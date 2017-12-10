Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Sunday night Week 14 home game against the Baltimore Ravens and as expected, it includes the names of the three players who were officially ruled out for the contest on the team’s Friday injury report.

After being ruled out for the Sunday night game against the Ravens on the team’s Friday injury report, cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), linebacker Ryan Shazier (back) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) are all now officially inactive.

The rest of the Steelers Week 14 inactive list includes healthy scratches and those players are: quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Matt Feiler, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers and safety J.J. Wilcox.

After ending the week listed as questionable with aninjury injury, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell is active for the team’s Sunday night game against the Ravens.

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, who has missed the last several games with an ankle injury, is active Sunday night. Also active Sunday night is outside linebacker James Harrison, who hasn’t dressed for a game since Week 8.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Joshua Dobbs

ILB Ryan Shazier

ILB Tyler Matakevich

CB Joe Haden

T Matt Felier

DT Daniel McCullers

S J.J. Wilcox

Ravens Inactive Players

WR Breshad Perriman

RB Terence West

CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

OL Maurquice Shakir

LB Za’Darius Smith

DE Bronson Kaufusi