The Terrible Podcast – Talking Harrison Signing With Patriots, Steelers-Browns Talk, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 8, Episode 65 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking a lot about former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison signing with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

We discuss what Harrison has left to offer the Patriots, some potential playoff matchups he might have and if he’s a threat to deliver useful information about his former team to his new team.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and talked a little about what may or may not happen with a few starters in the team’s regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns. We discuss that topic for a while.

Tomlin also had several other comments on key talking points on Tuesday, so we recap those.

David and I talk a little about the Browns to close out the show and most of that discussion centers around what they should do during the offseason.

A few nuggets from around the NFL are discussed to close out this Wednesday show. We will have our interview with Scott Petrak, who covers the Browns, on our Friday show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

