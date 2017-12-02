Hot Topics

    T.J. Watt Not Fined For Helmet-To-Helmet Hit On Brett Hundley

    By Dave Bryan December 2, 2017 at 08:01 am

    As expected, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt wasn’t fined this past week for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 12 Sunday night game.

    The hit by Watt on Hunfley came during a sack and the likely reason why he wasn’t fined was because he had essentially turned himself into a runner by attempting to avoid pressure from other pass rushers.

    Packers head coach Mike McCarthy noted during his post-game press conference that he believed it was a helmet to helmet hit and also said that the team trying to see if Hundley was fine to continue caused delays in the next play being called.

    “Our last series, clearly we were in the two-minute mode. The helmet-to-helmet hit on the first down kind of set things back. McCarthy said. “You could see we were late getting the second play in. Then when we got to third-and-long, I obviously played for overtime. I thought we were able to flip the field possession with 17 seconds left.”

    The fact that Watt wasn’t flagged or fined for the hit in question tells you all you need to know about the legality of it. It was his fifth sack of the season and a very meaningful one at that.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m surprised it wasn’t called and surprised it wasn’t a fine, definitely with it being the quarterback.

    • dany

      I don’t know a lot about this subject, but you can tell by how awkwardly Watt’s body is falling he was not aiming for the head. He did hit him, but he was no headed there. S*** happens

    • NinjaMountie

      Good. About time the defender got the call to go there way.

    • Burky

      Refs are too involved in football nowadays. I’m a huge Steeler fan and glad it didn’t get called, but by definition, it was helmet to helmet. The REF decided that T.J. didn’t intentionally lead with helmet. He was in full sprint and just trying to get there. BUT THAT’S NOT THE REFS JOB to decide. There is no such thing as “Accidental Helmet to Helmet”. It either is H to H or it’s not. I would be PO’d if I were a Packer fan.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      To add to Packers angst; their tight end was fined for a blow to Sean Davis’ helmet.

    • Jim Foles

      There is also the fact that he is a Quarter Back running like a Half Back.