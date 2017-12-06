The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, Tomlin Tuesday, Bengals Recap, JuJu’s Appeal & More

Season 8, Episode 56 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I open things up by talking about what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during his Tuesday press conference and that includes us discussing the latest health updates on linebacker Ryan Shazier.

We go over what the Steelers injury report might look like this week based on what Tomlin had to say and discuss the team’s decision to sign linebacker Sean Spence with two inside linebackers currently sidelined with injuries.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had the appeal of his one-game suspension denied on Tuesday, so David and I discuss that decision in addition to the language used in the original letter.

We move on to discuss some final thought from the Steelers Monday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals and that includes touching briefly on the play of rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton.

With the Steelers set to play the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, we are pleased to be joined on the show once again by John Eisenberg, who covers the team for baltmoreravens.com. As usual, John gives us great insight on the Ravens as we all preview the Sunday night meeting between the two teams. John, as usual, gives us his prediction for the game. If not already doing so, pleased follow John on Twitter at @BMoreEisenberg and read his work on the Ravens official website.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

