Steelers Vs. Texans: Inactives For Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Monday afternoon Week 16 road game against the Houston Texans and as expected it induces the name of wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was officially ruled out for the contest on the team’s Saturday injury report with a calf injury that he suffered in the loss to the New England Patriots a week ago Sunday.

Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is also inactive on Monday as is guard Ramon Foster. BJ Finney will start in place of Foster at left guard.

The rest of the Steelers Week 16 inactive list includes healthy scratches and those players are: quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Jerald Hawkins, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, safety J.J. Wilcox.

Active on Monday for the Steelers are cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Vance McDonald. This will mark the first game that Haden has played in since he suffered a fractured fibula during the team’s week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts. As for McDonald, he’s back after missing the team’s last game with a shoulder injury.

Texans Inactive Players

G Jeff Allen

T Kendall Lamm

LB LaTroy Lewis

DL Gimel President

S Marcus Williams

WR DeAndrew White

S Ibraheim Campbell