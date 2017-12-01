The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bengals Preview, Bell Stats, Tomlin COY Chances, Weekly Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 54 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I open things up by talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday injury report as well as the first one released by their Monday night opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.

David and I move on to talk about what the narrative will be should the Steelers drop either or both of their next two games.

We talk quite about the recent play of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and running back Joe Mixon this season in addition to looking back at some key offensive stats the Steelers registered back in week 7 against Cincinnati.

What kind of season is running back Le’Veon Bell having from a statistical standpoint? David and I break down some of his key percentages from this season and compare them to the rest of his career.

Does Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin deserve to be considered a Coach of the year candidate? We discuss that topic briefly.

Is Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green the biggest offensive threat to the Steelers Monday night? We discuss his key matchup ahead of the game.

As usual, we close out our Friday show by picking all the remaining NFL games on the week 13 schedule against the spread and that includes us having a difference of opinion on the outcome of the Steelers-Bengals game.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

