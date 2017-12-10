Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 14

    By Dave Bryan December 10, 2017 at 07:01 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Sunday night Week 14 home game against the Baltimore Ravens and as expected, it includes the names of the three players who were officially ruled out for the contest on the team’s Friday injury report.

    After being ruled out for the Sunday night game against the Ravens on the team’s Friday injury report, cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), linebacker Ryan Shazier (back) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) are all now officially inactive.

    The rest of the Steelers Week 14 inactive list includes healthy scratches and those players are: quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Matt Feiler, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers and safety J.J. Wilcox.

    After ending the week listed as questionable with aninjury injury, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell is active for the team’s Sunday night game against the Ravens.

    Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, who has missed the last several games with an ankle injury, is active Sunday night. Also active Sunday night is outside linebacker James Harrison, who hasn’t dressed for a game since Week 8.

    Steelers Inactive Players

    QB Joshua Dobbs
    ILB Ryan Shazier
    ILB Tyler Matakevich
    CB Joe Haden
    T Matt Felier
    DT Daniel McCullers
    S J.J. Wilcox

    Ravens Inactive Players

    WR Breshad Perriman
    RB Terence West
    CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste
    OL Jermaine Eluemunor
    OL Maurquice Shakir
    LB Za’Darius Smith
    DE Bronson Kaufusi

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Ray

      Yeesh Wilcox….makes sense with the way he is playing but what a disappointment he’s been

    • Willie John

      Looks like Wilcox is being punished for the 2 penalties last week.

    • Doug Andrews

      Didn’t like the Wilcox holding call on the KR but 2 special teams penalties hurt the Steelers. Coach T sending a message by sitting JJ.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Negative spin: “Hey, JJ… welcome to the doghouse.”

      Positive spin: “Mike Mitchell must be REALLY healthy.”

    • Steel Your Face

      DEEBO!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      just release wilcox and promote dangerfield.

    • Rocksolid20

      I second that .

    • Rocksolid20

      Go get um Deebo !

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Been an emotional week.Let us crush the ratbirds please.

    • Sam Clonch

      Cool that Smith is out. Was hoping Maclin would sit too. Oh well. HERE WE GO!

    • I4giveSteelers

      JJ can knock the snot out of you though….one thing i notice….Mike i feel sometimes fields his “friends” not the best

    • Matt Manzo

      Right! Is Golden our only back up Safety tonight?

    • I4giveSteelers

      do you remeber how JJ hits

    • MC

      BEtter see some Deebo this game!