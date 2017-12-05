Season 8, Episode 55 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, David Todd and I open things up by talking about the injury suffered Monday by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier during the teams win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

We move on to talk about the few big hits that happened during the game and especially the one by wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. Will he be suspended? We discuss.

We discuss the play of wide receiver Antonio Brown Monday night despite him entering the game as very questionable due to a toe injury.

As usual, we walk through the Steelers game really quick before getting a better look at the tape. We give you our biggest takeaways from what we saw Monday night and we will go through the game in more detail during Wednesday’s show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bengals Recap, Shazier Injury, Questionable Hits & More

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 54 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

