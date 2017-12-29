The Terrible Podcast – Talking James Harrison Fallout, Steelers-Browns Preview, Weekly Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 66 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to talking quite a bit about the fallout from the Pittsburgh Steelers releasing outside linebacker James Harrison and his subsequent signing with the New England Patriots.

We go over the reactions that several Steelers players have had to the way Harrison handled himself this season and get more into the timeline of events that led to the nasty divorce and his signing with the Patriots.

Will the Steelers indeed rest a few starters on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns? It’s looking like that might be the case so David and I both weigh in on our reaction to that decision should it ultimately come to fruition.

On Wednesday, David and I had an interview with Scott Petrak, who covers the Browns for The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette, and he gives us his insight on the Steelers Sunday opponent and what Cleveland might do during the offseason. You can follow Scott on Twitter at @ScottPetrak and read his work online at https://www.brownszone.com.

David and I follow that interview up with our thoughts on the several team awards that were announced this week. We also go over some interesting ANY/A stats before giving you our weekly picks for all the Week 17 games.

After initially ending this show, David and I jump back on the line together to discuss the Friday morning statement that Harrison issued.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

