The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Game Recap, AFC Playoff Picture, Injury Recap & More

Season 8, Episode 58 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night win over the Baltimore Ravens that resulted in them clinching the AFC North.

David and I jump all over the place early on in this podcast but finally settle on talking about the play of the Steelers offense against the Ravens. We talk a lot about the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown and the two tight ends, Jesse James and Vance McDonald.

Running back Le’Veon Bell was also a huge contributor in the passing game Sunday night and we discuss a few of his touchdowns Sunday night.

We make sure to save plenty of time to talk about the play of the Steelers defense Sunday night which wasn’t great at all. We go over how the Steelers tried to cover up for the loss of inside linebacker Ryan Shazier and how safety Sean Davis had a miserable night.

The officiating wasn’t great Sunday night and thus David and I recap a few calls and non-calls that happened during the game. We also go over a few questionable play calls and coaching decisions that took place late in the game.

We give you an update on the Steelers injury situation following their win over the Ravens and discuss a roster move that will likely take place on Tuesday.

David and I close the show by resetting the AFC playoff picture and start taking a small look ahead to the Steelers week 15 home game against the New England Patriots. We also talk briefly about the NFL playoff picture as Week 14 comes to a close.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

