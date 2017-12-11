Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Ravens: Player Snap Counts – Week 14

    By Dave Bryan December 11, 2017 at 01:05 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers got yet another win Sunday night as they beat the Baltimore Ravens 39-38 at Heinz Field and in the process they won the AFC North division. The snap counts from the game have now been compiled and as usual, while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

    Offensive line – Four of the five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Chris Hubbard, played every snap Sunday night. Villanueva was the only one not to do so as he missed one play with a shoulder injury. Additionally, tackle Jerald Hawkins, who dressed Sunday night for the third time this season, played 11 offensive snaps mostly as a blocking tight end. He played one snap at left tackle in place of Villanueva.

    Running backs – Le’Veon Bell played all but nine offensive snaps Sunday night against the Ravens on his way to touching the football 22 times in total. Bell suffered a quad injury during the first half that forced him to miss some plays. Backup James Conner played just 7 offensive snaps Sunday night while Fitzgerald Toussaint only played two snaps. Fullback Roosevelt Nix played 10 offensive snaps against the Ravens.

    Wide receiverAntonio Brown played all but three snaps Sunday night offensive snap Monday night. With rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended Sunday night, Martavis Bryant played a season-high 71 snaps. Eli Rogers (52 snaps), Justin Hunter (15 snaps) were the other two Steelers wide receivers to see the field on offense against the Ravens while Darrius Heyward-Bey (0 snaps) was limited to only playing on special teams.

    Tight endsJesse James played 71 of 89 snaps and Vance McDonald played 35 before leaving the game with an injured shoulder. Xavier Grimble played just 6 offensive snaps in total against the Ravens.

    Defensive linemen – Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt both played 55 of the 64 total defensive snaps against the Ravens. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played 39 snaps while defensive end L.T. Walton played 6 snaps and fellow defensive end Tyson Alualu played 14 snaps.

    Outside linebackers – As usual, Bud Dupree (53) and T.J. Watt (54) once again played the lion’s share of defensive snaps Sunday night. Anthony Chickillo (10 snaps) and James Harrison (11 snaps) filled in for Dupree and Watt. Sunday night was the first playing time that Harrison has had since Week 7.

    Inside linebackers – Vince Williams was on the field for 53 snaps. With Ryan Shazier sidelined Sunday night with a back injury, the Steelers used Sean Spence (34 snaps), Arthur Moats (19 snaps) and L.J. Fort (8 snaps) at his spot. That was the first time Moats has played inside linebacker since signing with the Steelers several years ago.

    Defensive backs – Cornerback Artie Burns and safety Sean Davis both played every defensive snap against the Ravens. Safety Mike Mitchell only missed one snap Sunday night and cornerbacks Coty Sensabaugh (35 snaps) and Cameron Sutton (29 snaps) split time on the left side of the defense.  Mike Hilton played 26 snaps while dimeback William Gay played just 11 snaps. Safety Robert Golden filled in for Mitchell on one play.

    PLAYERPOSOFFENSIVE SNAPSDEFENSIVE SNAPSSPECIAL TEAM SNAPS
    R.FosterG89100%00%720%
    D.DeCastroG89100%00%720%
    C.HubbardT89100%00%720%
    M.PounceyC89100%00%00%
    B.RoethlisbergerQB89100%00%00%
    A.VillanuevaT8899%00%720%
    A.BrownWR8697%00%00%
    L.BellRB8090%00%00%
    M.BryantWR7180%00%720%
    J.JamesTE7180%00%720%
    E.RogersWR5258%00%39%
    V.McDonaldTE3539%00%00%
    J.HunterWR1517%00%00%
    J.HawkinsT1112%00%00%
    R.NixFB1011%00%2263%
    J.ConnerRB78%00%1234%
    X.GrimbleTE67%00%00%
    F.ToussaintRB22%00%1954%
    A.BurnsCB00%64100%926%
    S.DavisS00%64100%926%
    M.MitchellS00%6398%514%
    C.HeywardDE00%5586%1234%
    S.TuittDE00%5586%1029%
    T.WattOLB00%5484%1646%
    V.WilliamsILB00%5383%1543%
    B.DupreeOLB00%5383%617%
    J.HargraveNT00%3961%26%
    C.SensabaughCB00%3555%1234%
    S.SpenceILB00%3453%1440%
    C.SuttonCB00%2945%514%
    M.HiltonCB00%2641%1131%
    A.MoatsILB00%1930%1543%
    T.AlualuDE00%1422%514%
    J.HarrisonOLB00%1117%00%
    W.GayCB00%1117%00%
    A.ChickilloOLB00%1016%2263%
    L.FortILB00%812%2263%
    L.WaltonDE00%69%1029%
    R.GoldenS00%12%1337%
    C.BoswellK00%00%1646%
    B.AllenCB00%00%1543%
    D.Heyward-BeyWR00%00%1440%
    J.BerryP00%00%1029%
    K.CanadayLS00%00%1029%
    B.FinneyC00%00%720%

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Jaybird

      I can’t believe Tuitt played that many snaps. I must have asked three times on the game thread if Tuitt was hurt or something becuase I just didn’t see him . Maybe it seemed that way becuase even when he was on the field he was invisible for a good part of the game.
      I really hope Tuit can step it up, I’m kind of disappointed how underwhelming he’s been this year.

    • Chris92021

      Hopefully Harrison’s snap count numbers rise next week and Dupree’s goes down. The Patriots will take advantage of Dupree being clueless and overrunning every play and taking himself out all day if we put him out there for any other downs than 3rd and long.

    • Chris92021

      According to PFF, Tuitt had a strong game. I know Tuitt had a near pick on the 3rd and 3 before we got our game winning kick but yeah, it looked like he was not even out there. PFF, or as I call it, pffffftttt.

    • Paul RK

      how bad is Fort that a FA (Spence) gets signed and 5 days later has 4x the number of snaps ??