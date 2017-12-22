Hot Topics

    T.J. Watt Dropping (And Excelling) In Coverage Like Nobody Else

    By Alex Kozora December 22, 2017 at 09:30 am

    T.J. Watt was drafted as a pass rusher but he’s done some of his best work in coverage, too. The people over at Pro Football Focus wrote an article with one unique stat for each time. When it came to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it focused on Watt and his coverage rates.

    “Edge defender T.J. Watt has dropped into coverage on 154 of his defensive snaps this year, which is the second-most among all edge-defenders. When in coverage, he’s been targeted 17 times and he’s logged four pass breakups, one interception and allowed a passer rating of 34.7, all of which are the best marks among edge defenders this year.”

    By our charting, to make the number more relative, we have Watt dropping into coverage a whopping 39% of the time, by far the highest on the team and I’m guessing one of the highest – if not the highest – mark for any 3-4 OLB in the entire NFL.

    And as they point out, Watt is doing a great job in coverage, too. That was best on display against the Green Bay Packers, breaking up a throw over the middle against Jordy Nelson.

    “Overall, global awareness helps him and helps anyone makes the type of plays that you mention when they’re seemingly out-manned,” Tomlin said about the play after the Packers game. “Knowledge levels that playing field and for a young guy, he’s displayed unusual knowledge.”

    Watt has looked as good in coverage as he has getting after the quarterback. And his ability to drop has let the Steelers go wild with him, doing so about 10% more often than anyone else. That’s important too for where he’s playing at because under Butler, the right outside linebacker spot has always dropped more than the left.

    He’s been pretty much everything you want in a rookie. The versatility to play all over the front, the upside of a pass rusher, and the humility of a Steeler. If this season is any indication, Pittsburgh is going to get another excellent return on investment from the first round.

    • CP72

      TJ is the new 3-4 linebacker. The days of these guys rushing 80-85 percent of the time are over. He’s more Clay Matthews than Kevin Greene.

      TJ had a 6.79 three cone at the combine. That’s a more than acceptable number for DB much less a linebacker.

    • Woodsworld

      Great news, then WHY didn’t the Steelers have him covering Gronkowski?

    • BMF

      I’ve been thinking for several weeks that he gives us the best match up with Gronk (although Hilton did a nice job in a couple plays). Maybe this is one of those things that sounds good until Gronk is wide open 30 yards downfield, but I’d at least like to see them give it a try. He’d have to be better than Davis on the goal line.

    • Chad H

      Best Gronkowski did not line up on his side for most of the game. It also deals with assignments. If Shaz was playing it would be his assignment most of the game.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      As far as outside linebackers go, I’d settle for just ONE return on investment. Jarvis didn’t work and Dupree doesnt look like he will pan out either. I sure hope Watt continues to show he actually IS a first round talent.

    • Av232

      I don’t think TJ would be a great match up on Gronk. He lacks make up speed. He can probably match Gronk’s speed, but when Gronk pushes him aside off the line, he doesn’t have the top end speed to catch back up.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Yup. The years of our OLB getting 12-16 sacks are long gone. These guys, when playing at a high level, will most like have 8-10 while being disruptive in the passing game as cover guys. Tomlin himself said this

    • BMF

      Watt is pretty good with his hands against OL’s. I think you’d see less of the “Gronk throws Sean Davis on the ground and catches an easy touchdown” type of plays with Watt.

    • Steve Johnson

      Allowed a passer rating of 34.7, all of which are the best marks among edge defenders this year.

      Can we please stop asking why James Harris isn’t playing more. This kid has been phenomenal this year.

      Now please go out and find a replacement for Bud Dupree.

    • Steve Johnson

      If both teams make it to the AFCCG, they just might try it. I’m going to be optimistic, I think Tomlin/Keith Butler has an Ace Card for round 2.

    • Alan Bonin

      You are exactly right! I have been saying this since Shazier’s injury. You slide T.J. inside and play Harrison on the edge. It allows our 4 current overall best linebackers on the field at the same time.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Wish he could shadow Gronkowski.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I just said the same thing and then read your comment.

    • StolenUpVotes

      His name may be Joe Haden. Haden won’t be covering Gronk, but it allows you to have more flexibility on the back end.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Agreed on every thing but the Dupree comment. For all the issues Dupree has had this season he has still found a way to be statistically productive. He has started a whopping 22 games at the position. It is going to click.

    • Steve Johnson

      I sure do hope ur right, as of now, I just don’t see it.

    • StolenUpVotes

      He has flashes. Just has to find that consistency. Same with Sean Davis

    • pittsburghjoe

      It’s interesting watching the game change. I bet it will make a full circle some day and the power runnng game will return. The D will become too soft and will be exploited by power backs.

    • pittfan

      Haden, combined with Artie, gives you the potential to go ahead and double gronk and have Brady’s #2-3 options closed too.

    • pittfan

      Red zone coverage, TJs got the hops to takeaway the jump balls grunk beats other guys with

    • StolenUpVotes

      Yup. Let’s hope Haden gets back to playing the kind of football he was prior to the injury

    • Chad Weiss

      Gronk should have still been suspended.

    • Rhys

      It forces you to drastically change the defense though. James Harrison simply cannot drop into coverage 40% of the time.

    • Asmitty56

      He likely should have been playing ILB. He would probably do a better job there than Spence or Moats.

    • Asmitty56

      Then change the defense. I’m willing to bet the OLBs didn’t drop much at all against the Patriots. Heck it seemed like they chose to play as few of LBs as possible.

    • Asmitty56

      Maybe not, but it’s a good option if they decide to double Gronk. Which they should do.

    • Asmitty56

      Would like to see Haden play FS against them if they play a lot of dime again. Let Mitchell play SS, and Davis box safety to replace a ILB. Haden struggles a bit in man coverage but he would likely be an upgrade at FS.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Our 1st and 2nd round picks looks pretty darn good so far.

    • popsiclesticks

      Because Gronk would make him look like Antwan Blake. Artie Burns had to learn press technique when he got to the NFL and he’s an actual DB. I think you can use Watt on Gronk but just splitting him out and telling him to press Gronk would probably be a horrible idea. Sean Davis is also an exceptional athlete.

    • Jaybird

      Haden has not struggled at all this year- in man or zone. No one threw his way all year!
      THe rest of the secondary ( minus Hilton) struggled mightily after he got hurt though,

    • David Chapman

      And yet they didn’t put him on the Gronk monster??? Maybe in the rematch they’ll wise up and realize Davis is not the guy.

    • popsiclesticks

      While it might be worth a shot if you get desperate, you can’t just switch them around and say “go play ILB”. It has much different responsibilities and ILB is very instinctual. Timmons and Urlacher were terrible OLBs.

    • rystorm06

      I honestly forget that this kid is a rookie sometimes. He plays like a veteran and is rarely ever caught out of position. It’s scary to think how good this kid can get!

    • popsiclesticks

      So does Sean Davis. It’s not that simple. Davis has bad press technique and gets beat off the line. Watt would probably be terrible at it….he just hasn’t been doing it for years like DBs have.

    • popsiclesticks

      I’m hoping it might be Brian Allen.

    • rystorm06

      I was thinking that too. a 6’3 corner with long arms might be able to contest throws to gronk. Before people say he’s just a rookie, well Cortez Allen was too, and did pretty well when tasked to man up against gronk

    • Asmitty56

      He struggled in man at Cleveland. The Steelers have barely played man so it remains to be seen

    • pittfan

      +100

    • Alan Bonin

      I am not talking about a permanent move but to be used in special siruations, especially against Gronkowski. Dupree would drop back into coverage from the OLB and Harrison can primarily rush. Harrison can set the edge much better than Dupree and is still a better pass rusher tban he is now.

    • rystorm06

      Gronk was lined up in the slot where he did the most damage. Taking Watt out of his natural OLB position to cover him in the slot would severely limit his effectiveness, that’s not where he’s best. Besides I’m not sure if he’s fast enough to shadow Gronk. The only LB we had that would be capable of it would be Shazier, but….

    • Alan Bonin

      Watt, was a TE in college before switching to LB I am sure he has practiced the technique at some point. He is a better option because he matches up physically to Gronk as well as anybody on our roster.

    • Stairway7

      Play Harrison in Bud’s position!

    • Cavallonator

      If he could effectively move to ILB and hold Gronk to around 50 yards… that would probably be the most accomplished rookie i could remember since ben

    • popsiclesticks

      TE’s would not practice jamming DBs at the line. Trying to beat a press is much different than pressing.

    • Alan Bonin

      He may not have practiced it but he played TE and is aware of the technique by having to counter it during practice. If you want to be good at a craft, then you become aware of the techiques that may be used to impede you.

    • popsiclesticks

      Beliefs like this are why people criticize coaches so often, IMO, because it makes things sound so simple. This isn’t how it works in practice. A guy who played tight end in college is very unlikely to have worked on press technique to the point where it’s muscle memory, just because he worked on beating it off the line. Even NFL DBs struggle with it. Watt is athletic enough that he might be able to wing it, but Sean Davis is a very exceptional athlete as well and all of that athleticism means jack when he takes a bad step inside.

    • popsiclesticks

      It would allow you to put Artie on Gronk on occasion, which may actually be your best matchup option there. Artie’s got long arms to reach across Gronk’s body and swat imperfect passes.

    • popsiclesticks

      Yeah, Haden was pretty bad for the first couple games but then I stopped noticing him in a good way.

    • popsiclesticks

      And “he’s a rookie” went out the window even more after seeing what Gronk did to Davis.

    • Alan Bonin

      Everyone that has spoken about Watt says he has a high football IQ. We have seen what Sean Davis was able to accomplish while covering Gronkowski. In the 4th quarter we were eaten alive. I am not simplifying anything because he has been dropping into coverage. We have several weeks to prepare for a rematch and practice time is available between now and then. We are not on game day making a split second decision. We are about 5 weeks out, which provides him with time based on his accumen and intelligence.

    • popsiclesticks

      Dropping into coverage and pressing a solo WR split wide at the goal line are two wildly different things. Javon Hargrave has dropped into coverage.

      It’s not football IQ, it’s technique. I sure hope that the best option isn’t putting TJ Watt at corner. We are 5 weeks out, yes, so I hope that there is something that can be done and if it were me, and assuming Brian Allen isn’t an option (which he might be but we have no idea where he’s at), I’d use Artie Burns. I just don’t think it’s anywhere near reasonable to expect TJ Watt to be able to defend Gronk the way Davis was asked to do.

    • Jaybird

      His “worst ” game was his first with a new team against the Browns. I’d hardly call that a bad game. I’m pretty sure Haden has not allowed a TD all year, and look at the overall play of the secondary before and after his injury. I think that speaks volumes for how well Joe has played. After he got hurt this secondary really struggled. But hey , I’m biased . I’m a big fan of Haden.

    • Alan Bonin

      Intelligence allows an individual to more easily learn a new task. We need to keep in mind, he grew up playing with older brothers. The older brother just happen to be NFL players. I am sure he has learned some tips from his brothers and just playing with individuals with that kind of talent will increase your talents. I would not be surprised if they moved him inside because he does have the physical tools that our safeties and corners do not possess. You cannot learn to be 6’4.25′”, 252 lbs and 4.69 second 40 yd.Gronk is 6’6″, 268 lbs and 4.68 second 40 yd. Who on our D can phyisically match up with him more than TJ? It is an option we have not tried and our others have already failed.

    • popsiclesticks

      Athleticism and also work ethic (which Watt has, yes) help you to learn new athletic tasks….no one has ever considered, say, Aqib Talib to be one of the brightest players. But this is something that corners learn over years and years. It takes LBs years to learn and develop rush moves (Watt is still learning – and improving, but still learning). And what is JJ Watt going to teach his brother about pressing a wide receiver?

      Bud Dupree is 6’4″, 270 lbs and runs a 4.56, and I don’t want him anywhere near man coverage on Gronkowski. Shazier is such an athletic outlier and it took him years to develop his coverage skills, and this is a guy who was calling the defense by his 2nd season. It’s so, so much harder than people think it is and that’s why teams struggle to do it.

      Do you think people are on other team’s message boards asking why they don’t just take some shifty corner they have and throw him on AB? It seems like the Steelers (both fans and media) are the only team where this always becomes a huge thing. I’m not even saying you’re wrong, mind you – I don’t TRULY know – but I’d bet a lot of money that TJ Watt would get beat at least just as badly as Davis if he were asked to do that.

    • Alan Bonin

      Well, Bud is 245 per his last his last rrport. He lost 25 lbs over last the last year. Dupree also is uncoordinated and is poor in cocerage. The fact that TJ pkayef TE means he know what a route is and understands a route tree. You ever wonder why some college QB’s make good receivers? They have the ability to apply previously learned knowledge in another way. It is called a sign of intelligence to apply learned information to other problems.

    • Romel Roze

      If this kid transforms into a dominant pass rusher be can be one of the best players ever because of his high football I.Q.

      I hope he gets stronger sooner rather than later to take advantage of the current talent on this roster. You can see that he is improving technique wise and how he uses his hands.

      He needs more strengh and needs to do a better job keeping those big lineman from getting their hands on him.

    • Romel Roze

      The best cover OLBers are normally playing in a 4-3. OLBers in a 3-4 have to be able to rush the passer or they will have to blitz more and put pressure on their secondary.

      The OLBers in a 3-4 must be great pass rushers because the NT and DEs in the 3-4 are not pass rushers, they are more geared to control the OL and stop the run.

    • Romel Roze

      Occasionally having T.J. helping in coverage is good but to have him match up on Gronk one-on-one during most of the game is not something I think would be beneficial to the Steelers.

      I’d rather he continue to refine his pass rushing skills and drop in coverage occasionally to mix things up. He is not a DB and has not practice as a DB. This is a skill that has to be developed over time.

      He has a chance to be a good one and how great he becomes will have more to do with his ability to rush the passer and play the run. Excel in these 2 areas and his coverage ability will only be the icing on the cake and will make him really great.

    • Romel Roze

      Remember Dupree was one of those “Got a lot of talent” but is raw type of players. Dupree is still learning….he is getting by on talent

    • StolenUpVotes

      The 3-4 we run today is different than what we ran in 2008. Our OLB guys are asked to cover much more than Woodley was. Tomlin himself has said this

    • Romel Roze

      If you are much better rushing the passer and are way below average dropping in coverage (L. Woodley) I want you rushing the passer the majority of the time.

      The Steelers are known for their Zone Blitz scheme, so even the NT can be the one to drop into coverage. It is used to create confusion.

      If the OLB excels at dropping into coverage at a level that exceeds his pass rush like Watt the coaches will allow him to drop into coverage more and choose to Blitz another player.

      If Watt was a terror rushing the passer he would drop into coverage much less.

      Woodley was best rushing the passer, to drop him into coverage was just as bad as dropping the NT into coverage.

    • StolenUpVotes

      There is more to it than that. It is a scheme adjustment. We are allowing our DL to be football players.

    • Romel Roze

      We are our allowing our DT/DEs to be football players?

      Ah, I guess that means they are giving them the liberty to rush up field more. FYI their #1 priority is always to stop the run first.

      They try to make a team one dimensional and get after them on 3rd down. 3rd down is the pass rush down. You want your best rushers coming after the QB.

      The current DEs are some of the best we’ve ever had at rushing the passer. The only DE’s we’ve had in the 3-4 scheme that rush the passer better is Ray Seals and Keith Willis. It is nothing new to have pass rushing DEs in our 3-4 scheme. Normally, they just aren’t athletic enough to rush the passer and play the run the way the run needs to be played in the 3-4 scheme.

      The Steelers still use the zone blitz so at anytime any player can rush the passer. As I said, if Watt was terrorizing QBs he would drop into coverage much less but still more than Woodley. Depending on our personnel the coaches will play to their strength as well they should if they are good coaches.

    • Charles Haines

      Often times they have no choice, like when they empty the backfield and spread you out with 5 receivers

    • Romel Roze

      When you get spread out you go to your sub package that includes extra DBs. You are not playing LBs on WRs unless the offense out scheme you and creates a mismatch. If you are playing in your base 3-4 defense going against a 5 WR set the DC is an idiot.

    • Charles Haines

      Never mentioned 5 WR, just receivers. Pats do this all day long lining Burkhead or White in the slot and Gronk outside

    • Lil Smitty

      I would like to see him on Gronk for the first ten to fifteen yards with safety help over the top in case Gronk pulls away.
      He could also mix in a few blitzes off the edge to keep Brady nervous.

    • Romel Roze

      Look, if you believe the coaches would rather drop our OLBs into coverage because of some new philosophy or scheme rather than have them pressure Brady and knock the hell out if him have at it.

      I am not going to continue to debate a history and philosophy that have already been established for years. Our OLBs suppose to be our best pass rushers. When they cannot do that effectively they will see the door like Jarvis Jones. I don’t care how good they are in coverage. Their main job is to rush the passer, set the edge and play the run. Dropping your 3-4 OLB into coverage is something that separates a 3-4 defense from a 4-3. Dropping into coverage is something all 3-4 OLBs must do, but nothing they expect them to excel at doing.

      Normally, the Steelers convert pass rushing DEs into 3-4 OLBs. How good in coverage can they reasonably expect these converted DEs to be?

      T.J. will always drop into coverage regardless of how great he becomes at rushing the passer. That is a requirement of the scheme. Once his pass rush skills improve his drop percentage will decrease. If you don’t believe me track it.