurghBoy412

      They could draft a player in the 1st, up the production at Safety, and pay half that.

    • pittfan

      that’s a hole we need to plug indeed.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      he was probably the most consistant today.

    • SteelerDieHard

      Or at the VERY LEAST, not be losing snaps to Chickillo and Moats – that was absolutely laughable… and tired of hearing about special teams (our awful special teams … clearly not that valuable of a role since our SP’s have been horrible)

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Honestly had a good 3-4 weeks!

    • Alex Kozora

      He’s in with the pass rush.

    • pittfan

      +1,000. Cant wait till he hangs it up.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      safety does not seem that deep this year. Mitchell needs to be restructured and maybe we can find a later round gem that can be had.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Its probably the most glaring weakness on the team in regards to winning the superbowl. Mitchell and Davis have to play better.

    • Mark

      Totally agree, Bud doesn’t play tough enough for James taste

    • BurghBoy412

      Idk. There seems to be some pretty talented guys that could be had late 1st. Ronnie Harrison, Justin Reid are 2 I really like.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I thought he was equally as good last week but my memory fades after that.

    • Jason

      First off I’m certainly not mad at how anyone feels about a guy I’ve never met. I don’t take these things personally. People have the right to feel however they want. I was simply making a light hearted reference to the fact that a lot of people think of this guy the way a 5 yr old would about Superman or Batman and it’s kinda funny. And yes I’ve paid much attention to his career which in my opinion is hall of fame worthy. Happy New Year my friend. Go Steelers.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Dream of Dream: Ben commits to three more years. We trade up for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Shazier comes back. Keion Adams comes out like Gangbusters next year.

    • BurghBoy412

      Had an int last week

    • BurghBoy412

      Man that would be Awesome!!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Very happy with this pick up.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I would prefer they go the FA route at the position.

    • Buccos9

      The only question I had about it cutting Harrison is why Daniel McCullers deserved a spot on the roster ahead of him. Alualu and Walton can both function as nose tackles, if necessary. I guess they feel more vulnerable on the D line in the event of injury than they do at OLB. Harrison may have a few pass rushes in him, but he can’t run well enough to defend the pass and doesn’t play special teams. The guy is now one-dimensional. When he is on the field, the D knows what he will be doing. The decision was rational.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      From what I have seen there is not but who am I and honestly I am just getting into watching film on guys so you could be right.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Davis does have moments…some good and some bad however.

    • Steelers32

      lol Ben has been playing lights out since the bye, BUT he has given fair notice and the writing is on the wall.
      Have to remember the amount of damage he took in the Ariens years.
      Haily and Ben may never be best buds but, they were exactly what each other needed.
      Hope Ben can win this 7th, go out on top and use the cash from him and a few choice others to grab Cousins.
      The team is built to win right now, will only hold for so long not a good time to break in a mid round QB.
      Or belly up some future picks for a top tier Qb coming out.

    • Shane Mitchell

      yeah and on the side where we could have used him to chip and double TE’s, its a no brainer.

    • pittfan

      I don’t think we’ll ever get to a factual, rational explanation for what happened there or why. There’s your side, my side, and then “the truth” (to the extent THAT even exists).

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Ok, but I don’t think Cousins is the answer.

    • Steelers32

      would love to see them move up but the track record is just not there 🙁

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Im not putting him on the losers list with a int and sack.

    • DSG

      Anyone know whats up with sutton? After getting first team reps, seems like he can’t get on the field

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Key: Dream of Dreams

    • Shane Mitchell

      He looked pretty damn good defending the pass for NE today in zone coverage with an open field tackle on third down to stop a Jets drive, zone coverage is about reading defenses more than speed. If the entire play has to develop before you react the extra speed doesnt help. He was the top graded edge defender in the NFL last season in coverage. He lost it all in 6 months ? doubt it, he has excellent football instincts in coverage more like Tomlin didnt want to take one of his 1st round picks off the field.

    • ThePointe

      Off topic, but the Ravens do not look like they even want to be on a football field right now.

    • #beatthepats

      They should have cut him and kept harrison, let him stand in the middle of the field let the recievers crap thier pants- better than mitchell back there.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      The defense is sure playing great

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m not even keeping up, but I said the Bengals would win. Ravens could get into the post season without a win tho.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Now that I said that they just got two big plays

    • ThePointe

      Meh, the defense is playing the Bengals. The team that is 90% AJ, and 10% everyone else.

    • Jason Kelley

      A sack is a sack, but context does matter. When you’re down 20 with time running out, there’s no question you’re passing and the QB has to hold the ball a good while to let WRs get downfield. Defense is way easier when there’s no question what the offense is doing.

    • cencalsteeler

      I’m starting to think the boys at the Depot have some sort of a pact to not call out Mike Mitchell. This guy gets too many passes. I’ve said it for a few years now, the safety play will keep us from hoisting the Lombardi. I saw we gave up something like 8 50 yard plus receptions and 13 40 yard plus receptions this season alone. Today, Kizer had his best throwing game of the year. Coincidence? I don’t think so. It’s crystal clear that Mike Mitchell is the Pats best friend along with mediocre QBs in this league.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Who would he take snaps from? Burns? Mike Tomlin doesnt like to bench his first round picks no matter how they play on the field.

    • SouthernSteel

      13-3 what Terrible management…fire everyone!!

    • CoachCot

      That offense is averaging like 2 yards a play

    • SouthernSteel

      So true…maybe some geometry classes during bye week could help

    • CoachCot

      They have moved for guys they viewed as special talents in the past under Colbert

    • ThatGuy

      Joe Flacco is not good

    • Dan

      We really, really need to upgrade the safety positions this off-season. Both of them. Replacement for Mitchell, and someone to push Davis, either to stardom or special teams. These big plays are this team’s Achilles heel, and it will show up in the post season. Pass rush is as good as usual, even if the OLB spot across from Watt isn’t exactly stellar.

      I’ve gotta give it to Landry today. 2 bad turnovers, but he only misfired on 4 passes. Progress! And it’s tough to blame Hubbard for too much, as center isn’t his natural spot. It will be an interesting postseason. My guess is that we get a rematch with Jacksonville.

    • Kevin Artis

      They definitely won’t pick up his 5th year option.

    • dennisdoubleday

      Yeah, but if the Titans and Bills, both leading at the moment, win, Baltimore is OUT unless Flacco get going!

    • Steel Your Face

      I will continue to grieve every time Deebo makes a play…

    • SouthernSteel

      Add TE OT and another WR to that list

    • #beatthepats

      Great post!

    • Chad Weiss

      Lol this is a really deep safety class.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yes, very confusing.

    • #beatthepats

      Please no, cut him – he has no strengths- a lability back there. The 3 1/2 games he missed thedefense was better, he left at half in detriot and we shut them out second half- at baltimore he didnt play – no tds given up. He will not be missed at all. Put davis a free and let wilcox play the box , he was a beast for dallas.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think Fitzpatrick will be special!

    • Chad Weiss

      56 sacks team record ” fire Butler”

    • NinjaMountie

      Not gonna happen. No money after 15mil to Bell. I don’t see us getting 2 starting safeties and an ilb in draft

    • Chad Weiss

      ” They don’t have a clue what they doing drafting juju fire Colbert.

    • Chad Weiss

      56 sacks,top five defense 13&3 record. Yeah you’re right this team drafting towards end of draft repeatedly is awful.smfh

    • Shane Mitchell

      I dont think Bell is going to get the 15 mill.

    • Michael James

      Not nearly as important as the positions I mentioned above imho.
      Brown and Juju are stars at WR and Bryant still has one year left on his cheap rookie contract (because of the suspension). We’re pretty set here, certainly not a huge need.
      OT is a darkhorse need, but we have two very good starters, some younger backups that don’t look too shabby and the best OL coach in the game.
      TE comes closest to a real need, but let’s see what they do with McDonald first.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Baltimolol Ravens!!