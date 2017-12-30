Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Browns X Factor: Landry Jones

    By Alex Kozora December 30, 2017 at 09:30 am

    As we will do every Saturday to get you ready for the week’s game, our X Factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. What will make or break the Pittsburgh Steelers as they square off against the Cleveland Browns in the regular season finale.

    X Factor: Landry Jones

    Has to be the pick, right? Jones will get the start in place of Ben Roethlisberger as the big-name starters will sit this one out. But Maurkice Pouncey and Le’Veon Bell aside, everyone else is expected to play, so this won’t be a 4th preseason game type of feel. Jones will still have Martavis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and 80% of his offensive line. It’s on him to rise to the moment and make some plays.

    Jones’ strength is firing the football deep downfield. And I hope the Steelers let him loose and rip a couple of bombs. Let your guys go make plays. If they force him to manage the game, make short, timing throws, it’s not going to end well. That’s his biggest issue, the intermediate crossing route. Slants, digs, that’s not where Jones plays his best football. But he’s got a live arm and surprising touch and accuracy downfield and outside the numbers.

    To scale it back and look at square one, it starts with not making mistakes. To do so against a Browns’ defense would be comically bad. Not because this defense is without some defensive talent – there are legitimately good players on Cleveland. Myles Garrett at DE, Danny Shelton and Larry Ogunjobi clogging the middle, and the duo of linebackers Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey. But it’s a unit that does not make enough splash plays, as we highlighted in yesterday’s scouting report. 31 sacks and six interceptions, with only four of the latter coming from the secondary. If they walk away with a couple of picks, that’s bad news.

    One thing you’ll for sure from the Browns’ defense are pressure packages. Gregg Williams is an aggressive coordinator and in the final game, with everything, but also nothing, on the line, the brink of a winless season, I can’t see him being a shrinking violet. Jones is going to have to work to identify the blitz, set the protection and if need be, throw hot when the Browns are sending more than what the Steelers are blocking.

    If Jones were to hypothetically (knocks on every wooden object in my house) start or see heavy time a playoff game, yes, the season is over. But like so many backups we’ve rarely or haven’t seen this year, it’ll be a great opportunity to gauge where Jones is at in his career. If we can see him continue to make strides or if what he’s been is as good as it’s going to get.

    • DoctorNoah

      But wait, isn’t Josh Dobbs supposed to be the next Dak Prescott?

    • BurghBoy412

      Landry is a very serviceable backup. He’ll probably play well enough to win. I wonder how much a backup Center and RB’s will hurt pass protection? Should be interesting.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Lets be honest here. Landry is playing for his job IMO. I feel this is the year we go for Bens replacement which would mean we have 1 QB too many. Dobbs or Jones.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      2016 or 2017 Dak Prescott?

    • Michael Conrad

      Well L J has improved from very bad to just another inaccurate backup QB who throws interceptions.

      I do think he will play well enough against the brownies to keep the game close and win. Let’s face it neither team is excited to be playing this game at end of season. The brownies don’t want to spoil a perfect season. It takes talent (lol) to go 0 and 16.

      Word going around is the top QB’s do not want to be drafted by the Browns. Get the popcorn out should be a interesting draft.

      Don’t be surprised if New England ends up with the number one pick of the Browns.

      Belicheat would not dump two QB’s in season without a plan in place. Brady will crack soon and Belicheat will do him like he did Drew Bledsoe.

    • CoachCot

      Cut it loose man. No fear. If you are playing then sling that rock around

    • Lambert58

      He’ll probably make a few mistakes, but I think Landry starts to show something and plays pretty well en route to a victory.

    • DoctorNoah

      Haha. Touché

    • capehouse

      I was so looking forward to James Conner being the the star of this game.

    • cencalsteeler

      Look for DHB to have his biggest game of the year. Landry loves going to him.

    • Wayde Philpot

      I would expect the offense to operate in a similar fashion as it always does. Ben may have more autonomy at the line and youre missing Bell and his versatility, but im not expecting the coaching staff to necessarily handcuff Landry. He made some big plays during that final game against the Browns last season. There has to be a level of trust and confidence in Landry at this point.