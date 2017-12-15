The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Patriots Preview With Ben Volin, Past Games, Week 15 Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 60 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 15 Sunday home game against the New England Patriots. We open by looking back at some past players who played for the Steelers in previous games against the Patriots and how this year’s team seems to be much better from top to bottom.

The Steelers Thursday injury report included a few surprises, so David and I recap it and try to predict which players we think might ultimately play Sunday against the Patriots. We also talk a little about wide receiver Martavis Bryant being removed from kickoff returns this weekend.

David and I continue to talk a little more about the Steelers game against the Patriots before we pass along our Thursday interview with Ben Volin, who covers New England for The Boston Globe. We spend 30 minutes talking to Ben about the upcoming game and get insight from him on what happened during the Patriots recent loss to the Miami Dolphins.

We close out our interview with Ben with him giving us his prediction for the Sunday game at Heinz Field. If you are not already doing so, please follow Ben on Twitter at @BenVolin and read his work online at: http://www.bostonglobe.com/staff/volin

David and I close out this Friday show by giving you our picks against the spread for all the Week 15 games and that includes us predicting the outcome of the Steelers game against the Patriots.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

