    Steelers Vs Texans Winners/Losers

    December 25, 2017

    A very Merry Christmas to Steelers’ Nation. Your gift? A blowout victory.

    WINNERS

    Mike Hilton: You gotta start with Mighty Mike. Three sacks in a game, becoming the first Steeler DB to do it since Troy Polamalu in 2005. Texans had no account for him in their protection schemes and Keith Butler sent creative blitzes to overload both sides. Sack total jumps from one to four sacks just like that.

    Justin Hunter: I have long been a critic of Hunter, the one naysayer in camp when everyone else drooled over him. And for basically the entire year, Hunter has been super quiet. But to his credit, he stepped up today with his first touchdown as a Steeler. Nice job to retrace his steps and work back to the ball, securing the throw and boxing the CB out. Well done. Team effort to fill in for Antonio Brown.

    Roosevelt Nix: Rooooooosie. The Steelers have said they have a red zone package for him and they showed it today. FB dive and 45 did the rest, his second TD of the season. It was just one play but that was a really fun moment.

    David DeCastro/Maurkice Pouncey: I thought the whole offensive line did an excellent job today. But gotta hand it to the good ‘ol Duke boys in the middle. I don’t know how Pouncey gets dinged so much by grading metrics. But DeCastro has been highly rated all year long and with good reason. Two of the most athletic guys on the line anywhere in the league. DeCastro had a pancake on Nix’s TD, Pouncey working to the LB on Bell’s.

    Cam Heyward: Two more sacks, a forced fumble. Just another day at the office. Give Heyward 12 sacks on the season. And still no Pro Bowl vote. What a joke.

    Vance McDonald: There may have been another nick in there, which is frustrating given his long range of injuries, but McDonald was productive. Especially early, earning look after look from Ben Roethlisberger.

    Martavis Bryant: No, I didn’t forget about Bryant. This was the game he needed to have. Showed attention to detail making sideline catches and played to his size, running over a pair of Texans on a 3rd and 12 conversion. Well-rounded, impressive game from him. Nothing bad to say.

    Chris Boswell: 2/2 on field goals. 3/3 on extra points. Definitely nice kicking in a dome. In Houston. In December. But still, good stuff (please unblock Dave Bryan, Boz).

    LOSERS

    Run defense: Not good enough. Especially knowing the Texans couldn’t throw the ball a lick. Too many big lanes in the second level, poor job forcing the ball inside, and communication, or lack thereof, caused a lot of problems. Combined, Houston ran for 176 yards and well over six yards per carry. This is a run game that was not scary. Shouldn’t have happened.

    And while not related to run defense, some bad QB play (and coaching) bailed the Steelers out.

     

    • Intense Camel

      Winner: Our cardiovascular systems

    • T-51b

      Winner: My heart!

      It’s been a while since the Steelers haven’t been in a tough game.

    • Mutatedgenome

      McDonald..another nick. JHC that man is made of glass.

    • DoctorNoah

      Vance looks so smooth and dominant. Gronk junior. Porsche Cayenne to Jesse James’ Jeep Wrangler. Wish he could stay on the field..

    • Yeshaya

      We need to start a twitter campaign to get the Boz to unblock Dave. Maybe get Danny Smith involved too

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I think you forgot to enter the number of total rushing yards.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Just adds a whole new dimension to our offense

    • StolenUpVotes

      Spence was not very good today. Struggled to keep himself clean or scraped too far over the top too many times tonight. Fort had one where he guessed wayyyyyy too early and there was literally no one in the MOF

    • Kevin Artis

      I would add Joe Haden…….stuff assignment coming off 5 weeks off and looked good doing it…

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Merry Christmas, Everyone! Love y’all! Glad we got this bye! Hope all you guys have a great night!

    • Rocksolid20

      Ha , I predicted it . He will miss the next two games .

    • Taylor Williams

      We beat the Pats last week if he was in the game. No question.
      He even knows how to hold WR correctly lol.

    • Kevin Artis

      I know right…If Davis could of done that at least once it might of been a better outcome.

    • Josh

      Ben. Lest we forget what it’s like to be playing with the back ups we saw on the field tonight. Great touch passes. Can’t take him for granted.

    • John Pennington

      When it comes to tacklng is Davis and Burns arms tied to their body.Neither wrap up a wr or back all shoulder hits.These guys are losers both cant tackle Burns is scared to tackle or thinks he don’t have to and Davis couldn’t cover a cold.Losers.

    • Mike Bianchi

      Eli is starting to come around as a punt returner. I’d put him on the winner list, for once.

    • BJ Finney HAD to have had a good game since the Texans moved Clowney all along the line…so BJ must have faced him in run and pass situations probably multiple times. Clowney had the one sack–wiped out by his grabbing Ben’s facemask–and that might have been on AV or Finney. Hard to say.

    • Smitty 6788

      Ben should be on the Winners list.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Definitely on Finney. He missed a few stunts today

    • Jason

      Gronk Jr is a bit much

    • ND_Steel

      I’ve got Tomlin on the Winners List. Team could have easily lost its focus coming off NE game and playing on Christmas Day. Instead they put in a very workman-like performance. Well done Coach T.

    • Rob H

      “I don’t know how Pouncey gets dinged so much by grading metrics”

      Um, the obvious answer would be because the grading metrics are flawed.

    • Taylor Williams

      I can’t stand Davis’s ultimate shoulder bump-tackle.

    • Taylor Williams

      I’ll honestly take a Jimmy Graham clone.

    • Taylor Williams

      Imagine how dominant Vance would be if he could stay healthy. I like Jesse, he’s a decent catcher, but Vance adds a whole new level of playmaking ability.

      As for the defense, we should just dump the 2 ILB sets from the playbook and add a 3rd box safety. Would’ve liked Dangerfield in the box, if he was here.

    • ND_Steel

      A little love for Artie? First int, didn’t give up any big plays, seemed to tackle well enough.

    • ND_Steel

      Eventually we are going to run into a team that is just going to stick to the run…Jax? Balt? NE?…this run defense may be our Achilles.

    • Taylor Williams

      I know Jacksonville for sure will run it down our throats. Baltimore is a toss up.
      NE running the ball doesn’t scare me.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      How much do you think we’ll have to pay Mike Hilton this offseason? Man I wish we had him locked down for a few years already! We have to keep this dude, best player we’ve had in the secondary since Troy.

    • Dan

      The run defense is questionable. Is it a scheme thing?

    • ND_Steel

      I don’t believe he’ll be a true FA for a year or two after this year. I believe team will have control for next two years.

    • EdJHJr

      What was better Hopkins catch or hold

    • EdJHJr

      If Hopkins kicked him in the groin before the catch it would not be more obvious

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I thought he played well the last few weeks.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      Turning point when Houston could have made it 10-7. Those back to back passes were mind boggling, but I’ll take it.

    • ND_Steel

      Yeah, turning point is a bit strong, I think Houston was out-gunned from the get-go, but you are right, what the heck were they thinking!

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      They ran it all the way down the field and got cute.

    • Petherson Silveira

      juju!

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I so hope you’re right. I would be devastated to lose him.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Don’t know why Alex is saying he got nicked. Nothing to indicate he was. Didn’t play at the end but looked like a coach’s decision to rest him. And Tomlin said there were no significant injuries to report.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Dupree has a nice game. Had the one tackle for a loss. Good pursuit down the line to limit a gain on another. Had another good run stop in the second half and had pressure at times.

      JuJu had a nice game. Thought he was a winner.

      Loved Haden’s presence. Great coverage. Was held on the TD.

      Spence belongs on the loser list. Love his story. Hate his game. Big liability back there.

    • Rob S.

      I think he’s an exclusive rights free agent because this is only his second year in the league. And then after next season he’ll be an RFA

    • Dorian James

      AMEN X2

    • Nathanael Dory

      No love for JuJu?

    • T R

      Hopkins has so much stinky stuff on his gloves. That helps too

    • Joseph Shaw

      Want to like Dupree—really do. Still looks like just a guy. No dominance.

    • Joseph Shaw

      The difference in this defense without #50 is remarkable.

    • Chris92021

      Winners. All of us. Merry Christmas, y’all!!

    • Anuj K. Dua

      What’s with leaving out Ben? Completed 70% of his passes, threw 2 TD’s, with a rookie WR, an underachieving WR(MB), and a journeyman WR (hunter), and without the best WR in the game.

      SMH

    • Chris92021

      Yep, I could actually talk to family members while the game was going on! That is how loose I was (and no alcohol involved either!!)

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Dilly Dilly!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He killed that DB on that td route!
      I love good route running!

    • westcoasteeler

      Glad you lead with Mike Hilton. That guy has wow factor. We should sign him, lol.

    • 2winz

      I hate to say it, but I hate games like this. Im glad that the steelers didnt play down to the opponent but man what a boring game. after several weeks of being on the edge, I guess this gave us a nice break lol but games like this are never entertaining. just completely one sided

    • Doug Andrews

      Pouncey showed some good punch just ask Clowney. He almost knocked his helmet off on one play. Nice to see the Kind of nitpicking because the O line work well in the passing game but I’d like to see them dominate in the run game. Some decent holes for Bell but not the “taking the defenses will” type game I’d like to see. Again that’s me nitpicking but I’ll take the win 12-3

    • steelmann58

      Vance hurt again

    • John Pennington

      It’s good to know that I’m not the only one sick and tried of these shoulder hits.Wrap the man up and tackle him that can’t be to ask when you get paid to tackle.

    • Conserv_58

      Not me! I’ll take a dominating performance from the first series to the last all day every day. It was actually nice to see this team play as they should with the talent they have on offense.

      I’m with Alex on the defense’s pathetic run stopping efforts. There was no excuse for them to allow the Texans running backs to gash them for huge chunks of yardage.

    • 2winz

      I agree, but i just mean i would like for us to be leading all game, but the other team is scoring too. like i want to lead by 2 tds throughout the game where that way theres a reason to stay tuned because you never know. but i consider that still dominating

    • Conserv_58

      How about Mike Hilton’s day? DAYUM! He makes losing Golson a wash. The Steelers are getting from Hilton what they were hoping to get from Golson. Great aquisition, to say the least.

      Cam with twelve sacks as a 3-4 defensive end and he doesn’t make the pro bowl? Get outta here!