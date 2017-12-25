Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Texans: Inactives For Week 16

    By Dave Bryan December 25, 2017 at 03:00 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Monday afternoon Week 16 road game against the Houston Texans and as expected it induces the name of wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was officially ruled out for the contest on the team’s Saturday injury report with a calf injury that he suffered in the loss to the New England Patriots a week ago Sunday.

    Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is also inactive on Monday as is guard Ramon Foster. BJ Finney will start in place of Foster at left guard.

    The rest of the Steelers Week 16 inactive list includes healthy scratches and those players are: quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Jerald Hawkins, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, safety J.J. Wilcox.

    Active on Monday for the Steelers are cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Vance McDonald. This will mark the first game that Haden has played in since he suffered a fractured fibula during the team’s week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts. As for McDonald, he’s back after missing the team’s last game with a shoulder injury.

    Steelers Inactive Players

    WR Antonio Brown
    QB Joshua Dobbs
    G Ramon Foster
    DT Daniel McCullers
    T Jerald Hawkins
    J.J. Wilcox
    CB Coty Sensabaugh

    Texans Inactive Players

    G Jeff Allen
    T Kendall Lamm
    LB LaTroy Lewis
    DL Gimel President
    Marcus Williams
    WR DeAndrew White
    S Ibraheim Campbell

    • CP72

      Heyward, Tuitt, Hargrave, Dupree, and Watt should have a field day against this line.

    • will

      And Deebo

    • Michael James

      I really want someone to explain to me why freakin McCullers is still on this team. I seriously think the coaching staff has some running gag going on with him, otherwise there is no reason why he still owns a roster spot.

    • BurghBoy412

      It’s nice to head into a game without the Harrison saga.

    • SteelersDepot

      Because they keep 6 Dlinemen.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Need to protect Ben!

    • capehouse

      Feiler over Hawkins? wonder if that’s related to Foster being out and Feiler a better backup option at G than Hawkins.

    • Putter

      You got it. And with Gilbert back, Hubbard is top backup. Good problem to have.

    • Shai Landesman

      Thinking the same thing. It had better not be because Hawkins has taken a step back and fallen behind Feiler on the depth chart again…

    • Chris

      Look forward to seeing finney today, I think he ll pass foster on the depth chart in 2018.

    • LucasY59

      He will be gone after this season when his rookie contract is done

    • AndyR34

      Really grateful to have McDonald and his 9 catches, 131 yds., 1 TD back on the field. Sorta helps alleviate the thoughts of ‘no contribution’ Dobbs vs. 39, 415, 2 from George Kittle. Oh, wait…maybe not!

    • Ken

      I’m still thinking #92 could play middle linebacker better than Spence. Would love to be proved wrong

    • Rocksolid20

      Enjoy , McDonald today . He will be hurt and inactive the next two weeks .