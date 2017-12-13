The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Patriots Preview, Tomlin Tuesday, ILB Rotation, Injury Recap & More

Season 8, Episode 59 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the New England Patriots losing Monday night to the Miami Dolphins and if we learned anything from that game.

After breaking down what happened Monday night, David and I focus on a few things that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during his Tuesday press conference and that includes us recapping the team’s injury situation and whether or not cornerback Joe Haden will ultimately return to the field Sunday afternoon against the Patriots.

David and I discuss the three-headed inside linebacker the Steelers used against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night to replace the injured Ryan Shazier. Will that rotation be used again against the Patriots?

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick held a press conference Wednesday morning, so David and I recap a few things he had to say about the Steelers.

Most of the second half of this Wednesday show includes David and I talking about the upcoming game against the Patriots and specifically about how both teams might try to attack and defend each other.

Our interview with a Patriots beat writer that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday will now be conducted on Thursday and will be included in the Friday podcast.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

