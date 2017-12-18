Season 8, Episode 61 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home loss to the New England Patriots.

We start by talking about Steelers injured linebacker Ryan Shazier being at the game and move on to talk about the injuries suffered by wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back James Conner and how the roster might be juggled as a result of them.

Discussion about the overturned touchdown reception by tight end Jesse James dominates the first half of this show and David and I give you our very objective, yet unpopular, thoughts on the ruling. We also discuss the fake spike play and the series of events that took place just prior to that.

We move on to talk about how the Steelers played on both offense and defense Sunday against the Patriots and how the former unit essentially lost the game with just under four minutes remaining.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had a solid performance Sunday against the Steelers and at the expense of safety Sean Davis. We make sure to recap that matchup as well as a few others and the individual performances of several players.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Patriots Recap, Overturned TD, Fake Spike, Gronk & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 61 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n