    The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Patriots End Of Game, Texans Preview, Pro Bowlers & More

    By Dave Bryan December 20, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Season 8, Episode 62 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I are forced to talk more about the last several plays that took place in the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home loss to the New England Patriots because of what head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to say to the media on Tuesday.

    David and I talk about the final timeout not wanting to be called by the Steelers and how the coaches and Roethlisberger all failed at being prepared after the touchdown catch by tight end Jesse James was overturned. We present a few real-timeline examples for you to ponder as we beat the horse to death when it comes to the end of the game topic.

    Tomlin had a few other things to say on Tuesday about injuries and how the defense tried to defend Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski so we spend several minutes going over those topics.

    After roughly an hour, David and I finally move on from the Steelers game against the Patriots and begin to focus on the team’s Week 16 Monday game against the Houston Texans. To do that, we are joined once again by Drew Dougherty, who covers the Texans for the team’s official website. Drew brings us up-to-date on the current situation with the Texans and lets us know what Houston needs to do this coming Sunday to upset the Steelers.

    If you are not already doing so, pleased make sure to follow Drew on Twitter at @DoughertyDrew and read his work online here: http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html

    David and I close out this Wednesday by talking a little bit about the Steelers Pro Bowl selections and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis not returning in 2018.

    As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      LOL; you guys chopping everyone’s heads off.

      David Todd glad you pointed out that other parts of rule book. I saw an article where Mike Periera gave two different explanations in two different games explaining why the same circumstance was a catch in one game and then not a catch in another.

      Bottom line is that the NFL rules are so convoluted that you can literally decide completely different outcomes for the same play. The league is a joke.

    • NCSteel

      Go on with your bad selves and beat that horse Dave and Dave…beat it good. LOL
      It can’t sting half as bad as that nonsense stung me and mine this past weekend.

      Patriots fan at work laughing in my face telking me how no one can beat the Patriots when it counts stung a bit too.

      Man, what a crappy week to be a Steeler fan.

    • NCSteel

      It’s become one and theres nothing you can do about it.
      Ask a Dallas fan what changed after they got robbed.