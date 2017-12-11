Steelers Vs. Ravens: Player Snap Counts – Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers got yet another win Sunday night as they beat the Baltimore Ravens 39-38 at Heinz Field and in the process they won the AFC North division. The snap counts from the game have now been compiled and as usual, while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

Offensive line – Four of the five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Chris Hubbard, played every snap Sunday night. Villanueva was the only one not to do so as he missed one play with a shoulder injury. Additionally, tackle Jerald Hawkins, who dressed Sunday night for the third time this season, played 11 offensive snaps mostly as a blocking tight end. He played one snap at left tackle in place of Villanueva.

Running backs – Le’Veon Bell played all but nine offensive snaps Sunday night against the Ravens on his way to touching the football 22 times in total. Bell suffered a quad injury during the first half that forced him to miss some plays. Backup James Conner played just 7 offensive snaps Sunday night while Fitzgerald Toussaint only played two snaps. Fullback Roosevelt Nix played 10 offensive snaps against the Ravens.

Wide receiver – Antonio Brown played all but three snaps Sunday night offensive snap Monday night. With rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended Sunday night, Martavis Bryant played a season-high 71 snaps. Eli Rogers (52 snaps), Justin Hunter (15 snaps) were the other two Steelers wide receivers to see the field on offense against the Ravens while Darrius Heyward-Bey (0 snaps) was limited to only playing on special teams.

Tight ends – Jesse James played 71 of 89 snaps and Vance McDonald played 35 before leaving the game with an injured shoulder. Xavier Grimble played just 6 offensive snaps in total against the Ravens.

Defensive linemen – Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt both played 55 of the 64 total defensive snaps against the Ravens. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played 39 snaps while defensive end L.T. Walton played 6 snaps and fellow defensive end Tyson Alualu played 14 snaps.

Outside linebackers – As usual, Bud Dupree (53) and T.J. Watt (54) once again played the lion’s share of defensive snaps Sunday night. Anthony Chickillo (10 snaps) and James Harrison (11 snaps) filled in for Dupree and Watt. Sunday night was the first playing time that Harrison has had since Week 7.

Inside linebackers – Vince Williams was on the field for 53 snaps. With Ryan Shazier sidelined Sunday night with a back injury, the Steelers used Sean Spence (34 snaps), Arthur Moats (19 snaps) and L.J. Fort (8 snaps) at his spot. That was the first time Moats has played inside linebacker since signing with the Steelers several years ago.

Defensive backs – Cornerback Artie Burns and safety Sean Davis both played every defensive snap against the Ravens. Safety Mike Mitchell only missed one snap Sunday night and cornerbacks Coty Sensabaugh (35 snaps) and Cameron Sutton (29 snaps) split time on the left side of the defense. Mike Hilton played 26 snaps while dimeback William Gay played just 11 snaps. Safety Robert Golden filled in for Mitchell on one play.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS R.Foster G 89 100% 0 0% 7 20% D.DeCastro G 89 100% 0 0% 7 20% C.Hubbard T 89 100% 0 0% 7 20% M.Pouncey C 89 100% 0 0% 0 0% B.Roethlisberger QB 89 100% 0 0% 0 0% A.Villanueva T 88 99% 0 0% 7 20% A.Brown WR 86 97% 0 0% 0 0% L.Bell RB 80 90% 0 0% 0 0% M.Bryant WR 71 80% 0 0% 7 20% J.James TE 71 80% 0 0% 7 20% E.Rogers WR 52 58% 0 0% 3 9% V.McDonald TE 35 39% 0 0% 0 0% J.Hunter WR 15 17% 0 0% 0 0% J.Hawkins T 11 12% 0 0% 0 0% R.Nix FB 10 11% 0 0% 22 63% J.Conner RB 7 8% 0 0% 12 34% X.Grimble TE 6 7% 0 0% 0 0% F.Toussaint RB 2 2% 0 0% 19 54% A.Burns CB 0 0% 64 100% 9 26% S.Davis S 0 0% 64 100% 9 26% M.Mitchell S 0 0% 63 98% 5 14% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 55 86% 12 34% S.Tuitt DE 0 0% 55 86% 10 29% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 54 84% 16 46% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 53 83% 15 43% B.Dupree OLB 0 0% 53 83% 6 17% J.Hargrave NT 0 0% 39 61% 2 6% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 35 55% 12 34% S.Spence ILB 0 0% 34 53% 14 40% C.Sutton CB 0 0% 29 45% 5 14% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 26 41% 11 31% A.Moats ILB 0 0% 19 30% 15 43% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 14 22% 5 14% J.Harrison OLB 0 0% 11 17% 0 0% W.Gay CB 0 0% 11 17% 0 0% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 10 16% 22 63% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 8 12% 22 63% L.Walton DE 0 0% 6 9% 10 29% R.Golden S 0 0% 1 2% 13 37% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 16 46% B.Allen CB 0 0% 0 0% 15 43% D.Heyward-Bey WR 0 0% 0 0% 14 40% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 10 29% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 10 29% B.Finney C 0 0% 0 0% 7 20%