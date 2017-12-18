Hot Topics

    The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Patriots Recap, Overturned TD, Fake Spike, Gronk & More

    By Dave Bryan December 18, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Season 8, Episode 61 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home loss to the New England Patriots.

    We start by talking about Steelers injured linebacker Ryan Shazier being at the game and move on to talk about the injuries suffered by wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back James Conner and how the roster might be juggled as a result of them.

    Discussion about the overturned touchdown reception by tight end Jesse James dominates the first half of this show and David and I give you our very objective, yet unpopular, thoughts on the ruling. We also discuss the fake spike play and the series of events that took place just prior to that.

    We move on to talk about how the Steelers played on both offense and defense Sunday against the Patriots and how the former unit essentially lost the game with just under four minutes remaining.

    Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had a solid performance Sunday against the Steelers and at the expense of safety Sean Davis. We make sure to recap that matchup as well as a few others and the individual performances of several players.

    As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

    Thanks for listening and don't forget to call or email with questions or comments

    The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

    Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Patriots Recap, Overturned TD, Fake Spike, Gronk & More

    As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening!

    We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

    You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

    Please sit back and enjoy Episode 61 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

    The

    TOPICS:
    • MintDragon

      Very painful loss. BUT, really proud of the team (warts and all) fighting to the end. It wasn’t an embarrassing loss, it wasn’t a season-ending loss, it IS something to learn from and build on. I’m going to stew in my pissed-off-ness for one more day, but no interest in woulda-coulda-shoulda articles or comments.

      Let’s finish out the last 2 games and enter the post-season as healthy as possible, and start kicking ass.

    • Applebite

      They changed the rule after they majorly screwed up the call in the Calvin Johnson vs Bears game. They still managed to screw it up with the Golden Tate vs Bears game. They gave Tate the TD and took it away from Johnson. This rule is beyond horrible, and I’ve seen murmurs from fans no longer having an interest in watching the game any longer. For a long time, it was said that the ground can not cause the fumble. The league needs to go back to the way things were. the current rules are way too PC.

    • He had already caught the ball. When he was going to the ground, he stretched it over the goal line before any defender touched him. Just because the ball came lose means nothing if he had already caught the ball and had control over it before stretching it out to break the plane. I’ve seen a million other players do the same thing. Just because the ball came lose doesn’t mean anything because he was stretching it out to break the plane which it did. As soon as that ball crossed the goal line, it was a TD and the play ends right there. That was a TD! Nothing I say will change your mind? Well, nothing you say will change mine. That was a TD.

      I do believe if it was New England in that situation and that had been Gronkowski, that play would have stayed a TD as first called. Just like Gronkowski not getting called for taunting. If that had been a Steeler, there would have been flags laying all over the field.

      Roger Goodell and Robert Kraft are ‘best buddies’. I’m sure they know these officiating crews very well. We’ve seen it in the past. New England gets away with almost anything. Until Goodell is gone from the NFL, there will be no fairness in this league. I firmly believe that. Nothing will ever change my mind about anything I just wrote.

    • Ross McCorkle

      Goodell sucks, but this has nothing to do with him. Hopefully Mike tomlin, being on the competition committee, will bring this up and champion the change throughout the process. Awful rule, awful call. NFL can’t afford too many more screwups before people start seeking entertainment elsewhere.

    • Houston Penny Brown

      So you think the league can’t differentiate him (1) reaching the ball out after possessing the ball and (2) trying to possess the ball? I can imagine a scenario where that line might be fuzzy but this isn’t it. He very clearly possesses the ball traveling towards the sideline and reaches towards the endzone. Then you say “is it as conclusive as you would like? no.” Well it’s supposed to be to overturn, no? Everyone watching thought it was a TD. If they let it stand as called on the field there wouldn’t be nearly as much issue with the call.

      Regarding the first section of the podcast…I actually think the Patriots deserved to win. They had their backs against the wall and responded with a field goal, TD, and 2 point conversion at the end of the game when it mattered most. The Steelers were very fortunate on that Juju run and otherwise stalled out when they could have won the game.

      Not the end of the world. This game should give them a lot of confidence and motivation if they should get to play them again.

      Love the podcast…keep up the good work.

    • Buccos9

      I disagree with David Todd’s suggestion that Gronk is almost uncoverable at times, like Antonio Brown, and we should just tip our hats. Bill Belichick’s coaching philosophy is to try to take away what you do best. That’s not the way Keith Butler approached covering Gronk.

      Some teams try to limit Antonio Brown’s impact by bracketing him with double coverage. Last night, Tony Romo noted the Patriots’ safety shading up and far over to Brown’s side of the field, effectively providing double coverage.

      Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison said after the game last night that the Steelers should have double covered Gronk. Instead, Keith Butler sat back and gave Davis no help. If I recall correctly, Gronk had over a hundred yards in the fourth quarter alone. Butler’s failure to adjust was below the line coaching, in my view. If these teams meet again, the press man coverage is great overall, but Butler must change his approach to covering Gronk.

    • ND_Steel

      Give Gronk props, but come on! How the heck can you justify not giving him double coverage, not jamming him at the line with a LB? Inexcusable to leave Davis on an island with him.

    • ND_Steel

      That’s the part that is difficult to comprehend. His stretching was not part of the catch, it was a football move that happened to involve the ground. By the letter of the rule though if you are going to the ground you have to secure the catch…dumbest rule since the tuck rule. Same thing, he had no intention of throwing that ball but the arm is moving forward? Shame when common sense is overcome by a ridiculous rule.

    • ND_Steel

      Ben has now taken multiple shots at Haley. This relationship has gone toxic, but there is no time to go elsewhere. I do think it was a big factor in the lack of communication at the end.

    • ND_Steel

      I don’t know about PC, but this don’t pass the logic and common sense test. He secured the catch, turned to make a football move and got severely punished for doing so. Horrible rule and interpretation. His knee down was him going to the ground, turning and lunging was a football move after the catch was secured.

    • ND_Steel

      Epic fail by Butler not to be able to adjust coverage on him. Single coverage with the game on the line made no sense. The entire defense wasn’t heady enough to get a double out on him on the 2 pt conversion, despite the safety moving that way, but as usual Mitchell didn’t commit. Stop the two point conversion and a fg wins that game.

    • ND_Steel

      Appreciate you opening the podcast with Ryan Shazier, great to see any progress with him. His injury still weighs heavy on all of us. Continued prayers for #50.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Dave and Dave, my question would be that since it was called a touchdown on the field wouldn’t it have to be indisputable evidence. Is it clear to both of you that it was clearly dropped? I feel that because it was called a touchdown on the field it should have been upheld.

    • Cwallace

      Absolutely correct!!!

    • GravityWon

      Whatever you say company men. I can agree to disagree until someone defends the Cook drop against the Texans.

    • GravityWon

      You’re a couple of complete jackmules you’ll never get a nickel donation from me if you don’t improve.

    • Mutatedgenome

      It’s always….Next time…after losing to the Patriots. How many next times do they get???

    • capehouse

      Here’s the issue with the call. You don’t have to defend it being a catch. It was ruled a catch. You have to make a case, irrefutably, that it wasn’t a catch. Can you irrefutably day the ball touched the ground while James lost control? You can’t in my opinion.