The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Texans Game Recap, Harrison Waiving, Haley Future & More

Season 8, Episode 64 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking a lot about the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday win over the Houston Texans.

Prior to breaking down the game, however, we discuss the Steelers decision to waive outside linebacker James Harrison on Saturday in order to activate tackle Marcus Gilbert to the 53-man roster. Will Harrison be back? Should he be back? We discuss.

The Steelers really only had one pregame decision that’s worth discussing and it centers around offensive lineman Matt Feiler.

For the most part the Steelers played well against the undermanned Texans. With that said, the Steelers defense had problems stopping the run Monday in Houston. We discuss that topic in addition to talking about cornerback Joe Haden traveling around to cover Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and if that decision can be perceived as a slight against fellow starting cornerback Artie Burns.

We move on to talk about the Monday return of Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, the usage of new running back Stevan Ridley and how a few other offensive players preformed against the Texans.

Is 2017 the final season in Pittsburgh for Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley regardless of how the postseason ends? We discuss that topic for a little while.

Will Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin rest some starters against the Cleveland Browns even through there’s still a tiny chance that the team can get the No. 1 seed in the AFC? We discuss that topic.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

