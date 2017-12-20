The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Patriots End Of Game, Texans Preview, Pro Bowlers & More

Season 8, Episode 62 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I are forced to talk more about the last several plays that took place in the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home loss to the New England Patriots because of what head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to say to the media on Tuesday.

David and I talk about the final timeout not wanting to be called by the Steelers and how the coaches and Roethlisberger all failed at being prepared after the touchdown catch by tight end Jesse James was overturned. We present a few real-timeline examples for you to ponder as we beat the horse to death when it comes to the end of the game topic.

Tomlin had a few other things to say on Tuesday about injuries and how the defense tried to defend Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski so we spend several minutes going over those topics.

After roughly an hour, David and I finally move on from the Steelers game against the Patriots and begin to focus on the team’s Week 16 Monday game against the Houston Texans. To do that, we are joined once again by Drew Dougherty, who covers the Texans for the team’s official website. Drew brings us up-to-date on the current situation with the Texans and lets us know what Houston needs to do this coming Sunday to upset the Steelers.

If you are not already doing so, pleased make sure to follow Drew on Twitter at @DoughertyDrew

David and I close out this Wednesday by talking a little bit about the Steelers Pro Bowl selections and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis not returning in 2018.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

