Steelers Vs. Texans: Player Snap Counts – Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers got back in the win column Monday. The Steelers beat the Houston Texans 34-6 on the road and in the process secured a first-round bye in this year’s playoffs. The snap counts from that game have now been compiled and as usual, while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

Offensive line – All five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, B.J. Finney, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert, played most of the game without issue. Finney got the start at left guard in place of a concussed Ramon Foster and he moved to cventer late in the game to replace Pouncey. Chris Hubbard, who saw some snaps as an extra blocker during the game, took over for Villanueva late and Matt Feiler, who dressed Monday for the first time in several weeks, played 7 snaps at the end of the game.

Running backs – Le’Veon Bell played 46 of 61 offensive snaps in the blowout win. He still had 19 total touches. Newcomer Stevan Ridley played 10 offensive snaps against the Texans while Fitzgerald Toussaint played 5 snaps. Fullback Roosevelt Nix played 16 offensive snaps against the Texans.

Wide receiver – With Antonio Brown sidelined by a calf injury, rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster played 52 of 61 offensive snaps. Martavis Bryant played 44 snaps. Eli Rogers (27 snaps) and Darrius Heyward-Bey (13 snaps) and Justin Hunter (6 snaps) were the other three Steelers wide receivers to see the field on offense against the Texans.

Tight ends – Jesse James played 32 of 61 snaps and Vance McDonald played 29 snaps in his first game back from a shoulder injury. Xavier Grimble played just 14 offensive snaps in total against the Texans.

Defensive linemen – Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt both played 43 and 46 snaps respectively against the Texans out of a possible 56. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played just 18 snaps while defensive end L.T. Walton played 7 snaps and fellow defensive end Tyson Alualu played 17 snaps.

Outside linebackers – As usual, T.J. Watt (49 snaps) and Bud Dupree (49) once again played the lion’s share of defensive snaps Monday. Anthony Chickillo was used as the primary backup at both outside linebackers spots as he played 14 snaps in total. Arthur Moats was limited to playing only in special teams against the Texans.

Inside linebackers – Vince Williams was on the field for 43 of 56 snaps against the Texans as was Sean Spence, who played his third game of the season with the team on Monday. L.J. Fort was the only other inside linebacker to see defensive action against the Texans and he played just 13 snaps in total. Tyler Matakevich only played on special teams Monday in his second game back from a shoulder injury.

Defensive backs – Cornerback Artie Burns and safety Sean Davis played all 56 defensive snaps Monday while safety Mike Mitchell and cornerback Joe Haden were both only off the field for one snap each. Mike Hilton played 37 snaps in the slot while dimeback William Gay played just 13 snaps. Safety Robert Golden played 2 snaps while rookie cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Brian Allen were both limited to playing only on special teams against the Texans.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS B.Finney G/C 61 100% 0 0% 6 23% M.Gilbert T 61 100% 0 0% 6 23% D.DeCastro G 61 100% 0 0% 6 23% A.Villanueva T 54 89% 0 0% 6 23% B.Roethlisberger QB 54 89% 0 0% 0 0% M.Pouncey C 54 89% 0 0% 0 0% J.Smith-Schuster WR 52 85% 0 0% 2 8% L.Bell RB 46 75% 0 0% 0 0% M.Bryant WR 44 72% 0 0% 0 0% J.James TE 32 52% 0 0% 6 23% V.McDonald TE 29 48% 0 0% 0 0% E.Rogers WR 27 44% 0 0% 7 27% C.Hubbard T 18 30% 0 0% 6 23% R.Nix FB 16 26% 0 0% 19 73% X.Grimble TE 14 23% 0 0% 4 15% D.Heyward-Bey WR 13 21% 0 0% 17 65% S.Ridley RB 10 16% 0 0% 0 0% M.Feiler G 7 11% 0 0% 0 0% L.Jones QB 7 11% 0 0% 0 0% J.Hunter WR 6 10% 0 0% 0 0% F.Toussaint RB 5 8% 0 0% 16 62% A.Burns CB 0 0% 56 100% 8 31% S.Davis S 0 0% 56 100% 4 15% M.Mitchell S 0 0% 55 98% 1 4% J.Haden CB 0 0% 55 98% 1 4% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 49 88% 5 19% B.Dupree OLB 0 0% 49 88% 1 4% S.Tuitt DE 0 0% 46 82% 7 27% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 43 77% 7 27% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 43 77% 6 23% S.Spence ILB 0 0% 43 77% 1 4% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 37 66% 7 27% J.Hargrave NT 0 0% 18 32% 0 0% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 17 30% 1 4% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 14 25% 20 77% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 13 23% 19 73% W.Gay CB 0 0% 13 23% 0 0% L.Walton DE 0 0% 7 12% 2 8% R.Golden S 0 0% 2 4% 19 73% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 0 0% 19 73% C.Sutton CB 0 0% 0 0% 14 54% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 13 50% B.Allen CB 0 0% 0 0% 10 38% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 9 35% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 9 35% A.Moats OLB 0 0% 0 0% 2 8%