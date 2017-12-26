Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Texans: Player Snap Counts – Week 16

    By Dave Bryan December 26, 2017 at 09:03 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers got back in the win column Monday. The Steelers beat the Houston Texans 34-6 on the road and in the process secured a first-round bye in this year’s playoffs. The snap counts from that game have now been compiled and as usual, while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

    Offensive line – All five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, B.J. Finney, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert, played most of the game without issue. Finney got the start at left guard in place of a concussed Ramon Foster and he moved to cventer late in the game to replace Pouncey. Chris Hubbard, who saw some snaps as an extra blocker during the game, took over for Villanueva late and Matt Feiler, who dressed Monday for the first time in several weeks, played 7 snaps at the end of the game.

    Running backs – Le’Veon Bell played 46 of 61 offensive snaps in the blowout win. He still had 19 total touches. Newcomer Stevan Ridley played 10 offensive snaps against the Texans while Fitzgerald Toussaint played 5 snaps. Fullback Roosevelt Nix played 16 offensive snaps against the Texans.

    Wide receiver – With Antonio Brown sidelined by a calf injury, rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster played 52 of 61 offensive snaps. Martavis Bryant played 44 snaps. Eli Rogers (27 snaps) and Darrius Heyward-Bey (13 snaps) and Justin Hunter (6 snaps) were the other three Steelers wide receivers to see the field on offense against the Texans.

    Tight endsJesse James played 32 of 61 snaps and Vance McDonald played 29 snaps in his first game back from a shoulder injury. Xavier Grimble played just 14 offensive snaps in total against the Texans.

    Defensive linemen – Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt both played 43 and 46 snaps respectively against the Texans out of a possible 56. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played just 18 snaps while defensive end L.T. Walton played 7 snaps and fellow defensive end Tyson Alualu played 17 snaps.

    Outside linebackers – As usual, T.J. Watt (49 snaps) and Bud Dupree (49) once again played the lion’s share of defensive snaps Monday. Anthony Chickillo was used as the primary backup at both outside linebackers spots as he played 14 snaps in total. Arthur Moats was limited to playing only in special teams against the Texans.

    Inside linebackers – Vince Williams was on the field for 43 of 56 snaps against the Texans as was Sean Spence, who played his third game of the season with the team on Monday. L.J. Fort was the only other inside linebacker to see defensive action against the Texans and he played just 13 snaps in total. Tyler Matakevich only played on special teams Monday in his second game back from a shoulder injury.

    Defensive backs – Cornerback Artie Burns and safety Sean Davis played all 56 defensive snaps Monday while safety Mike Mitchell and cornerback Joe Haden were both only off the field for one snap each. Mike Hilton played 37 snaps in the slot while dimeback William Gay played just 13 snaps. Safety Robert Golden played 2 snaps while rookie cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Brian Allen were both limited to playing only on special teams against the Texans.

    PLAYERPOSOFFENSIVE SNAPSDEFENSIVE SNAPSSPECIAL TEAM SNAPS
    B.FinneyG/C61100%00%623%
    M.GilbertT61100%00%623%
    D.DeCastroG61100%00%623%
    A.VillanuevaT5489%00%623%
    B.RoethlisbergerQB5489%00%00%
    M.PounceyC5489%00%00%
    J.Smith-SchusterWR5285%00%28%
    L.BellRB4675%00%00%
    M.BryantWR4472%00%00%
    J.JamesTE3252%00%623%
    V.McDonaldTE2948%00%00%
    E.RogersWR2744%00%727%
    C.HubbardT1830%00%623%
    R.NixFB1626%00%1973%
    X.GrimbleTE1423%00%415%
    D.Heyward-BeyWR1321%00%1765%
    S.RidleyRB1016%00%00%
    M.FeilerG711%00%00%
    L.JonesQB711%00%00%
    J.HunterWR610%00%00%
    F.ToussaintRB58%00%1662%
    A.BurnsCB00%56100%831%
    S.DavisS00%56100%415%
    M.MitchellS00%5598%14%
    J.HadenCB00%5598%14%
    T.WattOLB00%4988%519%
    B.DupreeOLB00%4988%14%
    S.TuittDE00%4682%727%
    C.HeywardDE00%4377%727%
    V.WilliamsILB00%4377%623%
    S.SpenceILB00%4377%14%
    M.HiltonCB00%3766%727%
    J.HargraveNT00%1832%00%
    T.AlualuDE00%1730%14%
    A.ChickilloOLB00%1425%2077%
    L.FortILB00%1323%1973%
    W.GayCB00%1323%00%
    L.WaltonDE00%712%28%
    R.GoldenS00%24%1973%
    T.MatakevichILB00%00%1973%
    C.SuttonCB00%00%1454%
    C.BoswellK00%00%1350%
    B.AllenCB00%00%1038%
    K.CanadayLS00%00%935%
    J.BerryP00%00%935%
    A.MoatsOLB00%00%28%

    • The Tony

      I guess the reports of Burns being benched were fabricated. I was expecting Sutton to get on the field a little more. Artie did play well yesterday albeit against an inferior QB

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Feiler, Toussaint and Fort all with some PT! I like to see it.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I saw that Sutton had 0 snaps on defense. Sometimes the tea leaves do not reveal all….lol

    • Chad Weiss

      I think Burns is putting together a cpl nice games as well as Dupree. Both are showing a little improvement.
      Spence still don’t look that good but saved touchdown two plays in a row at goal line so that’s positive. Davis looked better but bailed out by qb play. Mitchell man he takes bad angles. I cant figure for life of me what he was doing on first big run play where haden was being blocked by Hopkins and instead of going after ball carrier he runs right into Hopkins. Absolutely mind boggling!! I’m hoping safety is in high consideration come off season cause it’s really good chance it’s gonna burn them in playoffs. Davis and Mitchell are the weak links on this defense followed by Ilb imo.

    • SteelerDieHard

      Moats, 0 defensive snaps, 2 SP teams snaps. Ridiculous that he’s on the team and Deebo isn’t. Never gonna convince me he should have a job over 92.

    • heath miller

      i dont understand in a blow out that we dont play can sutton more.. let him get some experience in a game like that ? makes no sense.. tomlin would rather play and maybe lose a starter to injury .. why would haden play the entire game .. SMH HEEEATH

    • Michael James

      Butler really has to figure out a way to use Hargrave more. He is such a stud and then you see other guys with way less talent (in the front seven) getting more snaps.